When WW2 started, my grandmother was a pregnant young woman in Leningrad. Up to early fall, she was digging trenches; then, in December 1941, during the siege, she gave birth to my mother. They survived the winter and were evacuated in March. Her mother, my great grandmother, died on the evacuation train — all winter long, she had been starving herself to help her daughter and the baby.

They were evacuated to the town of Essentuki in the Caucasus. For a few months, it was good and quiet, and there was enough food. Then Nazis occupied the town. For a few more months things weren’t bad. Nazi soldiers even held dance parties in the local community center and some women went dancing. Then one day posters went up across the city — on Saturday at 10am all Jews were told to gather at the train station. Each could bring up to 20kg of luggage.

Here it gets hazy. The family story, as I remember it, says that my grandma in her youth was still a devoted communist, and so when she read in communist newspapers that Nazis killed Jews, she believed them. But later in life, I read Vasily Grossman’s “Life and Fate”, and now I know that Soviet newspapers did not publish it. One way or another, my grandma knew. She did not go to the train station.

Instead, the night before, she took her one-year-old daughter and three other young Jewish women, and they ran away into the kishlaks — small villages in the mountains. They had many adventures, some funny and scary, others only scary. It wasn’t safe for the four of them to stay together, so they split. They had to move from one kishlak to another. But they made it to the end of the war. At least my grandmother and my mother did. I don’t remember what happened to the other three. There is no one left to ask.

Shortly after October 7, a non-Jewish friend asked me: do you observe Shabbat? I said: no. He was puzzled: so what does being Jewish mean to you? I explained: it means that when the time comes, they’ll put my children and me on the train. I was being over-dramatic as I tend to be. Back then I didn’t really believe that there would be trains. I also never really felt Jewish before, but this is genuinely how I define being Jewish. I bought my first ever Star of David and an Israeli flag on October 9th. When I first wore the Star of David in public, I was mentally prepared to be attacked or at least yelled at. It didn’t happen.

My daughter often jokes, “Mom, why do you always worry about minor things?” I worry about minor things because I am too scared to worry about the serious ones. Like, will I make the right decision in time, like my grandmother did, abandon our home, and make a run for our lives? Where will we go? Alberta? Down south to the States? Up north to Alaska?

I still don’t really expect there to be trains. But I am keeping an eye. This is why I write the antisemitism digests — I want to stay on top of things. This is why I go to the pro-Hamas rallies — I’m testing the temperature. At first, they made a point of never touching me. Soon they started shoving me around a little. Since last fall, things have escalated to light assaults. If there are trains and we survive, I’ll write a book about it, so my grandchildren don’t need to wonder what really happened.

Shortly after October 7, I listened to Rudy Rochman’s interview with Sami Steigman, a Holocaust survivor. He explained that we must analyze the trends that led to the Holocaust. He said that back in the early 30s, things were bad, but nothing was predetermined yet. There were still Jews in positions of power in Germany. But they did nothing. He explains that in one of the concentration camp museums, there are entire suitcases of letters that Jewish leaders, secular and religious, wrote to each other. And they all agreed: it will pass. Don’t make noise. Don’t rock the boat. Be nice. Just sit it out.

If it so happens that there is a museum about our period, my email exchanges with CIJA and the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver could fill an entire such suitcase. I am less shocked that the 1930s leaders did nothing. I am outraged that our modern Jewish leaders didn’t learn the lesson. I don’t know if there will be trains. But if there are, our modern Jewish leaders will guide us to board safely and in an orderly fashion, without making noise, without attracting too much attention to ourselves. For that, they’ll expect to be put in a first-class car. But it’ll be the kind of train without first class.