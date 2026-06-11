Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
Jun 11

I read your digests to stay aware. What I learned from the 30's is how fast it can turn from being a citizen and a war hero to being shipped out to slave labor in "the east". I was given the instructions to never let myself get "rounded up", always know where the exit is and remember the door is always open. On October 6th I was an American Jew. On October 8th I became a Jew in America. We only have one home.

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Sharona Light's avatar
Sharona Light
Jun 11

The problem is the world today is much more interconnected. Much harder to hide. Much more difficulty to find a place to run to. If the world turns dark little tiny Israel won’t either be a safe place for Jews. That said, maybe I’d rather go down head held high in the Jewish homeland than on my knees in NYC.

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