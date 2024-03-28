Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Terry Glavin's avatar
Terry Glavin
Mar 28, 2024

Well done, Maria.

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1 reply by Masha Kleiner
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Stephen Lowy
Apr 29, 2024

Great work Masha! Excellent research. I just signed the petition and left comment.

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