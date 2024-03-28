BCTF (British Columbia Teachers Federation) passed a motion, demanding children in school learn about Nakba. Please, sign this petition to the Ministry of Education to reject this motion.

Nakba means catastrophe, and it is the biggest, most successful Palestinian PR campaigns. I’ve already described Nakba in “The Beginner Zionist's guide”. Here is a brief summary:

In November 1947 the UN voted for the partition plan: Jewish and Arab states on the territory of the British Mandatory Palestine.

The local Arabs immediately launched a civil war against the local Jews. By spring time they started losing this war.

In May 1948 the British authorities and army left, and Ben Gurion declared the establishment of the State of Israel.

On that same day 7 Arab states declared war against Israel.

The leaders of these Arab states ordered the local Arabs to evacuate. Their plan was to quickly destroy the Zionist state, have everyone return to their homes, and live happily after.

As a result of the war 750,000 Arabs either fled their homes or were expelled from the war zone.

In 1949 Israel won the Independence war. Consequently, none of those who fled, was able to return.

150,000 local Arabs who stayed, received Israeli citizenship and equal citizen rights. Today there are about 2 million Israeli-Arab citizens.

Some “context” for comparison:

In 1948 and the following years, about 900,000 Jews were expelled from Middle Eastern and North African countries. They were all resettled in Israel and became citizens.

There were many refugees and displaced people in the 20th century. For example:

2 million Armenian refugees

1.5 million Turkish and Greek refugees

3+ million German refugees

14-18 million Hindu and Pakistani refugees

2-3 million South and North Korean refugees and displaced people

The UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) is responsible for resettling the refugees and providing them with a safe and decent future. Once a refugee is granted permanent residency or citizenship of another country, their refugee status ends.

All the refugees above were successfully resettled within a few years, and are not studied in Canadian schools.

Only the Palestinian refugees have a whole separate agency dedicated only to them – UNRWA. UNRWA has existed for many decades and has never resettled a single refugee.

The Palestinian refugees are absolutely unique – they inherit their refugee status. Unlike any others, there are 3rd and 4th generation Palestinian refugees. Even their adopted children become Palestinian refugees. Together with the refugee title, they receive funding from the UN.

This is the only refugee population that is constantly growing. What started as 750,000 refugees is now over 6 million. Children of millionaires can be refugees too, for example, Arafat’s daughter, or Bella Hadid. They may have European or American citizenship, and still hold refugee status, receive UN funding, and demand their “right of return”.

What is the Palestinian “right of return”? This is the right to go to Tel-Aviv, Haifa, and other Israeli cities, kill or expel Israelis, destroy the state of Israel, and finally liberate Palestine. This is the “freedom” that the crowds on our streets are demanding.

They believe they are entitled to this genocidal “liberation” because of Nakba, and this is what they want to teach our children in schools. Please, don’t let this happen and sign and share the petition.

Read more about the petition: