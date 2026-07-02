I am Canadian, I love this country, and I want to make it better. People who hate this country often tell me I should leave — because I get in the way of their efforts to tear Canada down. People have every right to say stupid things, because this is (still) a free country. Freedom is one of the things that makes Canada great, and it is worth fighting for.

Canada is also a diverse country, so it has many different problems. In our previous episodes, we talked about Islamization, compromised public safety, and ideological capture in academia. In the more recent ones, we touched upon socialism and decolonization.

To be frank, thirty years ago, when the Soviet Union fell apart, I naively believed that this was the final nail in socialism’s coffin, and we just needed to handle the aftermath. I was ten, so this may excuse my naivety, but I held on to this belief for too many years afterwards. I was obviously incorrect.

Decolonization is a socialist tool aiming to dismantle the existing Western system so that socialism can take over.

This is why I think it is important to listen to our political opponents and enemies – like a broken clock, they occasionally say true things. “Every struggle is interconnected,” but not for the reasons they tell us. In reality, socialists manufacture various struggles and weave them into their poisonous, tangled web of militant victimhoods.

On the bright side, we only need to knock out one of this ideology’s foundational pillars, and the whole structure collapses.

Happy Canada Day!