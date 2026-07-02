Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Gandolf Guerilla's avatar
Gandolf Guerilla
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Didn't a doctor in Vancouver just get involuntarily committed, for questioning the CCP's influence? Dunno if that meets the definition of "freedom of speech". Nor does persecution for quoting the Bible.

Canada cannot be saved, as they are wholly owned by both the WEF and CCP

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