In the past few weeks, while I was busy wrapping up the Legislative session in Victoria, British Columbia, antisemitism in Canada reached breathtaking new lows — and so the next digest is going to be long and painful. In the meantime, we’ve had some interesting conversations on the VERBATIM podcast that I would like to share in case you’ve missed them.

The last three episodes revolve around the concept of freedom. Starting with Benjamin Franklin’s famous warning that “those who would give up essential liberty, to purchase a little temporary safety, deserve neither liberty nor safety,” we explored how the erosion of free speech leads, step by step, to the loss of livelihood, physical freedom, and even life itself.



The progression across the three episodes is not pre-planned — and yet entirely fitting. We begin with how “safety” has become a pretext for silencing inconvenient truths — on campuses, in classrooms, and in public discourse.

We then follow the story of Paul Finlayson, a Canadian professor fired, defamed, and shunned for saying something plainly true.

And we close with Salman Sima, who has already lived through what happens when that progression runs its full course, and who recognizes the alarming patterns in Canada today that he first saw in Iran under the Islamic regime.

People often don’t recognize the need to defend freedom until it’s already shrinking. Freedom never disappears all at once; it goes bit by bit, one small compromise at a time, each one making the next easier to accept. The later we wake up, the more of it is already gone, the higher the price of standing up. But if these three conversations leave you with one thing, let it be this: no matter how high the price of freedom is, freedom is always worth fighting for.