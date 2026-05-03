Experienced bloggers and other experts recommend sticking to a consistent topic and format, but I am absolutely incapable of doing so. That is because everything in woke ideology is intertwined, and we must learn to recognize the patterns:

Socialism is good, and whenever it fails miserably, it’s either not the real socialism or it is the capitalists’ fault.

All masculinity is toxic, except when it’s a crowd of military-aged male refugees blocking our roads and chanting Allahu Akbar.

Absolute body positivity must coexist with cutting off children’s healthy body parts.

No one is allowed to kill in self-defence, but every murderous terrorist is a freedom fighter.

Every oppressed individual is righteous solely by virtue of being oppressed, except when it’s a lone critical thinker facing a woke mob-cult…

Woke narratives are full of ridiculous contradictions and falsehoods, but pointing out these contradictions and falsehoods is considered hate and bigotry. The good news is that contradictions and falsehoods are afraid of a spotlight, and if we keep naming them, these narratives collapse.

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