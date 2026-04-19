In the new episode with Natasha Graham, a journalist from Montreal, we talk about mass pro-terrorism protests and public prayers, the complicity of the mainstream media and violence against independent reporters, interactions with the Canadian police, the deterioration of Canadian values, and more.

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As Natasha, Jim, and I were discussing our interactions with the police during mass protests, protests where we are the small peaceful minority facing a hateful violent crowd and are not sufficiently protected by the police, two important points came up.

We and the police have very different objectives. We go out to document or engage because it is through this work that we aim to affect and improve society. We are willing to put ourselves at a certain risk to achieve this goal. The police’s objectives are tactical – their job is to make sure that every single person goes home alive and uninjured. Our voluntary risk-taking gets in the way of them achieving this goal, and is also the easiest factor to mitigate.

Why are we willing to tolerate the risk? Or even more accurately, why do we insist on this seemingly reckless risk-taking? The answer is in the graph below.

The supposed safety of doing nothing puts us all at much greater risk going forward. I don’t know the scale of the time-axis and where the point of intersection is. My intuition tells me we are running out of time, and this is a risk I am not willing to take. Pun intended.