I found myself with too much free time, so I did the only thing any self-respecting self-proclaimed blogger could do. I decided to start my own podcast!

And it is not a coincidence that my pilot episode is with one of my favourite and most admired people — Jim McMurtry:

I am going to shamelessly ask you to watch the video, like, comment, share, and subscribe — not necessarily in this order, but hopefully all of the above!