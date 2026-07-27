Last week, I went for a long walk on campus with a friend. We were discussing my favourite topic: who is scarier, communists or Islamists? My friend is a Hindu, so he is far more intimately familiar with the dangers of Islam. As a Jew, my historical persecutors are diverse: Islamists, communists, and Nazis. But I grew up in the Soviet Union; I experienced communism firsthand and I didn’t like it. So our discussion was heated.

Considering Vancouver’s demographics, I find the spread of communism more pervasive than the spread of Islam. Recently, I was driving along one of my regular routes and noticed a half-Canadian, half-Chinese flag in someone’s front yard. I stopped to take a photo and posted it. It may have been my most viral post, with over a million views, but it wasn’t well received. I was so surprised by the reaction that I even made a video about it:

I have been making more videos over the past few weeks. The thing is, as a birthday gift, my friends gave me a professional microphone and lighting equipment. I am technologically challenged and still learning how to use them properly, so the quality of my videos has barely improved, if at all. But I will keep practising.



Here are a few Shorts about oppression:

I continued researching the movement against AI in Canada and North America more broadly. Behind the idealistic, incoherent, and often contradictory arguments–water and energy, humanity, and creativity–another, darker pattern emerges: rage against oligarchs and exploitation, and calls for expropriation and the dismantling “the system.” Predictably, the trail leads to the Chinese Communist Party:

I attended another anti-AI rally today. Report coming soon. I am enormously grateful to everyone who contributed to my security fund by purchasing a paid subscription–reporting without having to constantly watch my back is truly a luxury experience!



My Hindu friend and I ended up agreeing that Islamists are more immediately barbaric, while communists are more systemic and strategic. We also agreed that we must fight both with all we’ve got. Both ideologies aim to destroy everything that Canada stands for.



What is it that Canada stands for? Jim McMurtry and I discussed this in our newly released VERBATIM episode with Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC party and MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena:

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