Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Adam
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I push back on Islamists being more immediate. They play the long game as well as the Chinese. Perhaps longer because they are driven by an ideology that is not based in reality but instead in the spiritual and the afterlife.

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