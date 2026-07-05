There is lying, there is lying by omission, and there is paltering (i.e. the active use of completely truthful statements to create a misleading impression or deceive someone). In this short clip, the UBC Decolonization tour guide demonstrates all three:

Yes, kids in residential schools were given uniforms . Kids in many schools used to have uniforms. Some still do. That’s not genocide. In a way, that’s compassion towards underprivileged children, who don’t have nice clothes.

Yes, kids were given haircuts . That’s called hygiene. If you consider hygiene to be “Western culture,” then yes, Western culture was imposed on them, and it’s a good thing.

Yes, kids were taught English . It’s called immersion. Modern French-immersion schools are considered the best public schools. Learning English was a good thing, especially considering that many of the children had no other common language to communicate, as indicated by the guide herself.

Yes, kids were assigned numbers, just like all kids in schools today have a PEN (Personal Education Number). This is called data indexing. But kids weren’t referred to by numbers – it’s a lie.

“Residential school denialism” is not allowed on the tour, so I kept my mouth shut. “Residential school denialism” is a nonsensical term. No one is denying that residential schools existed. They existed – it’s a fact. But the seeming absurdity of the term aims to obscure its true intent.

The flawed term is used to construct a flawed comparison between “residential school denialism” and “Holocaust denialism.” The misleading claim about kids being assigned numbers in school pursues the same nefarious goal. By equating these two terms, one is implying that the very existence of residential schools constitutes a genocide. This is truly evil.

The Holocaust was the intentional, systematic, and state-sponsored extermination of Jews. Residential schools were educational facilities. During the six years of the Holocaust, the number of people murdered on average on a daily basis is comparable to the total number of children who died in the 150 years of the existence of the schools.

In case you missed the key difference: murdered and died are not equivalent. About 6,000,000 Jews in the Holocaust were murdered. Roughly between 4,200 and 6,000 kids in the Indian Residential Schools died, mostly from diseases, occasionally from accidents (on average, this is at most 40 children every year across the country).

More false claims from the tour guide:

It was illegal for more than two Indigenous people to even gather together; you could be arrested.

The Indian Act said that if arrested, it’s illegal for the Indigenous person to have representation in a court of law.

Does no one in academia care about facts anymore?

“Words mean different things to different people.” That’s why you are no longer allowed to disagree or even question any statement – maybe you are just interpreting words differently. What is decolonization? What is sovereignty? No one knows, but if you question the sacredness of these ultimate goals you are a racist, a fascist, and a bigot.



Watch the VERBATIM episode where we discuss this tour in more detail with Jim McMurtry.