Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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AT's avatar
AT
6h

I'm in the US. I don't know what to believe about these schools. Where do you recommend one starts to educate oneself? It seems likely that there was abuse because vulnerable kids are often abused, even in group homes today. In addition, verbal and physical abuse was common in boarding schools in England until recently. So it doesn't surprise me that abuse was part of the story and it is awful. But what is the full story? I don't know.

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1 reply by Masha Kleiner
Republic of CANADA's avatar
Republic of CANADA
16m

When peace treaties were signed with Aboriginal Tribes they were still taking SLAVES and many engaged in CANNIBALISM.

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Creating Reservations and Residential Schools ended those practices.

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