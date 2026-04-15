Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Linda's avatar
Linda
3d

Thank Masha, for all what you do in this insane reality we are living in. I am thankful for your leadership and look forward standing with our community and those who support us on Saturday’s rally to celebrate together our homeland Israel’s Independence Day 🇮🇱

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Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦's avatar
Kip 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟦
2d

Loved this essay‼️

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