Last Saturday, instead of engaging in prayer and reflection, I went on a … crawl. Not a pub crawl, but a rally crawl. I attended not one, not two, not three, not four, but five rallies, and here is a short overview, so you don’t have to.

First was the anti-NDP rally in front of BC Premier David Eby’s office. Obviously, David Eby wasn’t in his office, so this was mostly a friendly gathering of like-minded people who proudly fly the Canadian and the British Columbian flags, and all agree that private property must be protected, DRIPA needs to be repealed, indoctrination in school is bad, and men cannot become women and get pregnant.

In the good old days, this would be considered common sense and not protest worthy, but we live in crazy times, and the rally attendees received some middle fingers from the passersby. One guy proudly told Billboard Chris “remember, I slapped you in 2020,” and a couple of women with a stroller rammed the stroller into the crowd of protesters. Yes, there was a toddler in the stroller. The self-proclaimed empathetic and compassionate people don’t refrain from violence and putting their children in danger in order to try and silence speech they disagree with.

The next rally was completely different — organized by Women in Black, a group that started as a Jewish pro-Palestinian group in Jerusalem. Like every leftist project, it spread across the Western world, and like any radical leftist project, once you embark on the road of saving “innocent Gazan children” from these stubborn IDF soldiers who refuse to die, you very quickly end up supporting the Ayatollahs and the Islamic Republic.

I would call it “the paradox of justice.” Here is how it works: a peace and justice seeker declares that a terrorist can be killed if and only if not a single innocent person were to suffer in the process. The suffering is not limited to casualties. A child losing his terrorist father is suffering. The loss of a doctor or journalist who happens to also be a terrorist constitutes suffering too.

“What then?!”, would ask any reasonable person, “should we just stop fighting terrorists and let them kill us all?”

“No,” the Women in Black would explain, “if you stop fighting them, they will stop being terrorists.”

The only way to prove them wrong is to let ourselves be killed, and even this might not be enough.

Spicy nuance: one of the regular participants in these monthly rallies is the Vancouver organizer of Bring Them Home rallies. For over a year, I was telling the Vancouver Jewish community that she is anti-Israel on an Al-Jazeera level. I was accused of being divisive, so I won’t lie - it brings me certain joy to say “I told you so.”

Then I drove downtown, and for a short moment, I was surrounded by a glimpse of normalcy. There are FIFA signs everywhere, happy music, Coca-Cola ads, and golden trophy pictures. Only the metal fence being installed around the Vancouver Art Gallery plaza is a reality check. Vancouver used to not have fences at events. I don’t think many people realized how big of a luxury this was.

After this short breather, I came across the weekly Metro Vancouver for Palestine rally. They are a socialist group that is staunchly pro-Islamic Republic. Why did they leave Iran if they like the IRGC so much, you might wonder. Ironically, many of them are white Canadians: some communists, some “anti-fascists”, and some simply mentally ill people.

Their signs say - “No war on Iran, no war on Lebanon, no war on Syria, no war on Yemen…” The longer the war goes on, the better their knowledge of geography gets. Or at least the names of countries, I am not sure they can place them on the map. Sometimes they add “hands off Venezuela” and “hands off Cuba” because who could miss a good reason for an additional protest.

I will never understand why, even after the IRGC was designated a terrorist entity, flying the IR flags is still allowed. Among them is also Amir Samuel Bozorgmehr, a diagnosed schizophrenic who regularly parades a variety of terrorist organization logos and terrorist organization leaders’ portraits around the city.

Across the streets, three Iranian teenagers protested against this terrorist gathering with the Sun & Lion flag.

The next rally, on the other side of the Art Gallery, was a bonus – I was not aware it would be happening. This is also a socialist group. What is the difference? I asked a guy with a Kurdish flag, but he couldn’t speak English. The group presents itself as being against the Islamic regime. They hijacked the “Woman. Life. Freedom” slogan and the visuals of families grieving the massacred Iranian protesters. They demand an end to the executions by the regime, but also demand that the US and Israeli strikes stop. What would cause the Islamic regime to stop the executions if it were to win the war? But I didn’t expect logic from people who fly a mixed Indigenous-raibow flag.

I didn’t expect any logic from a “Socialist Alternative” activist either, but I spoke to him nonetheless. Here is how it went:

Me: Do you or do you not support the Islamic Republic of Iran?

Him: I do not, but it is a lesser evil than the US.

Me: So what would be a good regime?

Him: A socialist one, where people own natural resources and the means of production.

Me: Can you give me an example of one?

Him: Cuba.

Me: What about all the Cubans who risk their lives to escape this socialist paradise? If capitalism is so bad, why is no one escaping capitalism and going to Cuba?

Him: I don’t want to talk to you, Masha from OneBC.

Yes, it turns out I am that famous!

Last but not least, I went to the Iranian pro-monarchy rally in front of the US consulate. “Democracy for Iran,” chant the Iranian people. “Javid Shah.” And also “Thank you Bibi, thank you Trump!” They fly the Sun&Lion flag, the Israeli flag, the US flag, and the Canadian flag. They tell me “thank you for being here.” I reply “we stand with you, you are not alone.” But the truth is that it is me who comes to their rallies to not be alone. It is a healing moment to stand in the heart of a crowd that doesn’t want to kill me.

I don’t know if the world can be changed by rallying, but coming together is at least a therapy. Yesterday was Holocaust Remembrance Day (the Israeli version, Yom HaShoah). Next week is Remembrance Day for Fallen Israeli Soldiers. One of my favorite Israeli poems says:



A week apart, two days of remembrance,

adjacent, every year,

for the sake of the overall calculation:

how much it costs us with a state,

and how much it costs us without one.

I already retold this story, but I want to repeat it. Someone told this:

“I imagine telling my great grandpa about antisemitism at Harvard.

He is surprised – there are Jews at Harvard?!

Yes – I sigh and continue – but some of them really hate Israel.

He is completely shocked – there is an Israel?”

Israel is a miracle worth celebrating every day. Next week I am organizing a rally for Israel’s Independence Day, Yom Haatzmaut. If you are in Vancouver, please join!



