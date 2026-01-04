Other Schools

An epidemic of unmarked graves discoveries in other schools followed the 2021 Kamloops announcement. Every article ends with contacts of “A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line” – a mental health counselling and support line available 24x7.

Brandon Indian Residential School, Manitoba

June 04, 2021, “Sioux Valley Dakota Nation working to identify children buried at Brandon residential school site.”Like every other article, this one references the Kamloops discovery and speaks about “the atrocities afflicted” on children. It closes with “The children buried at these sites must have their identities restored and their stories told.”

Only the more careful reader notices that “...the First Nation has identified 104 potential graves in three cemeteries.” The nation has since received $4.8 million from the “Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund.” The recent 2024-2025 report admits that no excavations took place to this day, but rather time and funding continues being spent on GPR and other non-conclusive technologies.

Pine Creek Residential School, Manitoba

The story of this school is unique.

June 07, 2022: “Search of Pine Creek Residential School site in western Manitoba reveals 6 potential unmarked graves”

August 8, 2022: “Search of Pine Creek Residential School site in western Manitoba finds 14 possible unmarked graves”

October 14, 2022: “RCMP investigate after search of western Manitoba residential school site discovers possible unmarked graves”

The “anomalies that could be unmarked graves“ were revealed by a ground-penetrating radar search in the basement of the church on the site of the former Pine Creek Residential School. The article also mentions that “survivors” had spoken about “horror stories” in the basement.

While no remains were found, the dig revealed other small bits of the site’s history: Old nails. Glass and ceramics. Large rocks. Animal bones. Layer of ash.

But then, on August 18, 2023: “No evidence of human remains found beneath church at Pine Creek Residential School site.” This is the only school that did an excavation. Following the excavation, the Pine Creek Chief Derek Nepinak announced to his community that no human remains were found. No bodies, no murdered children. This should be good news. Unfortunately, no other nation wanted to learn the truth.

Marieval Indian Residential School, Saskatchewan

June 24, 2021: “Sask. First Nation announces discovery of 751 unmarked graves near former residential school”

GPR located a “preliminary finding of 751 unmarked graves at a cemetery near the former Marieval Indian Residential School.” The Chief in the article admits: “This is not a mass grave site. These are unmarked graves,” but then he goes on to demand an apology from the Pope. The nation has since received $3.8 million from the “Residential Schools Missing Children Community Support Fund” and posted no further update since finding potential graves at a known cemetery.

St. Eugene’s Mission School, BC

June 30, 2021: “182 unmarked graves discovered near residential school in B.C.’s Interior, First Nation says.” The discovery was made using ground-penetrating radar within and near a cemetery by the former Indian Residential School in Cranbrook, BC. “It’s unclear who was buried in the shallow graves, or how and when they died,” but the Chief nonetheless demands the church be held accountable.

No further updates about this school were published since.

Kuper Island Residential School, BC

July 13, 2021: “B.C. First Nation says more than 160 unmarked graves found”

The article refers to the finding as “confirmation of the 160+ undocumented and unmarked graves” however “The tribe did not say how the graves were found, whether children’s remains are suspected of being buried there or whether ground-penetrating radar was used.”

But the chief did say that “It is impossible to get over acts of genocide and human rights violations” and invited community members to participate in “March for the Children” – the Holocaust references will keep gaining momentum as time goes by.

In the recent update from August 4, 2025: the article claims that “Archival research has found 171 confirmed deaths at Kuper Island residential school, 50 more than previously thought.” The article further clarifies that GPR was used to scan the grounds of the cemetery on the island and found 111 “possible”, 133 “probable”, and 98 “likely” graves.

Furthermore, the article admits: “We do not know if any of the children from Kuper are in these graves, although it seems likely that some will be.” And goes on: “Penelakut elders have yet to decide if they will go ahead with forensic excavations, which would be expensive, difficult and bring significant emotional and spiritual costs.”

The Penelakut band received $866,757. These relatively modest funds were spent to determine that possibly there are graves at a cemetery and these possible or probable graves might belong to children from the school, but maybe not. Taxpayer money was well spent, don’t you think?

Delmas Residential School, Saskatchewan

Jul 19, 2021: “Public looks on as First Nations search former Delmas residential school grounds in Saskatchewan”

“It’s not known yet when the results of the search for unmarked graves will be made public.”

January 5, 2024: “Cadaver dogs indicate presence of human remains at Delmas Residential School site.” This article was published only in a local Saskatchewan outlet. Similar to GPR, findings made by cadaver dogs are speculative. Cadaver dogs can produce false positives from animal remains, soil treatments, or other environmental factors, and their alert should trigger an excavation. No excavation has taken place to this day.

Shubenacadie Residential School, NS

Aug 04, 2021: “No evidence found of unmarked graves related to Shubenacadie Residential School.” The lack of discoveries is generously compensated with the description of “atrocities” committed against Indigenous kids in the schools.

Note: So, am I denying “harms caused by residential schools” and the “intergenerational trauma”? In the 1980s, I was five and I spent a month away from home in a Soviet summer camp. I endured no physical abuse, but this was the most traumatizing month of my childhood: I hated being away from my mom, the teachers weren’t kind, and punishments were unjust and humiliating. My friend was force-fed in her Soviet childcare and ended up in a hospital with severe stomach pain and lifelong damaged eating habits. Another friend was slapped in the face with a floor cloth.

The further back in time, the worse it gets. In the late 1940s–early 1950s, my mother spent a few of her childhood years in a post-war Soviet boarding school. The children were always hungry, and their heads were regularly shaved because everyone had lice. Her closest friend had tuberculosis and died.

The vast majority of Soviet children passionately hate their childcare. There are no winners in the misery and victimhood competition.

St. Bernard’s Indian Residential School, Alberta

March 01, 2022: “169 potential graves found at site of former residential school in northern Alberta”

Of the 169 potential graves – 129 probable, 32 possible, and 8 likely – 54 were found by the church, and another 115 at the community cemetery.

“Truth must come before reconciliation can begin” says the article and adds “it is painful each time potential graves are located.” It’s been almost 4 years since the announcement, but no excavation work has been done. Had they excavated, maybe they’d find rocks, just like in Pine Creek?

Mohawk Institute, Ontario

September 01, 2022: “New documents reveal 43 more deaths at former Mohawk Institute, survivor-led group says”

The article states that “The total number of student deaths, according to documents obtained so far, is 97” and “The 97 students include people who died from illness or injury and those who ran away and died elsewhere.”

“[The researcher] did not indicate when the deaths may have occurred.”

The Mohawk Institute in Brantford, Ontario was the longest-running school, which operated from 1828 to 1970, for a total of 142 years. On average, two students died every three years. Every child’s death is tragic, but don’t you wish that every “genocide” accounted for so low a rate of child mortality?

Fast forward to August 13, 2025: “Search for unmarked graves continues at Mohawk Institute residential school site.” Over 10 million dollars spent on ground-penetrating radar studies that did not reveal anything newsworthy, and generally cannot definitively detect anything.

St. Mary’s Indian Residential School, Ontario

January 17, 2023: “Over 170 ‘plausible burials‘ detected in search for unmarked graves at former Kenora residential school site”.

“Wauzhushk Onigum Nation says ground-penetrating radar (GPR) has detected more than 170 anomalies,” states the article and continued “The anomalies, referred to as “plausible burials,” were found in cemetery grounds associated with the former St. Mary’s Indian Residential School” in Kenora, Ontario.

St. Mary’s IRS students in costume as they prepare to put on a play – date unknown

Potential burials were detected in a cemetery. The rest of the article pivots to describe the history of the residential schools, the alleged discovery in Kamloops, and the alleged intergenerational harms and trauma.

St. Bruno School, Joussard, Alberta

June 29, 2023: “Radar search at northern Alberta residential school uncovers 88 suspected graves”

The “Research team recommends further investigation near cemetery grounds,” says the subtitle. It is hard to disagree with the research team. If you want to find graves, searching near or better yet on cemetery grounds is the safest bet.

A harrowing testimony of a former student, says: “I was always told, ‘Oh, you got to be careful of them [at residential school].” Then the article demonstrates a bit of decency reminding the reader that GPR is not a reliable technology. But journalistic integrity only goes this far, and the article quickly pivots back to “More than 1,100 people from the community gathered in Joussard on Saturday for a blanket ceremony to honour those suspected to be in the unmarked graves.”

St. Joseph’s Mission Indian Residential School, Williams Lake, BC

June 04, 2024: “St. Joseph’s Mission site should be ‘place of healing’” and the subtitle of the article is “Province signs MOU with First Nation around recovery, identification, repatriation of remains.”

According to the article: “Ground-penetrating radar detected soil disturbances in at least 159 areas considered to be potential burial sites.” It clarified that GPR “does not find human remains — it detects soil disturbances inconsistent with the surrounding area, which, combined with community knowledge, can help identify where there may be human remains. An excavation must be completed to confirm their presence.”

GlobalNews article from October 12, 2024 titled “At least 55 children died or disappeared at residential school near Williams Lake, B.C” reiterates that the report is only based on GPR findings and even admits that: “There are currently no definitive processes planned for excavation.”

The article goes on to call out the Canadians who “find it threatening or uncomfortable that residential school investigations are causing us to scrutinize our colonial history and acknowledge the damage caused by systems, policies, and institutions promoted in our country for generations.” As a Canadian, I find it uncomfortable when genocide accusations are made without evidence.

St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School, Manitoba

July 4, 2024: “Manitoba First Nation reports 150 anomalies found at former residential school site” at an almost name-sake – St. Joseph’s Indian Residential School.

The anomalies are found using GPR, 37 of them were found more than a kilometre away from the school while other “what are believed to be 59 unmarked graves” were found at a cemetery.

McIntosh Indian Residential School, Grassy Narrows, Ontario

January 16, 2025: “Search detects 114 ‘unmarked burial features’ on former McIntosh Indian Residential School property”

Burial feature is a more dramatic way to say ground anomaly – the “investigation used ground penetrating radar” in “specific areas of interest where members of Asubpeeschoseewagong Netum Anishinabek (Grassy Narrows First Nation) and the Elders Advisory Committee anticipated unmarked burials.” The next sentence clarifies that the “majority [of the burial features] were found within the historical cemetery area.”

Portage la Prairie Residential School, Manitoba

August 15, 2025: “Anomalies found on grounds of former Portage la Prairie residential school.”

The text of the article puts the word anomalies in quotes: ‘...four “anomalies” have been found on the grounds of its former residential school,’ and as usual, “The anomalies were uncovered using ground penetrating radar.”

“Currently, there are no plans to excavate the site. Instead, the community is considering a memorial to honour those who were impacted by the residential school system,” continues the article.

St. Augustine’s Residential School, Sunshine Coast, BC

Also on August 15, 2025: “41 more potential unmarked graves found at former B.C. residential school, shíshálh Nation says”

This discovery, as well as an earlier one of another 40 potential unmarked sites at the same school, was made using GPR. The article repeats the standard paragraph about GPR only being able to detect soil disturbances, but “combined with community knowledge can help identify where there may potentially be unmarked graves.”

$2.6 million and over eighteen months were spent rolling the GPR around and speculating, instead of buying a $30 shovel in Canadian Tire, digging, and finding the truth once and for all.

Epilogue

Over $275 million in federal funds were given to 164 bands for the sole purpose of locating “missing children at Indian Residential Schools.” This post quotes dozens of mainstream media articles and lists seventeen schools that searched for graves; sixteen of the schools announced findings of potential graves; only one school conducted excavations to actually determine the facts and found no burials.

The articles do not build the case for systemic murder: Not a single clandestine burial was discovered. Not a single definitive burial was discovered. All announced unmarked graves are potential, possible, probable, or likely. Moreover, a significant number of these possible graves were found on cemetery grounds.

All announced findings were made using GPR, a technology that cannot distinguish between a tree root, a rock, or a body. And even if any of the findings are in fact bodies, the GPR cannot distinguish between a child and an adult body, between an Indigenous and a non-Indigenous body. Even less can the GPR determine the cause of death, be it tuberculosis, a tragic accident, or murder.

All articles repeatedly hint at abstract “missing children,” “children who never came home,” and “atrocities committed,” but not a single example is given of a concrete parent whose concrete child was sent to a specific residential school in a given year and disappeared. Not a single article gives even one example of a convicted murderer or even a concrete murder case of a child at a residential school. There was no mass murder, let alone systemic murder.

All this is in the mainstream media’s own words, not my personal interpretation. And yet, questioning the “genocide” claim is considered bigoted, hateful, and racist, and anyone who dares to question it faces severe repercussions, including loss of reputation and career. Moreover, legislation is being lobbied to criminalize questioning the “genocide” narrative and make it punishable by up to two years’ imprisonment.

The “Indigenous genocide” narrative is the weirdest paradox: one is not allowed to question not only what is written, but also what was never stated and is only implied. Are mainstream journalists next in line for prosecution for always prefixing the word “graves” with “possible” or “suspected”?