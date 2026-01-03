Intro

The Armenian population in the Ottoman Empire (Turkey) before World War I was roughly 1.5 to 2.1 million people. Within about two years, between 1915 and 1917, roughly 1 to 1.5 million Armenians, 50% to 75% of the Armenian population, were murdered.

The European Jewish population before the Holocaust was approximately 9 million people. Within roughly 6 years, between 1939 and 1945, about two thirds of them, 6 million, were murdered.

The population of Tutsi in Rwanda before the genocide in 1994 ranged between 600,000 and 1.1 million. Rough estimates indicate that within 100 days, between 500,000 and 800,000 people were murdered, amounting to roughly 70–80% of the Tutsi population and averaging 8,000 murders per day.

In the last decades, the word “genocide” has been used far too often, far too irresponsibly. Among the various dubious genocides, one of the most questionable is the alleged genocide in the Indian residential schools in Canada.

Approximately 140 Indian Residential schools operated in Canada for 150 years and served about 150,000 students. More Indigenous students, roughly 200,000, were enrolled as day students. During the entire period, attendance was made compulsory on paper for only about three decades, between the 1920s and the late 1940s, but the percentage of children enrolled in residential schools during this period increased only slightly, from a little below 30% to a little above 30%.

In 2015, the Truth and Reconciliation Committee Report estimated that approximately 3,200 (2,800–4,500) children died during the 150-year period. The majority of the deaths were attributed to tuberculosis, influenza, and other infectious diseases, some to malnutrition (Great Depression years!), neglect, or tragic accidents. Later reports claim a higher number of up to 6,000 deaths. Either way, per year, this constitutes roughly 20-40 children’s deaths across the country.

The term “genocide” started to carefully creep into the public discussion, masked by the “cultural” prefix. Over time, the descriptor “cultural” was increasingly being dropped, until it was deemed hateful, bigoted, and racist to question any form of genocide in residential schools.

How did this happen? I will try to answer this question by quoting the mainstream media, predominantly CBC, not because I consider the government-sponsored CBC to be a trustworthy source, but because I want to demonstrate the construction of the narrative.

Kamloops: The Ground Zero

2021

On May 27, 2021, the CBC announced “Remains of 215 children found buried at former B.C. residential school, First Nation says.” The subtitle clarified: “ground-penetrating radar was used to locate remains.” The article itself added more gruesome details: “these missing children are undocumented deaths” and “Some were as young as three years old.”

The country went into a state of shock and even though shortly after an update appeared on this same article: “Since this story was first published, the T​k’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation has updated its findings and clarified that what was detected in the ground-penetrating radar survey were about 200 potential burial sites,” the shock forever remained.

The update links to a subsequent CBC article from July 15, 2021, titled “T​k’emlúps te Secwépemc chief says more to be done to identify unmarked graves.” In her speech, the Chief refers to burials as factual: “...to further identify, document, maintain, and protect the remains of the children found buried at the KIRS”; in the same speech, she then softens the language to: “records … needed to help identify children who may be buried in unmarked graves,” and “…honour the children whose remains are thought to have been buried,” but also admits the need for “important work to confirm and identify the missing children in our care.”

This July article clarifies that “approximately 200 potential burial sites have been identified using ground-penetrating radar (GPR).” and includes a statement of GPR specialist Sarah Beaulieu, who explains that: “A preliminary investigation such as this is not intended to provide exact numbers or final results,” and goes as far as to admit that “only forensic investigation with excavation will provide definitive results.”

At the same time, she states that “there are very likely to be many human burials” and concludes that “GPR is not necessary to know that children went missing at residential schools since there is copious oral history and documentation that confirms that fact.”



Note: The Truth and Reconciliation Committee lists 51 deaths at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Four of them are duplicates. Of the remaining 47, only two died on school grounds: Pearl Joe, who drowned in the river, and Adrian George, who accidentally hanged himself after slipping off a box while playing with other children.

Kamloops Indian Residential School swimming pool (1962). The pool was built in the memory of Pearl Joe, who drowned in the Thompson River in 1944.

To summarize: (1) we know about the burials because of GPR findings (2) GPR cannot prove burials (3) No proof is needed because it is well known that there are burials.

It doesn’t take a mathematician to sense there is a logical problem in these three statements, but as it turns out, logic is a bigoted colonial construct.

2022

In January 2022, a CBC article mentioned “the discovery of suspected graves” and admitted that these were “preliminary findings of a ground-penetrating radar survey that identified 215 suspected graves of children in the apple orchard.”

In May 2022, a CBC article was titled “Hundreds gather for memorial marking 1 year since discovery at Kamloops residential school,” but later clarifies that “the one-year anniversary of the announcement that potential unmarked graves had been found at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

Again in May 2022, also a CBC title: “A year of trauma, catharsis, and finally peace for some survivors of Kamloops residential school” but the subtitle admits “Suspected unmarked graves were discovered” and reiterates that “ground-penetrating radar had located the suspected grave sites.” No further research has been done in a year – “community members still struggled with anxiety about the discovery and the next steps for the site, including exhumation.” explains the article.

Later in May 2022, another CBC article courageously titled: “Work to exhume remains at former Kamloops residential school could begin soon” promises “After a year of grieving since the detection of as many as 215 suspected unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, a new phase begins in the journey of the T​k’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation ⁠— bringing the missing children home.”

The KIRS dancers returning from their performances in Mexico. They flew in their costumes as part of the cultural exchange.

So the graves are still only suspected, but the nation has spent an entire year grieving. Not only the Kamloops nation, but rather the entire Canadian nation was forced into grieving.

2023

The year 2023 did not bring any changes to the narrative: “...after the suspected graves of 215 children were identified,” “findings of what is believed to be 215 unmarked burials,” and “announced the finding of over 200 potential unmarked graves.”

At the same time the word “denialism” made it into a CBC title: “Residential school denialists tried to dig up suspected unmarked graves in Kamloops.” “Denialism is the last step of genocide, says report from independent interlocutor.”

All the graves are still “potential” and “suspected”; not a single body has been confirmed, yet the word “genocide” is applied as if it were indisputable. Spoiler alert: to this day, no one except the “denialists” wants to dig. It’s been almost five years since the “discovery”; over $9.5 million in federal and $12 million in provincial taxpayer dollars were given to the Kamloops band for the investigation, but no excavation was done, and the RCMP investigation was not permitted.

2024-2025

These quotes are from CBC 2024-2025 articles:

“the anniversary of the Kamloops announcement, of the preliminary findings ,”

“T​k’emlúps te Secwépemc to reflect on 3 years since ‘215’ findings ”

“...indicated the remains of approximately 200 people could be buried on the site”

“A GPR survey of the site found approximately 200 anomalies in the ground, which could be possible human remains in unmarked graves.”

“...that day is associated with the number 215, the initial number given for the potential buried remains the First Nation said it found. T​k’emlúps te Secwépemc later clarified the survey had found about 200 potential unmarked graves on the grounds.”

“the findings of potential unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in 2021”

“In May of 2021, the T​k’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation shared that preliminary findings from a ground-penetrating radar survey found some 200 potential unmarked graves on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

“the announcement of preliminary evidence suggesting around 200 sets of remains were buried on the former school grounds”

The KIRS museum website’s statement says: “the museum and the former residential school is ground zero for the Le Estcwicwéy̓ (The Missing) 215+ children that are on the complex grounds.” To this day, a large road sign in Penticton says “215” and “every child matters”.

Articles continue mentioning the mysterious “missing children” as if there were a list of names, birth certificates, and corresponding unsolved police reports filed by parents whose children have gone missing. But none of this exists. Articles refer to former students as “survivors” and quote: “...boys, attending Kamloops Indian Residential School, being woken in the middle of the night and asked to dig holes that seemed like graves, in the dark, and not being told why.” These oral horror stories imply clandestine mass burials in schoolyards, but no evidence has ever been presented.

However, in spoken engagements, the Indigenous leaders continue to insist that children’s bodies were in fact found. For example, the Chief of the Assembly of First Nations stated on October 30, 2024: “in 2021… tkemlups recovered 215 of their children from the Kamloops Indian Residential School.”

In July 2025, during the filming of the “Making a Killing” documentary, our group had a conversation with Diena Jules, the T​k’emlúps elder and KIRS museum manager. She referenced the “confirmation of unmarked graves” and I clarified:

“Where, there allegedly are graves?”

“Not allegedly, it’s been confirmed.”

“So, you are saying it’s been confirmed that there are graves?”

“Yes.”

And she looked away, as if she knew she was lying.

I am repeatedly told, “Stop obsessing over Kamloops; dozens of other schools discovered graves.” But did they?