At the Legislature, our office is in the basement, but whenever I hear noise, drumming, or music from the outside, I grab my camera and run up the stairs to explore. Last time, it was the unions protesting against the consequences of socialist policies and demanding policies be even more socialist. This time, the topic was different, but the direction of thinking was very similar: let’s do more of the thing that has failed in the past and complain that it is still failing.

I overheard the speaker saying “19,000 of drug deaths in BC,” and then something about the “mass movement we are building to end this drug war.”

Some people collect coins, stamps, trading cards, or action figurines. I collect slogans from protests, and this particular protest didn’t disappoint.

“OPS saves lives” - OPS is an Overdose Prevention Site, where trained staff supervise drug use and help recover from overdoses. Imagine for a second if this trained staff helped in hospital emergency rooms where people spend hours on end, and sometimes die waiting. Just a thought.

”Healthcare not handcuffs”

and

“Stigma kills”

Actually, it is the drugs that kill. Putting drug dealers in handcuffs could help prevent that, but this is harder to do when the government is the dealer.

“Drug use is not a moral failing and using does not mean a person is not deserving of love, safety, and support.”

Drug use is a decision. It’s a very bad, life-ruining decision, so it is definitely a failing of sorts. Stigma might have prevented some people from making this deadly decision. Stigma saves lives.

“I <3 people who use drugs”

What a weird take. I love certain people, and luckily they don’t use drugs. Were they to start using drugs, I would probably not stop loving them, but not because of the drug use…

I must be misunderstanding something, I thought, so I approached a few people. All my conversations followed exactly the same pattern:

Me: What is this rally about?

Them: Don’t you know we have a 10-year-long drug crisis?!

Me: Yes, and I am wondering what you are advocating for?

Them: More safe supply and more treatment.

Me: Isn’t safe supply about giving people more drugs? Maybe if we gave them fewer drugs, we wouldn’t need so much treatment?

Them: I don’t want to talk to you.

As I was heading back to the office, the sheriff at the door looked at me and asked: “I see you are shaking your head.” “The concentration of stupidity today is just too much,” I replied. He nodded. He was on duty, so I didn’t really expect an answer, but I think his nod was sympathetic and grateful.

Little did I know about the other kind of stupidity I would encounter back inside the Legislature on the same day.

PS: More information on the recent treaty acts in British Columbia.