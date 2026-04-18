Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Brian Talarico's avatar
Brian Talarico
1d

Masha, the level of stupidity in the left wing is so unbelievable. How long do they need to see people die in misery before they start to reassess their ideology?

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L Denis's avatar
L Denis
1d

There are 3 professors at UBC who have stock shares in 1-the drug that brings an addict back to life and 2- the drug that's recommended for their addictions. They also are on the board that recommends this travesy

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