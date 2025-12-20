Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maxim's maxims's avatar
Maxim's maxims
5d

A beautiful post indeed. I often play New Day will Rise and October Rain. The music and the words are inspiring beyond belief.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
5d

Keep on what you are doing, Masha. I have been honored to have you as a guest on my podcast Messy Times.

While each loss of Jewish life is painful and horrible, we Jews have buried empires. We will not be cowed by this pack of loser scumbags who worship a demon pretending to be a "god" called Allah. A "god" who is so weak and fragile that he tells his followers to murder anyone who so much as expresses doubts about his alleged wonderfulness. A "god" whose followers in Pakistan and elsewhere will chase a lone woman down and stone her to death "because" another woman claimed the to-be-killed woman said something negative about the Quran once.

I've had it with these assholes and beyond had it with their Western Useful Idiot Enablers. All the "Muslim" countries these frantic assholes scream about every day were once CHRISTIAN COUNTRIES in the Middle East and Europe and were Hindu, Buddhist or Animist nations in Asia.

52 Muslim countries, 2 billion Muslims. One tiny sliver of land called Israel and 15 million Jews worldwide and 90% of Western university professors bitch and moan about Israel being a "vicious colonizer."

Spare me.

Keep speaking truth, Masha.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture