Over a week ago, I promised to write more frequently. I still hope that this wasn’t a broken promise, but rather one delivered with a slight delay. My excuse is the same as usual – I’ve been working too much. The irony is that every time I think my workload is maxed out, life takes a turn and I end up working even more. I have not prepared a digest this time; instead, I will share some stories.

It feels awkward when people commend me on my bravery. I have never considered myself to be brave, in fact, if you ask my rock-climbing partners they’d laugh and say I am one of the least brave people. The secret of coward’s bravery is simple. We, the cowards, overcome fear every single day. When everything is scary, every step is a battle. My internal compass is broken; often I cannot tell the difference between “a little scary” and “very scary.”

But this is not my only secret. A few years ago, I read an article about a man who attempted suicide by jumping off of the Golden Gate Bridge, and survived. I think the article was about the popularity of the Golden Gate Bridge as a suicide location, and suicide prevention efforts, but I only remember the story of one particular man.

A few paragraphs described a long chain of his bad decisions and misfortunes: he was an alcoholic, his wife left him, his children cut contact, he lost his job, he became homeless... the list went on and on. One night, he went to the Golden Gate Bridge and jumped off. As he was falling, his entire life flashed in front of him. “I could quit drinking and get a job,” he thought. Then he thought: “I could buy Christmas presents for my kids, and maybe they would agree to see me.” And also: “I could thank my wife for the happy times we shared, and maybe she’d forgive me…”

And as the dark, freezing surface of the Golden Gate Strait drew closer, he continued: “I realized that I could take control over all my problems. All problems, except one. I was falling off the bridge.”

You aren’t falling off a bridge, I tell myself when I am scared. Then I think about Yuval Raphael, Israel’s representative at the 2025 Eurovision. About a year before she delivered her viciously targeted-by-antisemites, award-winning performance at Eurovision, Yuval spent October 7 hiding beneath her friends’ dead bodies.

That morning, they fled the Nova festival and hid in a bomb shelter along the highway. Can you think of other countries with bomb shelters along highways? Nearly fifty young men and women were hiding in the bomb shelter with Yuval. Only eleven out of fifty from that infamous bomb shelter would survive the day. Those shelters are built to protect from rockets, not from Hamas terrorists armed with grenades and assault rifles. A heroic young man, Aner Shapira, managed to catch and throw out six grenades before being killed by the seventh. Then the terrorists entered the bomb shelter and raked the room with automatic gunfire.

Soon enough, Yuval found herself lying under dead or dying bodies. She called her father; there is a recording of that call. She cries into the phone, “there are dead bodies everywhere.” Her dad hears gunshots in the background and, alarmingly quickly, grasps what’s happening. “Turn off your phone,” he whispers. “And pretend dead.”

In interviews, Yuval keeps returning to the memory of a body that was lying on top of her leg and the unbearable numbness that followed. Time passed. Occasionally, the terrorists came back to unleash another burst of automatic fire into the pile of bodies. She was terrified, struggling to breathe, but worst of all was the intolerable pain in her leg. At a moment of despair, Yuval has made a decision: if the pain became any more unbearable, the next time the terrorists entered the bomb shelter, she would sit up and get shot. She endured many more painful hours under the dead bodies protecting her, until the father of another young woman came to rescue them. That regained sense of control gave her the strength to keep pretending to be dead.

During the Eurovision national preselection in Israel, one can hear judges talking on the broadcast about Yuval. “She is so calm,” says one of them. The other shrugs: “Well, what could ever unsettle her?”

When I feel scared, I think about Yuval. I remind myself that although I am not lying in a bomb shelter beneath bleeding dead bodies, I, too, could give up and be done. And like her, it is the sense of control that gives me strength.

At her performance, Yuval Raphael sang:

“New day will rise, life will go on

Everyone cries, don’t cry alone”

I don’t cry alone. I don’t cry.

