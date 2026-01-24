Starting a post with apologies is becoming a habit of mine, and I don’t even have a new excuse–I was busy. So let me share what was keeping me busy.

1. The Iranian people joined almost every pro-Israel event over the past two years. Every time I’d come up to thank them for their support, and every time they’d say: “Of course we are here with you. We are fighting the same enemy.”

Indeed, we are, and now it is our turn to be there for them. The heinous, tragic, heart-wrenching mass killings of the Iranian people by the Islamic regime are driven by the very same ideology as the atrocious, heart-wrenching mass killings of Israelis on October 7 by Hamas. The ongoing massacre of brave Iranians is what October 7 would have been had the IDF not shown up.

I pray that the Iranians’ heroic, sacrificial pursuit of freedom is not in vain.

Next week I wrote again, “This was the biggest rally I’ve ever seen in Vancouver.” By far. I walked in this infinite crowd—a crowd of people who don’t want to kill me. I was wearing my Israeli flag, and Iranians were thanking me and hugging me. I was filming the people marching down Georgia Street—one minute, two, five, ten… there was no end in sight. Ten thousand people, maybe twenty, maybe more…

And then it struck me. The estimated number of Iranians massacred by the regime in the last week is between twelve and fifty thousand—roughly the size of this cheerful crowd on Georgia Street. This was a chilling thought. I hope and pray that freedom for the Iranian people is just around the corner. I hope and pray that we here in Canada hold on to our freedom and never have to flood the streets with blood to reclaim it.

And aside from actual physical murderers, the mainstream media is also the enemy. Their silence about the ongoing massacre in Iran is astounding. Their refusal to name the perpetrator of the massacre – the Islamic Republic and the IRGC – is evil. It turns out, they don’t just hate Jews. They generally support Islamist extremism.

Almost every night in the past weeks, the Iranian community gathers by the U.S. Consulate in Vancouver and urges President Trump, the U.S. military, gods, the universe, someone, anyone… to help the people in Iran.

“SOS for Iran!”

“No internet, no voices — genocide in Iran!”

“President Trump, help Iran!”

“President Trump, act now!”

“Alternative for Iran! King Reza Pahlavi!”

“Solution for Iran! King Reza Pahlavi!”

“Make Iran Great Again!”

I forgot my microphone, so unfortunately I cannot share the interview with the rally organizer:

— Do you have family in Iran?

— Yes.

— Were you able to connect with them?

— Just one text message. They wrote that they are OK.

I hope that they still are OK. The number of people massacred differs from sign to sign — 12 thousand, 16.5 thousand, 20 thousand, 35 thousand… No one knows exactly how many people were murdered. All we know is that many, too many, a lot of people were. And every second, minute, every hour, every day and week that passes, more and more people are murdered - young, brave people.

I also forgot my Israeli flag, but a few people somehow figured it out. They asked, “Are you Israeli?” and hugged me when I said yes.

2. Last Wednesday, I was scheduled to give a talk about decolonization at the Squamish Historical Society speaker series. Following an orchestrated email campaign and interference from Squamish officials, within a week, three different venues cancelled the booking. The last venue cancelled just one day before the event.

The Squamish Chief wrote about the cancellation and called me controversial: “District (of Squamish) declines to host controversial figure.” The District of Squamish took offence in my affiliation with the OneBC party and my contributions to the Making a Killing documentary – please watch it if you haven’t already. “Controversial” means they know I am telling the truth, but the truth doesn’t fit the narrative and makes them uncomfortable.

I will write a more detailed report exposing the concrete people who weighed in to silence me. How weak is the ideology if its ideologues go out of their way to shut down anyone who challenges them?! But the truth always finds its way, and the event will happen at a later date.

3. More and more people acknowledge that academia is infiltrated by the left and has become a Marxist indoctrination factory. But it is one thing to acknowledge it and another thing to experience it first hand. Our team has arrived at UBC to engage in conversation about the mass grave hoax at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. I recently explored the construction of the mass hysteria over the unsubstantiated claims of children’s burials.

Our group was met by a mass protest. The mob, led by Communist Party and Samidoun, yelled, pushed, kicked, and assaulted us. The police stood by and watched. Then the police arrested Professor Frances Widdowson and ordered the rest of our group to leave the campus.

Our group retreated, was chased by the screaming, violent mob, and had to barricade in a building, call 911, and be escorted off campus on a bus.

I could see in their eyes how mesmerizing it is to be part of a mob, part of a cult. This is a reenactment of Mao’s Cultural Revolution.

2026 is not going to be boring. I miss boring.