Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Talarico's avatar
Brian Talarico
3d

Happy to add my voice to your support.

Reply
Share
Keith's avatar
Keith
4d

Sounds like the cops might have a little Marxism in them if they continue to take a hands off approach with these thugs. We need a Canadian Libs of TikTok to name and shame these intolerant bigots.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture