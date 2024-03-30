Back in 2021, six terrorists dug a tunnel and escaped from an Israeli prison. You might have heard this in the news; they were all caught within two weeks, but I would like to tell the story of their leader.

Zakaria Zubeidi

Zakaria Zubeidi – a talented artistic young man and a natural leader. As he was growing up, friends and family members around him kept getting murdered by the cruel occupation. His father was a teacher who was banned from teaching and died early. Zakaria himself loved theater, dreamt of becoming an actor, but in his teenage years, he was wounded by an Israeli soldier and imprisoned over and over again. He had no other choice but to lead the armed resistance.

The movie about this wonderful man was made by Alexander Trudeau, the younger brother of the Canadian prime minister. He didn’t exactly lie, but he most certainly omitted a significant load of facts. Let us fill in the gaps.

Both Zakaria’s grandfather and father were members of the terrorist group Fatah. This is the reason his father was banned from teaching. He died from cancer. Zakaria himself attended UNRWA school and, together with his brother and a few friends, participated in a children’s theater organized by an Israeli left-wing peace activist.

At the age of 13, Zakaria was wounded by IDF soldiers while he was throwing rocks at soldiers and at passing civilian vehicles. He was caught doing it again at 14 and spent six months in prison. At the age of 16 he “upgraded” to throwing Molotov cocktails and was imprisoned again as a result. He was then released as part of the Oslo Accords amnesty.

He worked in construction in Israel first legally, then illegally. Later, he resorted to auto theft and was caught. He spent time in prison on and off, worked for a bit, lost his job, and finally, when the 2nd intifada began, he truly found his calling.

Zakaria became the leader of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, designated as a terrorist group by Israel, US, EU, Canada, and others. He took an active part in planning and carrying out attacks that took the lives of dozens of civilians: Jews, Arabs, and even one Canadian citizen who was killed in a bus bombing.

Alexander Trudeau omitted these significant details in his movie portraying Zubeidi as an oppressed, yet noble freedom fighter. Trudeau complained that the term “terrorist” is being sorely misused, whereas it simply means someone who has no means to achieve their political goals, other than by use of violence against civilians. Today, every activist proclaims “by all means necessary”, but back in 2004, Trudeau was truly ahead of his time.

His next documentary was aired on the federal CBC channel. In a typical manner, the CBC did not mention that the film was “produced in association" with Iran's state-funded propaganda arm Press-TV, alongside infamous anti-Israel broadcaster Al-Jazeera. CBC also refused to reveal whether these producers provided financial, facilitation, or material support to the film. When information is withheld, it is reasonable to assume the worst.

Is one brother the other brother's keeper? In fact, even for jobs less high-ranking than Prime Minister, the entire family is subject to vetting procedures, and what could be less trustworthy than ties to the Iranian state? Nonetheless, Justin Trudeau himself is not at all beyond doubt.

Laith Marouf

About a year ago, the local media covered a story about the Community Media Advocacy Centre (CMAC) that was sponsored by the Federal grant to carry out anti-racist projects. Simultaneously CMAC’s senior consultant Laith Marouf has been tweeting blatantly antisemitic statements.

Currently, Marouf is evading justice in Lebanon, his lawyer argues that Marouf was only criticizing Zionists, while the Canadian government has hired debt collectors in an attempt to recover over a hundred thousand of taxpayer dollars. This could happen to everyone, blaming Trudeau is unwarranted, one might say. However, this isn’t a random mistake; but rather a systemic issue. Here is why.

Omar Alghabra

A more substantial character that gets less media attention is Omar Alghabra. He was born in Saudi Arabia to a Syrian family, immigrated to Canada in the 1980s, but brought virulent antisemitism with him as luggage. Upon his arrival, he worked for CAF (Canadian Arab Federation) – a group so antisemitic that their federal funding was taken away by the court.

For nearly 20 years Alghabra has been almost consistently elected to the Canadian Parliament. He held various positions, such as parliament secretary to the minister of foreign affairs and parliament secretary to the minister of international trade diversification.

At the same time, he often states that Hamas and Hezbollah are not terrorist organizations and should be removed from the Canadian terrorist entities list. He even tries to censor Canadian journalists who call Hamas a terrorist organization. Alghabra publicly mourned Yasser Arafat. In his Arabic interview he expressed disappointment that Canadian Muslims are insufficiently vocal in demanding Sharia law in Canada.

Alghabra called the Toronto officials to boycott Jewish charity events and opposed the collaboration between the Canadian police force and Israeli anti-terrorist units (obviously, if you don’t consider Hamas and Hezbollah – terrorists, no anti-terrorist work is required either).

He uses every opportunity to label Israel “brutal and cruel”. He is a representative of the Canadian government. Israel is Canada’s ally. And yet, following the October 7 massacre, even when directly questioned, Alghabra refused to condemn Hamas, but consistently scolds and berates Israel.

I got slightly carried away describing Omar Alghabra, but isn’t he a rather flamboyant persona? He is also crucial to the storyline as he used to be Trudeau’s senior organizer, assigned with ensuring him every Muslim vote in Canada. As part of this mission, Trudeau has always been visiting mosques during each of his trips to any city. Much more often than his visits to churches, not to mention synagogues. He usually visits mosques privately, with no media presence, and has not only dressed up in traditional Muslim clothing several times but also recited the Shahada – the conversion to Islam prayer.

Trudeau doesn’t shy away from extremists either. He even visited the Wahhabi Mosque in Montreal which was founded by Saudi Arabia and fingered by the Pentagon as a recruiting mosque for terrorists.

Apart from gestures, Trudeau also supports Islamic terror in Canada with his actions: he removed Canadian jets from the coalition against Islamic State terrorists; he repealed the laws stripping Canadian citizenship from dual-citizens convicted of terrorism; he supports engagement with Iran. Trudeau brought over half a million Muslims into Canada, and allowed Muslim women to wear face-obscuring Niqabs in citizenship courts…

I wouldn’t dare guess whether he is following his heart or his greed. One thing is clear – this is causing irreparable harm to Canada.

Elections cannot come soon enough.