Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Anna's avatar
Anna
Mar 30, 2024

Thank you for your investigative journalism. It's a fascinating and disturbing story that filled some gaps in understanding the two brothers' motives. The elections cannot come soon enough.

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
Mar 30, 2024

Maria—are you about to cite these allegations? For a piece like this, citations or references would be helpful to ensure people don’t dismiss this as “fake news.”

If accurately reported then these facts should go viral!

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