It wasn’t Churchill who said, “The fascists of the future will call themselves anti-fascists.” But whoever said it was right, and the future is here.

The protest against the OneBC event with Dallas Brodie and Billboard Chris was organized by Antifa, trans activists, pro-Hamas activists, and co. In the name of “compassion” and “justice,” they call for violence against people who disagree with their radical ideology.



They posted flyers around the city and vandalized the venue the night before the event.

When this is the friendly bunch protesting you, you must be doing something right. And so I am proud to have received my own personalized greeting:

Did the CityNews really think that interviewing a local trans teacher protesting with Antifa and Samidoun makes the protest look more legitimate and the school system less problematic?

Them: You are a Nazi!

Also them: Kill Nazis!

Me: It’s a death threat.

Them: Ha ha ha, you just admitted you are a Nazi.

No, I didn’t.

They don’t call us fascists and Nazis because they think we are. They call us that because it justifies violence against us.

And they are frustrated when the police protect us.

They protest against Billboard Chris because he says that cutting children’s healthy body parts is abuse and that children are beautiful as they are. They call this a hateful message.

If a child identifies as a cyclops and wants to gouge out one eye, should parents and doctors “affirm” that too?

‘If kid’s genitals don’t define gender, how the hell does removing them “affirm” it?’

The message on this sign is so elegantly logical that the only argument the protesters had was to scream “Fascist! Racist! Nazi!”

And when Dallas Brodie says that we should have no race-based laws, the radical activists call her a racist. But guess what? Normal people see through the slander.

And so, “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee”!

video credit: Drea Humphrey

PS: The most significant event yesterday was, of course, the elimination of Ayatollah Khamenei. Unfortunately, I couldn’t joined the Iranian community in the celebration, but here is a video I really enjoyed and so will you.