Is Antifa Just Fa?
A story in pictures
It wasn’t Churchill who said, “The fascists of the future will call themselves anti-fascists.” But whoever said it was right, and the future is here.
The protest against the OneBC event with Dallas Brodie and Billboard Chris was organized by Antifa, trans activists, pro-Hamas activists, and co. In the name of “compassion” and “justice,” they call for violence against people who disagree with their radical ideology.
They posted flyers around the city and vandalized the venue the night before the event.
When this is the friendly bunch protesting you, you must be doing something right. And so I am proud to have received my own personalized greeting:
Did the CityNews really think that interviewing a local trans teacher protesting with Antifa and Samidoun makes the protest look more legitimate and the school system less problematic?
Them: You are a Nazi!
Also them: Kill Nazis!
Me: It’s a death threat.
Them: Ha ha ha, you just admitted you are a Nazi.
No, I didn’t.
They don’t call us fascists and Nazis because they think we are. They call us that because it justifies violence against us.
And they are frustrated when the police protect us.
They protest against Billboard Chris because he says that cutting children’s healthy body parts is abuse and that children are beautiful as they are. They call this a hateful message.
If a child identifies as a cyclops and wants to gouge out one eye, should parents and doctors “affirm” that too?
‘If kid’s genitals don’t define gender, how the hell does removing them “affirm” it?’
The message on this sign is so elegantly logical that the only argument the protesters had was to scream “Fascist! Racist! Nazi!”
And when Dallas Brodie says that we should have no race-based laws, the radical activists call her a racist. But guess what? Normal people see through the slander.
And so, “O Canada, we stand on guard for thee”!
video credit: Drea Humphrey
PS: The most significant event yesterday was, of course, the elimination of Ayatollah Khamenei. Unfortunately, I couldn’t joined the Iranian community in the celebration, but here is a video I really enjoyed and so will you.
Great event, Masha! You spoke so well and looked great. The protestors were completely unhinged. The people in line for the event all agreed they choose to live in the kind of society that Dallas is proposing, not one that the Antifa crowd vows to dismantle and destroy. As Dennis Prager loves to say, "I've never met a happy leftist."
How strange it is that we have to be 18 and show proof before we can buy a bottle of wine or even vote but at the same time we only have to be seven or eight to have a change sex operation. This is truly the height of madness in our society and greater madness of push back for those who protest against this insanity. And then when these lost souls reach nineteen they are allowed to off themselves through Maid. What kind of loose screws are running Canada?