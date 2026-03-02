Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenn's avatar
Jenn
2d

Great event, Masha! You spoke so well and looked great. The protestors were completely unhinged. The people in line for the event all agreed they choose to live in the kind of society that Dallas is proposing, not one that the Antifa crowd vows to dismantle and destroy. As Dennis Prager loves to say, "I've never met a happy leftist."

Reply
Share
L Denis's avatar
L Denis
4h

How strange it is that we have to be 18 and show proof before we can buy a bottle of wine or even vote but at the same time we only have to be seven or eight to have a change sex operation. This is truly the height of madness in our society and greater madness of push back for those who protest against this insanity. And then when these lost souls reach nineteen they are allowed to off themselves through Maid. What kind of loose screws are running Canada?

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture