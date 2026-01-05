Yesterday, there were not one, not two, not three, but an entire six different Iran-related rallies at the Vancouver Art Gallery: two monarchist groups, three socialist groups – one of them openly pro-regime – and one globalist utopia group.

Iranian diaspora politics 101:

There were two monarchist groups–a bigger one and a smaller one. They both rally against the Islamic Republic and for the return of the rule of the Shah–King Reza Pahlavi, the son of the exiled Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Both groups are against Islamists, against communists, and pro-Israel. I have friends in both.

MEK (aka People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran) – self-described as Marxists, who aspire to combat world imperialism, international Zionism, and colonialism.

They helped overthrow the Shah in Iran in 1979, and were then suppressed and persecuted by the Islamists. They sided with Saddam Hussein during the Iran–Iraq war. In the 1970s, MEK was aligned with the PLO and bombed the Jordanian embassy.

In the late 1990s and 2000s, it was designated as a terrorist entity in the US, Canada, and the EU, but was delisted around 2010.

MEK hates Israel. It’s really a weird mental twist to be against the Islamic Republic but pro-Hamas.

What’s confusing is that MEK misappropriates the Iranian Imperial Sun & Lion flag. Theirs looks slightly different, but it is confusing nonetheless. Personally, I am guided by the presence of the blue Imperial flags and Israeli flags–these are clear indications that this is not MEK.

Another socialist group. Like all socialists, they dress up in pretty slogans–against executions, against the IRGC, “woman life freedom”... They call themselves ICAE (Iran Committee Against Executions). In reality, they are an offspring of MEK, supported by MEK and supporting the MEK. They rally together with the Workers Communist Party of Iran, a Marxist-Leninist anti-regime, pro-socialist revolution party.

They rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery almost every Saturday.

Metro Vancouver United for Palestine. They rally at the Vancouver Art Gallery every Saturday for the last year. They used to rally together with Samidoun, but they had a falling out. They are the pro-Islamic regime socialist group; usually they rally with Islamic Republic flags, but this time they chose not to bring them. Cowards.

Their main and only objective is to spread hate and lies against Israel. Today, they made a quick diversion to express their support for the Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro.

And finally, there was Mohammad Ali Taheri’s group, a group for World Peace. They don’t really know what they want, and even less so, how to achieve it.

I spent 15 minutes speaking to their spokesperson, who explained that they want a global government that will care for all human rights and the environment, but this government will first be in Iran. It will be an elected government, but there also will be a separate oversight body of unelected activists. And the people will control all resources and make all decisions…

According to the internet, this group is associated with “Interuniversal Mysticism” and “advocates for personal spiritual development and holistic well-being” – the word “holistic” gives away that they are Marxists. My intuition was correct – it’s a pro-communist utopia group.

The mainstream media only found two groups protesting. Unsurprisingly, they chose not to cover MEK with their militant logo and the pro-Islamic Republic group with the hammer and sickle posters.



But at least they renamed the Vancouver Art Gallery!