Can you imagine Nazis gathering to mourn their WW2 loss? Luckily, no. At least, not yet. But we definitely have Samidoun leaders, members, and other Hamas supporters gathering to commemorate “the Nakba”. The Nakba is the Arabs’ failed attempt to destroy Israel and annihilate all Jews. Don’t take my word for it - listen to their words:

- “Zionism cannot coexist with humanity”

- “Two-state solution is a betrayal of the Palestinian people”

- And also: “Thanks for October 7 for forcing the Canadian government to recognize Palestine.” Hey, Mark Carney, Hamas thanks you again. How does it feel?

Their chants are sometimes ridiculous, like “we don’t want no two state, take us back to 48!” or “liberation is near,” but always unambiguous — “only one solution, Intifada revolution,” “no peace on stolen land,” “we will not negotiate,” “Zionism will fall,”

Even more articulate are their Arabic chants. “Zionists get out!” And of course, the English phrase “Palestine will be free” is better expressed by its Arabic equivalent: “From water to water, Palestine will be Arab.” The word “free” is the misleading version, softened for Western ears. What they really mean is free of non-Arabs.

They are outraged that I am allowed to be out on the public street. “She is an Israeli spy!” “She is here to provoke,” they complain while I stand nearby silently with my camera. My presence is provoking them. My very existence is provoking. “Why are you protecting her?” they yell at the police, leaving no room for doubt as to what their intentions are.

Not that I had any doubts. Last night resulted in an assault and a police report. I am alright; this is unlikely to be a chargeable offence, especially in the current political climate, when rapists and murderers walk nearly free – even more so if they are on the correct side of the political spectrum.

– I just want you to be safe, – says a friendly Vancouver police officer, – do you really need to film the same people in the same circumstances again?

I am grateful for his concern. Over these past years, he’s watched my back on many different occasions and I am genuinely grateful. But I am also stubborn:

– Someone needs to document these terrorist gatherings and I don’t see any CBC or GlobalNews reporters here. So I will be doing my job and documenting. And you will be doing yours.

PS: Watch the video until the end to see a couple of funny moments of karma catching up to someone.