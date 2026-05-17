Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Maxim's maxims's avatar
Maxim's maxims
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Looked like a pretty pathetic gathering, but nevertheless disturbing that the public incitement of terrorism continues to be given airtime with police protection, instead of arresting that entire band of misfits. They want to go back to 48, eh? I guess they want another a$$ whooping...

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Aaron Rubin's avatar
Aaron Rubin
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By the way, since you are in Canada, Masha, you may be familiar with a book recently published by a retired veteran homicide detective who pointed out that in the largest city in Canada—Toronto—the police force up & down the line is rotten with anti-Semitism.

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