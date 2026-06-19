Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bossa Nogi's avatar
Bossa Nogi
5h

Great piece, Molodets!

Reply
Share
Maxim's maxims's avatar
Maxim's maxims
9h

Hang in there, Masha, and take whatever we can get - people happy for Canada, waiving the flags, chanting "Go Canada!". Even if it is just for a soccer match... perhaps not all is lost yet.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture