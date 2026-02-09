1. I often say that I am shocked, but not surprised, and I often think nothing can surprise me anymore. I am wrong every time. First, I was surprised by how fast venues in Squamish were pressured to cancel my talk. I overestimated my own anonymity, and I underestimated the omnipresence of woke activists. I also misjudged the strength of their conviction that their freedom of speech extends to infringing on mine.

Then I was surprised by the amount of coverage in the Squamish press. That said, I wasn’t surprised by the gleeful celebration of the suppression of free speech, the twisting of my quotes, and the unflattering description of my character and intellect. Lastly I was surprised again, this time pleasantly, by two articles written by people I don’t personally know, who criticized the mob censorship and defended my right to speak and be heard.

2.Freedom of speech is often misinterpreted, but James Lindsay breaks it down nicely. Freedom of speech consists of four parts: (1) the freedom to speak, (2) the freedom not to speak, (3) the freedom to listen, and (4) the freedom not to listen.

Several of these freedoms were violated at UBC when professor Frances Widdowson, teacher Jim McMurtry, and OneBC leader Dallas Brodie came to talk to students about the lack of factual evidence for the claim that 215 children were found buried at the Kamloops Indian Residential School. Drowning our voices in drumming, screaming, horn blowing, and whistling in our faces is not freedom of someone else’s speech. All this, and the additional pushing and kicking that took place, constitute criminal harassment and assault.

This mockery of freedom of speech and academic freedom took place under the supervision and acquiescence of UBC administration, campus security, and the RCMP. In later correspondence, the UBC claimed that our group was removed due to safety concerns but refused to acknowledge who was causing these concerns.

Let’s be clear: this protest was organized by the Revolutionary Communist Party in coordination with Samidoun, an organization designated as a terrorist entity with the sole purpose of preventing freedom of speech. Foreign RCP leaders were identified as leaders of the protests, and RCP participants later admitted online to explicitly forming “push lines.”

One of the mob participants complained in comments about the police always protecting right-wing people (he uses slightly different vocabulary to describe people like Dallas Brodie and myself). The police protect those in need of protection. The naive irony of this comment is staggering.

3. Compelled speech is also a violation of freedom of speech. Technically there is no law that makes land acknowledgement mandatory, but it is increasingly hard to find any organizations or institutions that don’t do them. This reminds me of the Five Monkeys experiment.

It starts with five monkeys in a cage and a banana hanging from a string with a ladder under it. Whenever a monkey tries to climb toward the banana, the experimenter sprays all of the monkeys with cold water. After a while, every time a monkey attempts to climb, the others stop him to avoid being sprayed. Then one monkey is replaced with a new one, and when he tries to climb for the banana, the others attack him until he learns not to try anymore. One by one, all the original monkeys are replaced. In the end, the monkeys in the cage will attack the newest monkey for trying to get to the banana, even though none of them has ever been sprayed with cold water.

Quick Google search with the keywords “acknowledge” and “uninvited guests” reveals a wide spectrum of results from city councils, school boards, universities, a lawyers’ federation, a dance club, not to mention various activist and advocacy groups.

4. The words “unceded land” are more popular, but “stolen land” is beginning to gain popularity as well; of course, “unceded” is just a watered-down word for “stolen.”

Many companies and institutions are not content with a land acknowledgement sentence in the webpage footer. Instead, they dedicate an entire page to land acknowledgements.

“Learning in Place,” a book authored by Gemma Smyth, a law professor at the University of Windsor, opens with a peoples and land acknowledgement page. Among the standard “stolen land,” “colonialism,” and “harm,” Smyth also acknowledges an ongoing enslavement of Black, African American, and African Canadian people on Canadian land today. This book is part of the law school curriculum.

5. Many activist groups conveniently provide instructions on how to better phrase the land acknowledgement. It is no longer enough to state that Indian tribes were here chronologically earlier than the European settlers. A proper land acknowledgemet requires a confession of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

One of the activist instruction pages demands that land acknowledgement “use past, present, and future tenses.” This phrase is a major admission – no matter how much we reconcile, the alleged oppression and the imposed white guilt are infinite.

Side note: in one of my previous digests, I wrote that apologizing for colonialism is not only stupid but also humiliating. The word “humiliating” really triggered the reconciliation activists, and they quoted it in all the articles to make the case for why I am a hateful person who is unwelcome in Squamish. In reality, many land acknowledgement instructions require “cultural humility,” and humility is just a covert way to say humiliation.

6. Ten years ago, my son was told by his kindergarten teacher that he was an “unwanted guest” in the country of his birth. Today, BC celebrates the fact that all K-12 students have been indoctrinated into the orange shirt cult. “Research Phyllis Webstad’s story,” wrote one arrogant commentator. Luckily, my friend Jim McMurtry had already researched this story for me. Phyllis never went to a residential school.

Listening to this “atrocities in residential school” propaganda, I cannot help but think about the “genocide in Gaza” narrative. No doubt innocent children were killed in Gaza, just like in any other war. But why the need to make up, exaggerate, and spread cheap fakes? Similarly, no doubt that some kids were mistreated in Indian residential schools, just like some were mistreated in other schools. But why the need to lie and make up fake atrocities that never happened?

After years of indoctrination, it does not come as a surprise when children in the Toronto school district perform a winter concert with signs reading, “It’s not your land,” “Land back,” “Give the Indigenous back their land,” “Give back stolen land.”

7. Land back propaganda has two facets. First, indigenization is the inundation of conventional subjects with Indigenous practices. For example, Edward Doolittle, a math professor at First Nations University of Canada, explores how Indigenous mathematics is connected to culture, spirituality, and creation stories. I asked ChatGPT how 2+2 is different in “Indigenous math” vs normal math. ChatGPT replied that Indigenous math is connected to spirituality, emotion, and community. 2+2 is still 4, but solving it might involve weaving, pattern-making with beads or shells, and storytelling.

The other facet is decolonization, the demonization and removal of the Western principles and techniques. At Langara, the “Decolonizing the Design Process” course provides no design skills but rather teaches students to question “Euro-centric” design rules and assumptions regarding power, authorship, and control.

Langara homepage features the phrase “Langara College is located on Musqueam territory,” written in a huge colonial font. Langara forgets that out of the roughly $83 million of taxpayer dollars they receive per year, none came from the Musqueam band. The decolonization course teaches students to engage with Indigenous worldviews, terminology, space, and connections to the land.

8. Speaking of terminology, more and more non-English words and characters are being introduced into our daily lives. When we were filming Making a Killing, one of our interviewees claimed that a new “Canadian English” was going to be announced, extended to 35 or more characters. Back then it sounded like a crazy conspiracy, but I am not so sure anymore. Judge for yourself:

SĆIȺNEW̱ SṮEȽIṮḴEȽ is the name of a new elementary school on Vancouver Island.

təmtəmíxwtən/Belcarra Regional Park is the new name of the Belcarra Park.

stal̕əw̓asəm Bridge is the new name of Pattullo Bridge in Vancouver.

“?əmi ce:p kʷətxʷiləm ?i ?ə tə n̓a YVR” the Vancouver airport welcomes tourists in three languages: English, French, and hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓, a language no one knows. The unreadable phrase is written in the largest font.

You can call me racist all you want, but according to the Musqueam man in our documentary, no one on the reserve speaks this language, and no one wants to learn it – only a few older white ladies attend classes in the community center.

A Toronto city councillor recorded a video teaching Canadians to pronounce Ethennonnhawxahstihnen Park. “Learning to say the name is just a small way we can all be accountable to healing our relationship with our nation’s first people.” It took an entire four activists to record a video teaching us how to pronounce the letters in the new Pattullo Bridge’s name. These videos make the parody genre obsolete.

9. It goes beyond just names. More and more articles incorporate non-English words into the text. For example, this recent statement by Victoria’s International Airport Authority teaches us that respect, cooperation, and partnership are ÁTOL, ĆȺINEUEL, and HIWESTEL respectively, right before announcing that going forward the airport’s revenue will be shared with the local bands.

10. But this is not enough. The Saanich Indian School Board, renamed W̱SÁNEĆ School Board, teaches students in the SENĆOŦEN language from kindergarten until grade 4. Only then is part-time English-language instruction introduced. The article proudly announces that students can now write in SENĆOŦEN. This is more than their Saanich ancestors could ever do, because the SENĆOŦEN alphabet was invented by missionaries and anthropologists in the early 20th century.

If I were a Times Colonist journalist, I would raise the alarm about the overall Indigenous high school graduation rate: it was about 63% overall – 49% on‑reserve and 69% off‑reserve – back in 2021, compared to the 83% graduation rate for non-Indigenous population.

But I am not a Times Colonist journalist. The Times Colonist journalist instead emphasizes that according to SI,OLTENOT, the school principal, kindergarten students came up with a song in SENĆOŦEN and the song was about rainbows.

Hold that thought. Our next digest will be about rainbows.