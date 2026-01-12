1. British Columbians are often told that land claims in B.C. are particularly audacious because most of B.C. territory isn’t covered by treaties, is unceded, and hence stolen. Reality refutes this. The vast majority of Ontario is covered by treaties but there are 65 ongoing land claims in Ontario. Some claims dispute the boundaries of the corresponding treaty. Others challenge the validity of the treaty, demand to reverse extinguishment and declare aboriginal title over the treaty land. For example, the Mohawks claim that their surrender of the land in 1820 was invalid. Another notable example is the Algonquin land claim, where a population of 4,000 people is claiming about 5% of Ontario’s land mass, including Ottawa.

You can’t unboil an egg, or as the Russian idiom goes, you can’t unmince ground meat.

2. You can’t, but the Canadian courts can. In B.C., where the Gitxaala and Ehattesaht First Nations challenged the province’s online mineral claim system for ignoring Indigenous consultation, the Court of Appeal ruled in their favor. The ruling doesn’t only threaten the entire mining industry, but it also makes DRIPA legally enforceable and gives courts the authority to ensure B.C. laws align with UNDRIP.

The Langley Township joined the appeal of B.C.’s most famous land claim to date – the Cowichan case. The mayor seeks intervenor status in order to protect private property, but considering the decision above, this exercise feels futile.

3. The New Brunswick Court of Appeal limited UNDRIP-based Aboriginal title claims, clarifying that they do not automatically override existing rights or land uses. In a recent ruling, the court blocked such claims over privately owned land and confirmed they cannot be used to halt or undo existing infrastructure, utilities, or resource projects, even on Crown land. In the short term, it is significantly better than British Columbia’s ruling, but it’s a stopgap measure. Overall all Aboriginal title claims are racist and harmful.

4. Court cases make the news but most of the plunder in British Columbia happens through agreements. We have many kinds of agreements: Forest Consultation and Revenue Sharing Agreements, Incremental Treaty Agreements, Economic and Community Development Agreements, First Nations Clean Energy Business Fund Revenue Sharing Agreements, First Nations Forestry Agreements, Atmospheric Benefit Agreements, Natural Gas Benefits Agreements,..

Maybe one day I will write a script that will list all the agreements, but if I had to summarize their essence in a nutshell: first, tax payer dollars are paid to Chief, council, and consultants to convince them to approve a project. Then a project is built with tax payer money. Then, the revenue is being shared. The agreements do not impose any duties or responsibilities on the bands. The agreements do not prevent future claims.

5. Alaskan tribes want to grab a slice too. They invoke DRIPA and UNDRIP and argue that they too must be properly consulted and their consent too is required for British Columbian mining companies to mine in British Columbia.

6. An indigenous group in Northern B.C. tried to claim Aboriginal title over airspace and block helicopter flights over claimed territory. Luckily, both the Federal and Provincial governments pushed back against this ridiculous, nonsensical idea, but at this pace, it won’t be long until Indigenous groups claim Aboriginal title over air that traveled through claimed territory.

7. Did I mention that all the misery is self-inflicted? The District of Squamish and Squamish Nation signed a 2025 MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) creating a Land Back Task Force to explore returning or co-managing public lands with the Squamish Nation. The article claims that no private or residential land is affected, and no land transfers are immediate. But development on certain Crown lands is already paused while potential transfer or co-management is studied.

The MOU included a routine humiliation: an apology for “colonization impacts.” Indeed, there is a lot to apologize for. Colonization brought the alphabet, electricity, roads and cars, air travel, modern medicine, and internet. What’s even more substantial, colonization brought rule of law and various freedoms – the very laws and freedoms that are now being abused to destroy the civilization that brought all this.

The MOU also includes co-developing an agreement to recognize Squamish “nation” jurisdiction in land decisions, and collaboration on community planning and recreation access.

8. Indigenous controlled recreation access looks as follows: “No trespassing Mi’kmaq hunting territory” or “No trespassing, Bloodvein first nation traditional hunting fishing&trapping territory” or “Do not enter without prior approval of the Sagkeeng First Nation Chief and Council.” If you doubt just how outrageous this is, imagine a “No trespassing. White people only” sign.

This racial segregation is not organic. One of the signs reads, “United Nations orders TransMountain HALT Construction.” UNDRIP training sessions are being conducted for various band members to teach “about the fight for recognition of human rights of Indigenous people and the UN Declaration.” How are human rights of Indigenous people different from human rights of all other humans? Why is it a fight? Because this is an activism training.

9. Activism? Activism. Coastal First Nations (CFN), officially the Great Bear Initiative Society, is an activist group governed by a board representing only ten out of the 70 coastal B.C. tribes (and out of the total 200+ of tribes in B.C.). This group opposes all pipelines and oil tankers, and obstructs energy, infrastructure, and resource development projects in our province. Predictably, CFN received millions in funding from US-based leftist groups, like Rockefeller Brothers Fund and the Tides Foundation. In addition, via intermediary funds, CFN is also funded by both the federal and the provincial Canadian governments. This is shocking but not surprising. Our governments fund the destruction of our economy with our hard earned tax dollars. This is a textbook case of tightening the noose around one’s own neck.

10. Leftist environmentalists are not the only groups seeking to perpetuate and exploit the misery of Indigenous communities; China is another avid participant. The scheme is simple. Indigenous Chiefs complain about settler-colonial oppression and extort land and resource rights from the Canadian government. Continuing to complain about historic harms, they ignore the “colonial” government’s security warnings and sell their precious “ancestral” resources to the Chinese Communist Party, handing a hostile state strategic leverage over critical supply chains and geopolitically sensitive regions.

The article is one year old but the trend dates back much further. Joan Philip, nee Carter, is the wife of Grand Chief Stewart Philip, the President of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, and she is also BC NDP MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly). This power couple and their role in the reconciliation industry of B.C. deserve their own post, but what’s relevant in this context, Joan Philip was a member of the Native Peoples Friendship Delegation in 1975. The delegation traveled to China to build international solidarity and learn from China’s society and governance.

11. Another article from over a decade ago tells the story of Canadian First Nations leaders from Manitoba discussing a possible trip to Tehran with the Islamic Republic’s diplomats. The Indigenous leaders justified their outreach with the Islamic Republic by the economic hardship of their communities. The logic behind this explanation evades me – the Islamic Republic is an oppressive dictatorship that slaughters its own people and sponsors terrorist organizations around the globe.

Apart from the astounding hypocrisy of the Indigenous leaders, who extort money and benefits from the Canadian government but do not invest in their own communities, apart from the humiliating incompetence of the Canadian government that allows itself to be bullied by an unelected racial elite, there is also the apparent international reputational damage.

A few days ago, Canada voted to adopt a UN human rights resolution criticizing the Islamic Republic. In response, having slaughtered thousands of freedom loving young Iranian protesters, the Islamic Republic’s diplomats shamed Canada: “Spare us from sanctimonious drivel from Canada—a country with a well-documented history of thousands of Indigenous children dumped in unmarked graves,…”

I recently covered the unmarked graves hoax in two detailed posts. Even in our worst times, Canadians have never treated their own people with the cruelty remotely approaching that of the Islamic regime.

Unrelated, but top of mind. Yesterday in Vancouver, the Iranian rally in support of the anti-regime protests in Iran was the biggest of rallies I’ve ever seen in our city. The Iranian people pay a horrific heartbreaking price in their pursuit of freedom. I pray that this will not be in vain. Freedom for Iran!