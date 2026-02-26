On my way to the Legislative Assembly library, a book display caught my eye. The “Islamophobia Awareness Month” doesn’t begin until next week, but the British Columbian Legislature is already prepared. Islamophobia Awareness Month crept into Canadian calendars fairly recently, after the UN adopted March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia in 2022. It complements the preexisting “Islamic Heritage Month” in October and the National Day of Action Against Islamophobia on January 29 (with only one day between that and International Holocaust Day on January 27).

I don’t judge a book by its cover, so I looked beyond just the title. I admit to not having read the entire “Un-Canadian: Islamophobia in the True North” book by Graeme Truelove, but I would like to share a few random paragraphs I encountered.

In the book’s introduction, the author mentioned Japanese internment during WWII and the turning away of Jews fleeing Nazi Germany on the St. Louis ship. By including these episodes, the author doesn’t only imply that Canada has been an inherently evil, racist country for time immemorial, but also attempts to bring other minorities on board his Islamophobia-combatting mission.

Fast forward to the present. In an arbitrary paragraph on page 34, the author takes offense at the use of the term “Islamic Terrorism”. He claims that terrorism is intrinsically un-Islamic.

The Canadian list of designated terrorist entities begs to differ, unless, of course, the author wanted to argue that designating organizations like Al-Qaeda or Hamas as terrorist entities is in itself Islamophobic.

The author doesn’t argue that; he refers to Al-Qaeda’s actions as crimes, yet he insists that these crimes and other terrorist activities should never be described by the word “jihad.” According to him, the word “jihad” only ever refers to the “struggle for the betterment of one’s self or society.”

The author is technically correct, though disingenuous; large parts of Islamic society consider cutting the throats of infidels to be a betterment of both oneself and society.

In the subsequent paragraph, the author complains that Canadian journalists refer to Al-Qaeda’s offspring terrorist group as the “Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant” (ISIL), rather than use the word accepted in the Muslim world–Daesh. The author claims that this choice of words demonstrates the malicious intent of Canadian journalists to connect terrorism to the word “Islamic.”

The hypocrisy is laughable. The author’s preferred name, Daesh, is an abbreviation of

“الدولة الإسلامية في العراق والشام” – “al-Dawla al-Islamiya fi al-‘Iraq wa al-Sham” – which literally translates to the “Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.” In short, the author demands that it is journalists’ job to obscure the obvious Islamic nature of the terrorists.

I opened another random page and read that similarly to Muslims, the Indigenous and Black Canadians report being unjustifiably harassed by law enforcement and are “unfairly subjected to the fullest weight of Canadian law upon the flimsiest evidence.”

A lot to unpack here. Reporting is subjective. Hamas supporters in Canada consider assaults against Canadian Jews to be legitimate and even necessary resistance. It is not unreasonable to expect that, as long as the Canadian law enforcement protects Jews from assaults, Hamas supporters will report such protection as an “unjustifiable harassment.”

As for subjecting Muslims and other “people of color” to the “fullest weight of Canadian law” – this is one of the most blatant lies so far, and this is a high bar. The Canadian Justice System incorporates the Gladue Principles and Impact of Race and Culture Assessments (IRCA) – both explicitly race-based guidelines and principles that, more often than not, result in shorter, more lenient sentences for Black, Indigenous, and any other non-white offenders.

At this point, I decided that the book has discredited itself enough, and I went on with my day. What are the odds that the rest of the books on display are factually accurate?