Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
L Denis's avatar
L Denis
5d

Good observation. Thank you for bringing this crazy mentality to light.

Reply
Share
Maxim's maxims's avatar
Maxim's maxims
5d

There is a Chinese expression "Ku xiao bu de" - the fairly close translation is "Don't know whether to laugh or to cry".

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture