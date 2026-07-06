Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Helen Mendes's avatar
Helen Mendes
3dEdited

What utter childish nonsense. I can hardly believe it’s real. These fools certainly look like they’ve been benefiting from the evil capitalists they’re threatening to guillotine. So well fed, well groomed, healthy! Many of them have, I’m sure, beautiful smiles, the result of the braces their capitalist parents paid for.

Reply
Share
Nancy F's avatar
Nancy F
4d

Qatar is helping police Vancouver? I must have misread that. Who voted for that?

Reply
Share
1 reply by Masha Kleiner
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture