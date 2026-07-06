The protest against AI in Vancouver on June 27 attracted a sizeable crowd. The anti-AI movement is not organic, as claimed; it is well-organized and internationally coordinated. A quick recap:

1/ Chants (If you don’t like chants, scroll down to the speeches):

Some people collect stamps and post cards. I collect chants and banners. The Anti-AI movement is new, but the appropriated and repurposed many of the preexisting chants:

One - we are the people, two - we won’t be silent, three - stop construction now now now now!

Hey hey hoho, these datacentres have got to go!

We don’t want your data centres!

No AI, no AI!

Stop the slop!

You can’t drink data!

Water is life!

Save our water, save our brains!

We march, we fight, water is a human right!

Fund healthcare, not AI!

More housing, not AI!

Fund our future, not AI!

People over profits!

The people united will never be defeated!

Environment over profits!

Whose streets? Our streets!

I summarized 60 minutes of speeches, because it is important that you know what they are saying. I apologize for the poor quality of my filming. The keffiyeh-wearing rally marshals tried to block me from filming and instigated the crowd around me.

2/ Unidentified [for now] protest leader: “The root of [all problems] is capitalism”

3/ Eddy Pedreira, President of the Canadian Animation Guild:

“…a system that is dying. A system that has kept us in place, and that is now destroying our environment. The system run by the corporations, by the bosses, by the capitalist class. But I am seeing a difference here today. Young people, progressives, radicals are organizing.”

4/ Solomon Yi-Kieran is a Vancouver City Council candidate. He is a professional activist. He was part of the mob that harassed us at UBC in January 2026, I’ll link the video in the comments below.

Solomon: “The fight against AI is about what it means to be human. We will not let them [the oligarchs] take that from us”

Solomon: “How can we overcome the tech bro billionaires who want to destroy what it means to be human?”

Voices from the crowd: “Eat the rich!”

“Guillotines!”

“Guillotines!”

5/ Stephanie Allen, Vancouver Mayoral candidate:

“It’s another act of a ruling class that has no respect for our lives… They want to monitor every move we make with surveillance.”

“Human life has never had value in a system that has built its power on land theft, enslavement, subjugation of the working class, exploitation of the poor.”

6/ Sebastian Tow, an activist and participant in the pro-Hamas flotilla:

“We want freedom for our dreams. No more of your capitalist war machine.”

Followed by an incoherent rant about capitalists first exploiting the workers–which is bad–and now finding a way to not employ workers–also bad. Literally, when capitalists find a cure for cancer, this crowd will still be complaining.



7/ BONUS VIDEO: Sean Orr, Vancouver City Councillor — awkward moment:

PS: The Qatari Public Safety officers observed the march with bewilderment.

Qatar is the HQ of the Muslim Brotherhood and also the new Canadian Public Safety partner.







Protests like this one would be deemed criminal in Qatar.

Article 3 of Qatar’s Penal Code: “No... public meeting shall take place without obtaining a licence.”

Article 15: “Any person who conducts or organizes a public meeting... without a licence shall be punished...”

Article 136:

“The penalty of life imprisonment shall apply to any person who instigates by public means to overthrow the regime of the country, or conducts propaganda or calls by public means for the adoption of a doctrine aiming to destroy the fundamental values of the State...”

PPS: All these young woke people are not only stupid, they are dangerous. I wish we could make them listen to James Lindsay’s “An Open Letter to Woke Youth” They won’t. And I’d hate to live to tell them, “we told you so.”