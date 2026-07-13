Two more digests left until the 100th digest. This is going to be a long one, so let’s dive right in.

1. Various censorship laws are being introduced and passed in the Canadian Parliament. Shamefully, many Jewish organizations supported the newly passed Bill C-9, but obviously the law is only as good as the political will to enforce it. The prominent Torontonian antisemite Naveed Awan Bahadur explained at a recent pro-IRGC rally how to properly avoid being charged – you just need to say Zionists instead of Jews and Israel instead of Israelis – these aren’t a protected class.

Naveed’s anti-Israel activism long predates the post-October 7 war in Gaza. He doesn’t follow his own advice – he spews blood libels directly against Jews but we are yet to see him charged.

2. Another prominent Jew hater in Toronto, David Perks, who is known for putting up swastika signs on Toronto street corners, referring to Jews as “scum of the Earth”, hoping “Israel burns down,” and posting photos of “Jewish-Zionist” minors on his social media, came up with a new creative idea to harass Jews – he put up signs on sidewalks with photos of attendees of the pro-Israel rallies.

Flying terrorist flags on Canadian streets has become routine. Among the most popular ones is the Islamic Republic, and the Palestinian flag. Critics would complain - why is flying a Palestinian flag antisemitic? Let’s see. When was the Palestinian flag invented? In the 1960s, as part of the invention of the Palestinian identity and the founding of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). The only Palestinian identity trait is hatred of Jews, and the only PLO’s goal is liberation of the world from Jews and the Jewish state. So everyone who flies the Palestinian flag, whether they know it or not, calls for genocide of Jews.

More and more Jew haters are no longer pretending. In Kitchener, Ontario, mailboxes were vandalized with “Death to Israel” graffiti. Even during a supposedly unrelated anti-AI protest in Vancouver, I heard screams of “Death to the IDF” in the crowd.

3. And to all Canadians (and other Westerners) who still think that this is a far away foreign conflict, I’ve got news – the pro-Palestinian movement doesn’t only call for the destruction of Israel. The pro-Palestinian activists disrupted and screamed over the Canada Day ceremony in Victoria under the indifferent gazes of the police officers. If someone needed an illustration for tolerating the intolerant paradox, that would be it.

In Vancouver, Dave Diewert, the director of Samidoun, and other Samidoun activists joined forces with Filipino communists to rally against all Western states and call for Intifada “from Philippines to Palestine.”

4. I lost count of the synagogues that were firebombed in the last year alone, but recently at a sentencing hearing in Montreal, 20-year-old Mohamed Ilyess Akodad admitted that he was promised $15,000 to firebomb three targets and was paid $3,000, which he spent on drugs. He was intoxicated when he firebombed the Beth Tikvah synagogue and he claims to have not known he was targeting Jewish places.

He said: “To the Jewish population: I am not a monster. If someone burned down my mosque, I’m sure I would say that person is a monster,” and refused to identify his accomplices. The range of the sentencing, which will be delivered in September 2026, is between 10 months already served, requested by defence, and 24 months sought by the Crown.

5. The distance from vandalism and death threats to physical violence isn’t substantial. In Montreal, a young man ambushed and attacked Orthodox Jewish men. He jumped out of a car and stole their traditional hats – custom-made, $5-10K worth – from three out of four of his victims. The fourth man chased him away.

Worse than that, in Toronto, Abdulkadir Al-Jelani, 58, who self-identified as a Yemeni Houthi, allegedly verbally and physically assaulted Joseph Bitton, a real estate agent and lawyer. Al-Jelani not only shouted antisemitic slurs and threatened to kill Bitton, he also attacked him with a parking pylon, bricks, metal objects, and a tree branch. Fortunately, Bitton sustained only minor injuries. Out of dozens of bystanders only one intervened to help until the police arrived and arrested the attacker after about 35 minutes. Thankfully, we are not in the UK, where the police would have arrested the victim.

6. Of course, none of this compares to the horrific shooting that took place in Montreal on Monday, June 22. As a result, the suspect was shot, but only after he shot a police officer, and a passerby was tragically killed by another police officer in the crossfire.

I cannot help but mention it because all Jewish institutions rushed to announce it as an antisemitic attack. I don’t think it was. Yes, the shooter hated Jews, but he also hated women and capitalists. Yes, the attack took place in a neighborhood with Jewish businesses, but he didn’t seem to target a Jewish business or Jewish people. The civilian who was shot was Jewish, but the police officer was Muslim. The mainstream media rushed to portray him as a right-wing extremist, but based on his own manifesto, he was, in fact, a communist.

I think it’s time we designated communist organizations as terrorist entities.

7. In May this year, Mohammadreza Pakatchian, a 41-year-old Iranian PhD student at Carleton University, filed a judicial review against Immigration Canada over delays in his application. The court dismissed his application, but the Canadian public got to learn a fascinating story. Truly, the stupidity of our country is only mitigated by the stupidity of our enemies.

In 2022, Pakatchian was accepted into Carleton University’s aerospace engineering PhD program and even received a scholarship. In early 2023, CSIS and CBSA looked at his profile and flagged him as a national security risk, but he was admitted into the country nonetheless. The office of Yasir Naqvi, a Pakistan-born Liberal MP in Ottawa, made an inquiry about Pakatchian’s visa status but claimed to not have been informed about the security concerns.

Pakatchian works for MAPNA, an Iranian company sanctioned by Canada for its role in weapons development, studied at a university linked to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, and has ties to an academic specializing in ballistic missile technology. He spent 3 years acquiring expertise that could lead to an “intangible transfer” of sensitive knowledge upon his return to Iran. This case fits the overall growing concern among security officials that Iran uses students studying abroad to strengthen its military capabilities, particularly following the improved performance of Iranian missiles and drones in the 2026 war with Israel.

8. “Love for Imam Al-Mahdi knows no borders and has made its way to the heart of Canada’s Capital, where we too have joined in on the unified call to our awaited Imam,” says the promotional video of Ahlul-Bayt (Amir Al-Mu’mineen) Scouts, an Ontario-based Shia youth organization. One of the figures associated with the Shia community in Ottawa was Sheikh Ali Abou Raya, a senior Hezbollah cleric, now deceased. The Ahlul-Bayt Scouts organization’s themes, symbols, guest speakers, and training relationships share concerning similarities with Hezbollah’s Imam al-Mahdi Scouts in Lebanon. If it looks like a duck and walks like a duck…

Another Shia-related activism was the Ashura procession in Toronto, where Islamic Regime flags and Ayatollah portraits were proudly on display. In Vancouver, this year the annual Ashura procession was cancelled due to FIFA, but from witnessing it in the previous years I can attest that it feels like a time machine ride back to the Islamic Middle Ages. Truth be told, the Islamic Middle Ages aren’t very different from Islamic modernity.

9. The mosque in Regina (temporarily) cancelled the public broadcasting of the call to prayer, citing threats. But only after the Regina Police Service basically threatened public opposition to the broadcasting, citing the hate crime legislation.

Muslim Brotherhood purchased a church near the Canadian Parliament in Ottawa and converted it to a mosque. Trucks and tables are seen around Vancouver offering free Qurans.

At the Muslim Circle of Canada (MCC) Convention 2026, the following is said by Canadian Islamic thought leaders: “Muslims came to build the best nation, Muslims came to build a society,” and also, “We’re not here to make money, we are here to fulfill the mission of Islam.”

Do I need to explain why the proselytizing of Islam belongs in this digest? Because there isn’t a single Muslim-majority country where Jews could safely live. That said, there isn’t a single Muslim-majority country where minorities or women have equal rights either. And there isn’t a single Muslim-majority country with freedom of speech, expression, or religion.

10. A few days ago, various Canadian elected officials began posting Islamophobia condemnations in unison. The trigger was an alleged attack on the head of the Masjid Al-Iman mosque in Victoria, who was sitting in a vehicle, when someone tried to open his vehicle and then told him to “go back to his country.” If only I got a penny every time someone told me to go back to my country, or better yet, to Poland.

The imam in question is not the famous Victoria Imam Younus Kathrada, who called Jews and Christians enemies of Allah and Muslims, and called for annihilation upon “criminal, plundering Jews”; it’s Kathrada’s successor, Ebrahim Ali. Ali “escaped the incident without serious injuries,” says the article; the suspect is in custody.

The Canadian Muslim Public Affairs Council demands $40 million taxpayer dollars to secure their approximately 755 mosques and 100 Islamic schools. The speaker doesn’t forget to mention that this is proportional to the $10 million allocated to protect the Jewish community, but he omits who the Jewish community is being protected from.

I have two follow-up questions – considering the 755 mosques, why pray on the streets? Also, considering 100 Islamic schools, how many mosques will be in Canada in ten years?

The latter could be an arithmetic problem in elementary schools. Maybe the Halton Catholic District School Board will want to solve this problem once their staff completes the anti-Islamophobia training, which is provided by the Hamas-supporting National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) for over $30 thousand dollars.

11. Canada is known to be a safe haven for terrorist organizations. To make their operations even easier, the Canadian Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree announced that the forthcoming Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act will not require the registered foreign agent to disclose their compensation and any cash transactions, calling this disclosure “unnecessary.”

12. The Canadian government-supported media is predictably consistent with the government. CityTV shows somber coverage of the funeral of Khamenei, featuring voices of regime officials and supporters, and amplifying their anti-US rhetoric.

Canadian Tax Specialist Fatemeh Dabiri traveled all the way to Iran to attend and cry at the funeral. I’m sure she isn’t the only one. If Canada had a better government, we’d ban these terrorism supporters from re-entering.

Another mainstream media outlet, Toronto Star, published an opinion article propagating numerous anti-Israel blood libels, unsubstantiated accusations, and calls for Canada to cut diplomatic ties with Israel.

Canada is getting there. The NCCM is praising Mark Carney for not responding to the Israeli Ambassador, who is raising concerns over the despicable “Nakba” exhibit in Winnipeg. Samira Mohyeddin, an award-winning Canadian “journalist” (and this is basically everything you need to know about the state of Canadian journalism), and a Gender and Genocide scholar was mocking the anti-Nakba exhibit protesters for protesting the exhibit without having visited it.

I never interacted with Samira, but she blocked me on X long ago, so I won’t be able to tell her directly: we don’t need to attend the exhibit; we know the entire Nakba narrative is fake.

13. Quick digression and an additional perspective on journalism. We keep hearing that Israel targets journalists, but just recently the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) removed 20 names from the list of journalists supposedly killed in Gaza. Their work is not done – from my own records of terrorists masquerading as journalists, I checked one name at random, and it hasn’t been removed from CPJ’s list.

Doctors are hardly better than journalists, and if anyone had any doubts left about MSF (Doctors Without Borders), JPost wrote an expose on the systemic anti-Israel bias of this organization.

14. Paul Koven, the former top lawyer at the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), has filed a $3.3 million lawsuit against the board. The lawsuit alleges a “poisoned and systemically antisemitic” work environment and board’s refusal to address rising antisemitism, including his former supervisor Leola Pon making antisemitic remarks. The resulting stress led to Koven’s medical leave, which the board allegedly used to force his constructive dismissal.

15. To wrap up this endless digest, let me list a few diverse events, again and again proving my hypothesis that antisemitism inevitably makes people stupid:

The infamous Queers & Trans for Palestine Cabaret Fundraiser

Torah for Palestine, studying “towards gaza’s protection” and for a “liberated future for every Jew, Palestinian, Muslim, human being on that land.”

The Revolutionary Communist Party Edmonton “School of Revolutions” in Edmonton, Alberta. Why is it antisemitic? Well, apart from all the keffiyehs and the fact that these were the communist who invented the Palestinian nation, I don’t even know where to start.

d) And my personal favorite event is the “UBC encampment reflection workshop“ — memory mapping and community discussion, two years on. Please allow me to offer my personal reflection in the form of my most viral YouTube video to date!

16. And last but not least, a few selected antisemites:

A woman, who filmed herself singing “I hate Israel“ at the Jewish cemetery in Montreal, Canada.

Zaki Choudhury, who called for “anti-Zionism laws,” whatever this means. Does he suggest that Canada should legislate that Israel doesn’t exist? Zaki is a Deputy Technical Lead for Toronto-based global wealth management platform FNZ group. I think he is in the wrong industry for such claims.

Amjad Ramadan, such an avid anti-Israel protester that he managed to get himself fired from his engineering job. He glorified Yahya Sinwar, denied the rape of Israeli women on October 7, and called for the destruction of Israel. He is suing his former employer, and to make his case more appealing he is now protesting with a Holocaust inversion poster. Or maybe he thinks that protesting in a winter jacket in 36-degree summer weather makes him unrecognizable? If so, he cannot possibly be a competent engineer, right?

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