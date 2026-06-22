Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Nicole Matcha's avatar
Nicole Matcha
5d

So what’s the rationale for having someone like this Omar Alghabra on a council for combatting antisemitism? What’s next, the appointment of a prominent neo-nazi in the name of inclusivity??

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2 replies by Masha Kleiner and others
Sandra's avatar
Sandra
6d

Thank you, Masha.

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