1. It was disgusting enough when people were tearing down posters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas. It was hypocritical enough when they claimed that calling for the release of hostages held by a terrorist organization was political. But what motivates someone to tear down a missing poster of a 14 year old Torontonian Jewish girl?



Esti was missing for almost two weeks, and I cannot and do not want to imagine the hell her parents lived through. Thank God, she was found “safe” and in “good physical health” according to initial reports. That’s all we know at this point.

2. Also in Toronto, the Revolutionary Communist Party marched. They complained that “The US and Israel are preparing hell on earth everywhere. And for what? For a war they cannot win.” They chanted “We need the system 6 feet deep.” Is it consoling to be hated together with the US? Only slightly.

The march leader yelled: “Their (US and Israel) pathetic ambitions come with a price tag and they want us to pay for it, while they make revenue profit.” It’s almost funny, because it’s either “revenue” or “profit” and none of these people really pay for anything.

A new concept recently introduced and quickly popularized by the communists is the “Epstein class.” It references Jeffrey Epstein and targets criminal, corrupt elites. However, I predict that quickly the corrupt criminality will be forgotten and what will remain is only the obviously Jewish last name being synonymous with pure evil.

3. In Vancouver, the Communist Party of Canada together with unions marched against AI and datacenters with mostly handmade posters saying “No AI,” “Fuck AI,” “Housing, not data centers,” and “Water your garden, not AI.” These were mostly young people, the so-called TikTok generation. Who knows if they realize that TikTok uses AI, but they chant the reusable slogan “hey hey, ho ho, data centers gotta go.”

I was surprised by seeing very few keffiyehs in this crowd and I only included this protest in the digest because I saw a video of a guy complaining that the anti-AI march was allowed to block a road, but the pro-Palestinians marches aren’t allowed to do that. He sounds so convincing that I had to remind myself that I personally documented dozens of pro-Hamas marches blocking streets.

4. As a quick detour, in other tech news, Vancouver’s Web Summit along with various AI experts, CEOs, founders, and politicians featured also the following speakers: Ryan Schwank, an ICE whistleblower and an infamous Jewish antisemite Gabor Mate, who used this opportunity to claim that “the American empire is dying.” Another speaker was Hasan Piker, who said that America deserved 9/11 and called to murder capitalists so that the streets soak in their blood. But my personal favorite is Amazon Labor Union Activist & Co-founder Chris Smalls. He is a true revolutionary – he was arrested for disruptive protests in the US many times, and he went on a Gaza flotilla back in 2025. What do all these have to do with Web technology?! First they ruined arts and rock climbing for me, and now they finally got to IT.

5. The pro-Hamas Montreal4Palestine group paraded an effigy of a Jew wearing a kippah, hanging from a noose on the streets. After public outrage, the group has argued that they didn’t hang a generic Jew, but rather very specific Jews – Ben Gvir and Netanyahu. They also hung an effigy of Donald Trump and hit Netanyahu’s effigy with a drumstick.

So they hung effigies of specific individuals, does it make you feel better? If not, here is a video that will: a restaurant manager is so fed up with pro-Hamas protesters harassing his business that he turned a water hose on them. Who knows, maybe one day we’ll see the Canadian police giving them the treatment they deserve. Today is not the day, our police are patient like a kindergarten teacher, but the activists cry about police brutality anyway.

6. Canadian flotilla “heroes” were enthusiastically welcomed in Toronto airport. I know some of these activists for their multi-years pro-Hamas advocacy and harassment of Jewish Canadians, but of course, these flotillas are an unending saga of hypocrisy. Various officials of various governments condemned in the harshest way possible the treatment of the detained flotilla activists in Israel. Predictably, I haven’t seen many condemnations of the activists being beaten in Spain or disappearing in Libya. What’s most upsetting is that Jews and Israelis, who joined the chorus of condemnations of the Israeli police, went radio silent at the sight of the beating of the flotilla-crew in Spain.

Obviously, all the torture accusations made by these Hamas-cheering folks are pure nonsense, but I am not even arguing whether the Israeli police was or wasn’t too harsh in their treatment of these Hamas-adjacent-funded, law-breaking activists. I am just tired of the Jewish constant demonstrative self-flagellation and performative compassion olympics. Dear fellow Jews, they will flagellate you without your assistance.

I was similarly frustrated to watch Jewish organizations competing in their condemnations of the San Diego Islamic center shooting. This Islamic center was a Hamas-sympathizing and affiliated organization. On October 18, 2023, they held a “Glory to Our Martyrs“ vigil, sponsored by SJP, CAIR and AMP (organizations with ties to Hamas), Palestinian Youth Movement (an organization with ties to PFLP and Samidoun), Jewish Voice for Peace, and others. One of the victims of the shooting was a fan of Hitler. No, I am not saying they deserved to be shot; the terrorists who killed them are murderous morons. But we should save our mourning for more deserving causes. That’s my opinion. I don’t mourn Hamas-affiliates in Gaza – why would I mourn them in San Diego? My lack of mourning for Hamas-lovers is geographically-agnostic.

7. Speaking of Islam. Gad Saad tells that when he came to Canada in 1975, there were barely ever women in burqas in Montreal, but in the later 2010s he couldn’t walk two blocks without seeing one. Massive and loud public prayers became routine in Toronto as well. Vancouver is lagging behind, but anecdotally, I see more and more women in hijabs, men in Muslim garb, and even Islamic preachers on the streets.

8. MAC–Muslim Association of Canada–held a convention in Toronto. One of the invited speakers, Anas Altikriti, was (surprisingly!) banned from entering Canada for failing to disclose that he had been denied a US visa and for his past meetings with senior Hamas figures, including Ismail Haniyeh. He appeared on zoom and told the audience: “I hate the word integrate. It’s a tool used to beat the Muslim community with. We don’t need to integrate.” Altikriti’s father allegedly led the Iraqi branch of the Muslim Brotherhood and Altikriti himself has led organizations with alleged extremist ties.

Another notable speaker was Khaled Al-Qazzaz. If you Google his name, you’d find in various previews that he is an educator, a philanthropist, and human rights activist. He is “a Canadian who languished for about a year in solitary confinement in a notorious Egyptian prison.” It takes a slightly more dedicated research to find that he was imprisoned for being part of Mohamed Morsi’s Muslim Brotherhood government in Egypt. MB is banned in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and a few other Muslim countries. It is Canada where they get to operate freely.

Khaled Al-Qazzaz explained that Muslim Brotherhood is the biggest Muslim organization and “everywhere they went they organized to preserve and spread the balanced Islam.” He said “we establish, organize and bring people together,” admitting his ties to the MB. He then praised Hasan al-Banna, the founder of the MB, and encouraged youth to engage in organized activism rooted in Islamic revival and to sacrifice for it.

Other speakers included:

– Nabil Sultan, MAC’s director of communications & community engagement, who said: “the unusual value that comes from Gaza - the value of fighting for your rights” and “The people of Gaza have taught us, it doesn’t matter what the consequence is.”

– Ebrahim Rasool, ousted ambassador for South Africa to the U.S. explained that as second generation North Americans, young people must leverage their skills and education to infiltrate the Western institutions. He added: “If you are not in the resistance and the revolt in Gaza, you have the responsibility to support it.“

– Ismahan Abdullahi, the national director of the civic engagement and policy wing for the Muslim American Society, an arm of MB in America, said that “Gaza has completely altered the global consciousness of the community.” She clarified that Indigenous and oppressed communities saw themselves in “the genocide against our Palestinian brothers and sisters.” She also acknowledged the Islamophobes, who woke up to the idea that their Islamophobia had been engineered by the Zionist agenda.

Last but not least, in an interactive lab, young Muslims were asked what kind of community/Ummah/world they want help build, and one of the characteristics, to no one’s objection, was “Jew free.”

I want to thank Melanie Bennet for her heroic reporting from the convention.

9. Not all Islamophobes began to question their Islamophobia. Some looked at the list of designated terrorist entities in Canada and calculated that 52 out of the total 90 are various flavors of Islamist – Sunni, Shia, and Palestinian.

One representative of these entities, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national, has been arrested and charged in the US for allegedly directing or supporting at least 18 terror attacks in Europe and North America on behalf of Kata’ib Hizballah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), both designated terrorist organizations by the U.S. and Canada. The attacks targeted Jewish, Israeli, and U.S. sites, including stabbing attacks on Jewish men in London, firebombing in Amsterdam, attempted bombing in Paris, and an attack on a synagogue and the shooting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto.

10. The line between politics and terrorism is sometimes blurred. Similarly to having a political and a terrorist arm of Hamas, we seem to have a political arm and a pro-terrorism arm of the Liberal party. Salma Zahid, Liberal MP for Scarborough Centre is proudly posing for a photograph with an IRGC supporter Firas Al Najim, who is wearing a t-shirt depicting Mojtaba Khamenei, his father Ali Khamenei—the current and former leaders of the Islamic Regime—and Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution.

In January 2026, MP Salma Zahid petitioned to ease immigration for Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami members into Canada. Jamaat-e-Islami was banned in Bangladesh in 2024, but the ban was repealed after they took part in overthrowing Sheikh Hasina’s government which in turn led to the massacres of Bangladeshi Hindus. I don’t know which part of this makes MP Zahid want to welcome them into Canada. Maybe they’ll become the 53rd Islamic terrorist organization.

In addition to the current 52 Islamic terrorist entities in Canada, another 6 are Palestinian nationalists. Khaled Barakat, a senior leader of two of them, PFLP and Samidoun, is also a founder of Masar Badil, and is organizing a large conference in Toronto for the third anniversary of “Al Aqsa flood” – the October 7 massacre. This is a timely reminder that designating an organization as a terrorist entity is insufficient. Canada needs to also prosecute and/or deport the individuals involved.

Another Canadian politician made an appearance on Al-Jazeera, the Qatari-funded arm of Hamas propaganda. Documents recovered by IDF show that several Al-Jazeera journalists in Gaza were Hamas operatives, and some participated in the October 7 attack. The Al-Jazeera reporter, while questioning the Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, makes a casual comparison between Israel and Russia – this is a Kremlin propaganda trick that predates October 7. In reality, this was Russia, who invaded Ukraine, and tortured and murdered civilians. If we must draw a comparison, Russia is like Hamas.

11. While Canadian politicians do interviews and take photos with terrorist supporters, the Canadian government allegedly funds NGOs that are infiltrated by Hamas, according to internal Hamas documents seized by the IDF. This sheds light on why so many NGOs report alleged humanitarian crises and alleged war crimes from Gaza, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, I don’t expect the Canadian government to cut funding. After all, Canada continues funding UNRWA despite overwhelming evidence of it being basically an arm of Hamas.

For better or for worse, the Canadian pro-terror funding pales in comparison with the rest of terrorism funding. The US-based investigation uncovered 425 organizations with a combined $1 billion in annual revenues that coordinated 736 anti-Israel ‘Nakba 78’ protests across 39 countries, including Canada. Having attended one such protest in Vancouver, I can confirm that the local narrative is fully consistent with the international one – they aren’t seeking a peaceful two-state solution; and they don’t only seek the destruction of Israel, but also of the dismantling of the US, Canada, and all Western democracies.

One of the organizers in Canada is Palestinian Youth Movement. PYM, alongside many other radical anti-Israel organizations, is sponsored by the Soros Open Society Foundations. Same Open Society has now pledged $30 million to combat antisemitism. These millions were pledged to progressive Jewish groups and in addition to antisemitism they’ll be spent on combatting anti-Muslim discrimination. This is how it usually works: progressive Jews explain that antisemitism is caused by the extreme right-wing Netanyahu government and Zionism. A Muslim, preferably also progressive, activist explains that anti-Muslim discrimination stems from radical Zionist agenda. Then, the progressive Jew and the progressive Muslim wipe their tears of joy away with a keffiyeh, and go to a Nakba rally to chant “from the river to the sea”.

12. “All 11 teachers accused of creating a toxic climate at Montreal school have had their licences revoked,” the CBC article tells us. It further explains that all teachers who were suspended in 2024 were investigated and found guilty of physical and psychological mistreatment of students, failure to teach the Quebec curriculum, and religious instruction. The article only forgets to mention one thing - what religion.

Let me give you a hint. Our ex-tsar of Islamophobia Amira Elghawaby delivered a keynote presentation to educators at Harmony Movement’s 2026 Educators Anti-Racism Conference. She explained that oppression of Muslim women is a stereotype; that Muslims harbouring a hidden political ideology is a myth and that “Canadians are less likely to hold favourable views of Islam than five other major religions.” One might consult the MAC convention and the list of designated terrorist entities above for the origins of these myths and biases.

Elghawaby has an entire section dedicated to Palestine. According to her, speaking about Palestinian rights is being equated to antisemitism and terrorism, and voices “critiquing the Israeli state’s violations of Palestinian human rights” are being silenced. If by “Palestinian human rights” she means the right to slaughter Israelis and to annihilate the Jewish state, then she might have a point.

13. This digest is too long already, so I will not describe newly uncovered vile individuals, who post and say horrible things and support terrorism, but I will mention the Toronto Pride edition of Drag for Palestine featuring Scarlett Bobo and ironically called “Buddies in Bad Times.”

Bad times indeed.