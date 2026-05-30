Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
2d

Great reporting, Masha!

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Kat's avatar
Kat
2d

I hope you are doing well Masha. Thanks for another nauseating update on our country circling the drain.

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