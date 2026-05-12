1. Correlation doesn’t mean causation. But they often coincide. I’ve been recently challenged as to why I include Muslim prayers that block roads and public squares in Canadian cities in antisemitism digests. One might argue that the public prayer in front of Montreal’s Notre-Dame Basilica is anti-Christian, not antisemitic. One might argue that public prayer in front of the Montreal Cenotaph is disrespectful towards Canadian war heroes, not Jews. One might argue that blocking major Toronto roads for a Muslim prayer is disrespectful to all Torontonians, rather than Jewish ones. One might argue that Muslims in UofT took over an originally open, non-denominational prayer space and banned everyone, not only Jews from using this space. And in all these cases, one would be absolutely correct, but I will continue including these prayers in my digests. Muslim dominance in our country threatens everyone, but it carries a special, targeted threat for Jews as well. “Khaybar Khaybar ya yahud” is an Islamic chant that explicitly targets Jews. The Islamic worshippers carry and wave Palestinian flags, the very flags symbolizing the destruction of Israel, and they alternate “Allahu Akbar” traditional war-cries with the more modern version “Intifada, Intifada.”

2. Statistics show us that levels of antisemitism in Muslim societies are around 90% and growing, and I have no reason to believe that Muslim immigrants leave these sentiments or their support for Shariah law at the border. There are about 2 million Muslims in Canada. Let’s be gracious and assume that only half of them support Hamas. You do the math. Why half? Arbitrarily. Will third or even quarter make us feel better? No.

The Islamic invasion of the West is dangerous to any individual who values Western democratic freedoms. But it is especially dangerous to Jews. For example, National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) is a group that openly refused to denounce Hamas in the Canadian Parliament and advocated to allow flying Hamas and other terrorist groups’ flags. NCCM was formerly known as CAIR-Canada and was renamed after CAIR in the US was named as the unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial with documented ties to Hamas. This month, NCCM was welcomed by the BC NDP coalition and BC Conservative opposition, and introduced in the BC Legislature.

3. Palestinian flag came to symbolize hatred, violence, and terrorism. The name “Palestine” has become a synonym to destruction. Palestine Action group, designated as a terrorist group in the UK, published a map with hundreds of locations allegedly tied to Israeli defense in the US and Canada and instructions for illegal “direct action” a.k.a. vandalism.

Palestine Action, and specifically their Canadian social media account is promoting workshops with a flyer that reads “Arms tired from waving flags? Workout with a Hammer! Direct Action training available.” Remember how at a Samidoun rally in Vancouver, booklets were distributed, instructing how to commit “complex coordinated terrorist attacks”? The Canadian Attorney General is still MIA in regards to the prosecution of Charlotte Kates, the Samidoun Director.

4. Instead, Canada has given $15 million to sponsor elections in Palestine, whatever that means. The Canadian Foreign Policy account wrote: “Canada remains committed to supporting Palestinians as they continue to build a future that respects their dignity, security and aspirations.” The Palestinian self-proclaimed aspiration is to destroy Israel and all their future-building has been focused on that - this is not new. I am just saddened that my taxpayer dollars fund it. To be fair, the Hamas supporters aren’t happy with this either – nothing can satisfy them short of sending Canadian troops to fight against the IDF.

5. UN Watch and the brilliant Hillel Neuer testified before the Canadian Parliament’s Subcommittee on International Human Rights. He talked about the Islamic Republic’s nomination to a key UN body, which Canada voted for, and about UNRWA’s role in radicalization of Palestinians. Hillel Neuer presented evidence that UNRWA employees don’t only cheer for Hamas, they are Hamas. He also pointed out that such evidence was presented to the Canadian liberal government almost a decade ago. Would you bet on Carney’s government to stop funding UNRWA?

6. Antisemitism, or anti-Zionism, if you will, but these are really two sides of the same coin, is being institutionalized more and more. The Canadian BDS coalition celebrated the City of Brampton’s declaring itself an “apartheid free community”. The libelous claim that Israel is an apartheid state is implied in their pledge for “freedom, justice, and equality” - all the pretty words that have been hijacked to mask terrorism.

7. The mask is slipping. Zionists are those who support Israel. “I’d kill every single Zionist“ says a young Canadian man on a streaming platform. But any Jew that doesn’t actively denounce Israel and call for its destruction is considered to be a Zionist. The crime record in GTA supports my claims:

8. As usual, it’s reassuring to see charges pressed. It is concerning how rare it is, how long it takes, the strain it takes on the system, and how low the conviction rates are. But it is worth mentioning: additional charges were laid against six people out of the pro-Hamas mob that physically broke into a students’ event and injured several attendees. This was in the fall, the event was held privately off campus after Toronto Metropolitan University refused to host it. At least one of the attackers was a repeat offender.

In Victoria, Khalid El Boyok was charged with incitement of hatred. He was caught on camera saying “Hitler was right” and the like. He was first charged in March 2024, he breached his release order twice in August 2025 and January 2026, and now he finally appeared in court in May 2026. The case is ongoing and I have mixed feelings. I heard so many people lately saying “Hitler was right.” Ironically they often combine it with “Holocaust didn’t happen.” Even if I thought that people saying evil things belong in jail, Canada is already broke, we don’t have enough taxpayer dollars to keep them all in jail. I don’t like criticizing the status quo without proposing a solution, but in this case I fall short of coming up with one.

9. Another good word that’s been hijacked is “peace.” Just Peace Advocates, the organization that’s been obsessively advocating against Jewish charities in Canada, has expanded its activities to target Jewish schools as well. According to them, anything IDF-related is unacceptable, making most Israelis persona non grata in Canada.

Speaking of schools, 15 schools in Toronto received bomb threats last week. No, these weren’t specifically Jewish schools, so this isn’t directly antisemitism-related. But this kind of activism is brought to our country by the very same people who champion antisemitism – the “globalize the Intifada” crowd. Correlation doesn’t mean causation... but sometimes it does.

10. With particular rage, the Canadian IRGC supporters attack the anti-regime Canadian Iranians. Last weekend at an anti-regime demonstration in Richmond Hill, Ontario, a pro-regime man began ramming cars with his vehicle. He hit two cars and a man. Then he got out of his car, yelled threats and waved the Islamic Republic flag. Why does this belong in the antisemitism digest? Because the Islamic Republic is one of the main drivers of antisemitism in Canada, and especially because the anti-regime Iranians stand with Israel, like no one else does.

11. In Vancouver, the Jewish and the Iranian community came together to celebrate Israel’s Independence Day, and the Hamas supporters showed up to counterprotest. They couldn’t ruin our celebration, of course, but they vandalized the bridge and also yelled “Free Palestine” and “Death to the IOF” as we were passing by. To them Palestine is synonymous with the death of Israelis – I didn’t say it, they did.

These same people (and I mean literally the same individuals) came to protest against the “Soldiers of Tomorrow” play at a Vancouver art festival. This play is by a Vancouver-based former Israeli soldier, who reflects on his time in the army and the “occupation of Palestine.” The playwright accuses Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing in 1948, this is an anti-Israel play, but Hamas supporters still couldn’t tolerate that it is a play by a Jew about Israel.

The same Hamas supporters also protest against FIFA in Vancouver. This is not a joke, in a random 20-second long video of “No FIFA on stolen land” protest I counted at least eight people in keffiyeh, and recognized at least four regular attendees of the Samidoun rallies, and one Independent Jewish Voices (IJV) leader. This is not antisemitism per se, but these are antisemites that want to destroy Canada.

12. Speaking of FIFA, Mehdi Taj, Iran’s football federation chief with past ties to the IRGC, has been granted a Temporary Resident Permit to enter Canada despite being generally inadmissible. Had it not been for Canadian-Iranian journalists raising the alarm, he probably wouldn’t have been deported shortly after arrival. After all, what’s one more IRGC terrorist in addition to the hundreds that we already have?

In other Vancouver FIFA news, the head of the Palestinian football team, Jibril Rajoub, who is a convicted Palestinian terrorist, refused to shake the hand of Israel’s Football Association vice-president. The FIFA representative did his best to convince Rajoub, “Let’s work together for the children” he begged, but Rajoub, who was wrapped in a keffiyeh over his suit, shook his head and yelled something angry. What’s most ironic? Israel’s FA VP is Basim Sheikh Suliman, an Arab Muslim.

13. Art and academia closely follow sports’ lead. “Drag for Palestine“ show is performing in Vancouver. In Ontario, McMaster University’s union promotes terrorist propaganda to its thousands of employees. “Workers of the world united to smash imperialism“ says the flyer decorated by a PFLP logo and depicting hands holding a hammer, a sickle, and a firearm bursting out of a tank.

14. Last week I was feeling nostalgic and reposted a photo from two years ago when I was walking on the streets of Vancouver with my “I am a Zionist, ask me a question” sign. A commenter challenged me on why I support Zionism, but not the decolonization of North America by its indigenous people. I suspect this wasn’t a genuine question, but I like finding answers to gotcha questions: the comparison between Zionism and the North America Land back movement is like a comparison between a skilled surgeon performing open-heart surgery and a terrorist stabbing a person in the heart - both technically cut your chest open, but this is where the similarities end.

So … I am a Zionist, and everyone else should be too!