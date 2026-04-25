Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Lauren's avatar
Lauren
11h

Oh man… what the hell has happened to Canada?

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Sarah's avatar
Sarah
6h

Thank Masha for yet another well researched, well written and exceedingly worrisome digest.

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