Whenever it’s time to start a new digest, my main dilemma is: should I do the antisemitism one or the decolonization one? Generally, I try to alternate, but these past weeks, with the Holocaust Remembrance Day, Memorial Day for the fallen Israeli soldiers (may we be worthy of their sacrifice), and Israel’s Independence Day it seems appropriate to write the one about antisemitism.

1. Despite the new act prohibiting street prayers in Quebec, Montreal for Palestine still prayed. They prayed standing rather than prostrating themselves, but they still blocked the street and called for jihad. Even the best laws are useless if they are not enforced. In Calgary, they didn’t block the road, but prostrated on the public square and chanted “Allahu Akbar.”

2. Islamophobia comes from the word “Islam.” Another term that comes from “Islam” is “Islamic State.” ISIS-inspired Ottawa minor was planning a mass casualty attack targeting Jews on Christmas 2023. He was receiving bomb-making instructions via Telegram. The accused was arrested in December 2023 thanks to an FBI tip and recently found guilty of four terrorism charges. His co-accused, arrested in February 2024, remains to stand trial.

3. In Toronto, a vigil to commemorate Ayatollah Khamenei was organized outdoors, in front of the Superior Court of Justice. On the flyer, the Ayatollah is depicted surrounded by about a dozen elementary-school-aged girls.

Terrorism-praising events are not only held outdoors or in mosques. In Montreal, Centre St. Pierre, a publicly funded community center, hosted a Palestinian-themed event that glorified convicted terrorists and murderers. The event was organized by Palestinian Youth Movement, an organization with ties to PFLP and Samidoun. The community center was notified; a federal minister was notified, but the event went forward anyway.

4. Terrorism-fans in Victoria, B.C. vandalized an Iranian, pro-monarchy restaurant; they spray-painted “Long live IRGC“ on top of the Sun and Lion.

In Yorkville, Toronto, a man passing by a Jewish Centre knocked down a menorah. Subsequently, in order to restore our faith in humanity, another passerby was caught on camera picking up the menorah and putting it back in place.

5. Also in Toronto, anti-war, pro-IRGC activists protested calling for “Hands off Iran” and for missile strikes on Israel. Basically, they are not anti-war per se, they are against the Islamic Republic losing the war.

In Vancouver, all flavors of socialists regularly protest either for or against the IRGC, but always against Israel. Isn’t it ironic? Israel started as a socialist country for better or for worse. I am just kidding, socialism is never for better, and to this day the remnants of socialism are hurting Israel from within.

Even the Daily Mail is now reporting that Gazan women testify how Hamas sexually abused them and forced them to have sex in return for food. But in Vancouver, in a group flying the Islamic Republic flags, an Asian woman with a keffiyeh is holding a handmade sign reading “Palestine forever” inside a picture of a heart, “Mothers for peace” and encouraging the reader to join her and “be on the right side of history.” Truly, you cannot cure stupid.

6. Anti-Israel hate graffiti, described as “significant” and “extensive”, was spray-painted on the walls and walkway of St. Aloysius Gonzaga Secondary School, Erin Meadows Community Centre and Library on Erin Centre Boulevard in Mississauga at nighttime. On display are phrases like “Israel spit on Christians.” “They hate the world.” and “Israel kills kids.” Because what’s a better artistic expression than a good old blood libel? Peel Regional Police Hate Crime Unit is investigating; no arrests have been made so far.



7. Vancouver made it into the Jerusalem Post and not for a good reason. Jason is an obsessive guy who, since October 7, made it his mission to advocate for Hamas and harass Jews. I personally had an interaction with him at UBC which led to a police report that went nowhere, but he is mostly known for tearing down hostage posters and covering the city with antisemitic graffiti “free Palestine, fuck zionism” with an inverted triangle substituting the letter U, “Stop Israel cult,” and “Zionazi terrorists.”



Whether Jason knows it or not, “Zionazi” is a term coined by the former KKK leader David Duke. In the time he doesn’t spend vandalizing the neighbourhood, Jason stands waving a huge Palestinian flag at one of the busiest intersections in the city. On his GoFundMe page, he claims to spend at least 35 hours a week “advocating for Palestine” and asks people to sponsor these efforts.

8. Not all IRGC and Hamas supporters are as conveniently unemployed as Jason. Many of them pack up their flags, take off their face masks and terrorist-like bands, and go home and to work, where they are our neighbors, cashiers, engineers, nurses, teachers, and parents of our children’s classmates.

For example, Anas Afandi, the Operations Coordinator for the Workers’ Safety & Compensation Commission in Nunavut, states that “we need Hitler back,” supports Hamas and Hezbollah, and calls Jews a “Satanic cult.”

Or Diana Salama, the Director of Stakeholder Relations at Munk School in Toronto, who calls Hamas “my heroes” and mocks Nova survivors.

Or Sherolinnah Eang from Vancouver, who proudly calls herself “the Chinese Hamas,” claims that her husband is an official Tesla Ambassador, and calls to “starve” the US and Israel.

Nima Alizadeh-Gharib sent messages to a Jewish-owned restaurant in Toronto wishing Germany had finished off the Jews and an image of Adolf Hitler. As I previously noted, antisemitism makes people stupid, and the account was easily identified as belonging to a licensed real estate agent in B.C. A complaint has been filed with the BC Financial Services Authority and Alizadeh-Gharib was fined and required to complete an antisemitism education course. I am both glad and skeptical to see this kind of accountability. Quoting Yohay Sponder, one of my favourite Israeli stand-up comedians: “If you take an antisemite to a Holocaust museum, they come out inspired.”

Four men illegally crossed the border from Canada into the US. They claimed they were hiking and got lost, but one of their phones showed recent searches for “is st zacherie border crossing still used the one near quebec golden road” and their GoPro video has footage of them saying “Now we are in the U.S.” All four men are British citizens; their names are Ali Mohammed Ali Abdullah, Hameed Mohammed Nagi, Ibrahim Ayyub Khan, and Mohammed Sultan Saleh. I assume they were pursuing the American dream.

9. Instead of focusing on securing our borders, the Canadian government is busy tweeting. Foreign Minister Anita Anand repeatedly called for Israel to ceasefire in Lebanon and condemned the “tragic death“ of a French UNIFIL peacekeeper without naming Hezbollah, which ambushed and killed him. Canadian PM Mark Carney called for “all parties to de-escalate and respect Lebanese sovereignty“ basically equating Israel and Hezbollah, a group designated as a terrorist entity in Canada.

Mark Carney found it in him to condemn “Iranian unprovoked attacks” – yes, he avoids the words Islamic Republic – on civilians in the UAE and in the Strait of Hormuz. Neither Carney nor Anita Anand condemned the slaughter of 40,000 protesters in Iran or the execution of the detained protesters, except for one who happened to also be a Swedish citizen. Nonetheless, Canada backed Islamic Republic’s membership on a UN committee dealing with human rights.

Even more embarrassingly, Canadian Foreign Policy X account posted a claim Canada is not a member of the group that endorsed or voted for the nomination, but community notes quickly corrected the record – the nomination was voted on by the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) and Canada voted for it.

And this is exactly why the Canadian government won’t hesitate to block X as soon as they get the opportunity.



10. This week, at the BC Legislature, former OneBC MLA Tara Armstrong expressed her opposition to the new Komoks treaty by calling UNDRIP a “blood and soil theory.” A point of order was raised and the Speaker ruled for the comment to be withdrawn. The discussion on the internet took many different turns. Of course, Premier David Eby called everyone racist and Nazi so many times that no one can take him seriously anymore. But in this particular case, I agree with him – the use of Nazi rhetoric is inappropriate. UNDRIP is race-based and as such, it is bad. But not everything race-based is blood and soil. Moreover, it’s a stupid argument to make, because it distracts from the actual point – no one talks about UNDRIP anymore, everyone argues about the appropriateness of using Nazi rhetoric.

11. CJPME, Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, proudly reports that support of Israel dropped from 33% to 22%, compared to an unfavourable view of 61%. I don’t trust CJPME polls any more than I trust them to tell the truth about Israel, but the fact that they chose to report these numbers exactly on Holocaust Remembrance Day is astonishing.

At the same time, I’m surprised that I am still surprised by any of it. On the other hand, we shouldn’t get used to it. This isn’t normal and we must not accept it as such. And so I want to finish on a positive note.

12. One thing I could get used to is seeing Iranians standing with Jews, and it is so joyful to watch that I cannot help but include a video. And this Sunday, also together with our Iranian friends, we will be marching in Vancouver and celebrating Israel’s Independence Day. If you are in Vancouver, please join!



