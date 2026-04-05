I wanted to post this on April 1st, pretending this is all a bad joke, but I couldn’t finish it in time, and either way, nothing here is a joke.

1. Although the NDP federal convention most certainly looked such a grotesque woke parody that even the best of the parody actors couldn’t out-parody it. Delegates at the convention had equity cards that determined the order of speaking based on identity and intersectionality, and they complained and argued whose victimhood is more victim-y (video, video, video).

Avi Lewis was elected as NDP leader. He is a devoted Jewish anti-Zionist communist from a proud dynasty of Jewish anti-Zionist communists. The only flag on the stage was a Palestinian one, and we should all be horrified.

2. The NDP is not running the government, but some in the government behave as if they do. Today, the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the death penalty for terrorists law passed in the Israeli Knesset. No matter what your opinion on this law is, what’s outrageous is that Anita Anand never commented on, for example, the Palestinian Authority death sentence law for Palestinian Arabs selling land to Jews or, for example, on the death penalty for gays in Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Mauritania, Qatar, and Brunei. Who cares about gays when you need to save terrorists from Jews.

Just to be clear, the Israeli law doesn’t name any ethnicity or religion, but Hamas supporters concluded that it targets Palestinians and protests in support of Palestinian terrorists erupted across Canada. In Vancouver, they blocked streets and chanted like out-of-control spoiled toddlers, “If we don’t get it, shut it down.”

3. An NDP-er until five minutes ago, Doly Begum is running as a Liberal candidate in a by-election in the Scarborough Ontario riding. She’s been endorsed by Carney, despite her very recent criticism of his insufficiently pro-Hamas policy, when in the fall of 2025 she accused Canada of being part of Israel’s far-right coalition that weaponized the October 7 attacks to justify genocide.

Aside from that, Doly Begum is publicly Muslim. Scarborough has the highest Muslim concentration in Toronto, while Toronto’s average is 10% Muslim. The problem with Muslim politicians, unlike Christian and Jewish ones, is that Islam is not just a religion, it is a political movement, and this political movement is anti-democratic and anti-Western. Not a single one of the 50+ Muslim-majority countries is a free democratic society. This topic is too large for a digest, but just like with communism, this is a one-way street: you can democratically vote yourself into an Islamic or socialist society, but you can never vote your way out of it.

And, just to emphasize the gravity of the issue, here is a speech of then-prince Charles: “Islam is part of our past and present“ said the now-King back in 1993. Then he said: “Our western materialism can be offensive to devout Muslims… We must realize that we bear responsibility.”

4. It is estimated that up to 1,000 IRGC agents are in Canada. At least 32 high-ranking Islamic Republic officials were identified, only one has been successfully deported so far, and new ones continue to arrive.

The US Treasury sanctioned a $100-million financing network supporting Hezbollah, including its Canadian branch, the Vancouver-based Seven Seas for International Trading and Logistics. The network spans across Lebanon, Syria, Poland, Slovenia, and Qatar. B.C.’s Ministry of Finance said it was not notified in advance. Sadly, this isn’t the first time that Canada is named as an operations ground for terrorism money laundering, and probably not the last.

From the moment Samidoun was designated as a terrorist entity, it took Canada almost a year and a half to dissolve it. It took Samidoun members about an hour and a half to rebrand as Al-Awda and continue operating. Tamer Abu-Ramadan, local Samidoun/Al-Awda spokesperson, spoke at a Samidoun rally in Vancouver this weekend.

5. So it is safe to say that there is a good reason for Edmonton Police Chief Warren Driechel to take the trip to Israel as part of a delegation organized by the Major Cities Chiefs for a counter-terrorism training. Instead, mosques and Muslim-Canadian community groups, joined by Edmonton Mayor and several councils condemned the trip, alleging “Islamophobia and Zionist partisanship.” Counter-terrorism is Islamophobic, their words, not mine.

6. “Hate speech” Bill C-9 passed third reading in the Canadian Parliament. Many Jewish organizations welcomed Bill C-9 hoping that it will protect us from hateful propaganda. But in my opinion, the beauty and simultaneously the horror of a free society: people are allowed to hold and even express disgusting beliefs. Policing speech and emotions is too open for interpretation and is always applied selectively.

In my opinion, “From the river to the sea” is hate speech because it calls for the destruction of Israel and genocide of Jews, but others would argue that this is a poetic slogan or a political opinion. These others would also argue that acknowledging the existence of the State of Israel is hate speech. There is a non-trivial risk that this law, like many others, will be weaponized to punish “Islamophobia.”

7. “These others” include the vandals, who left a simulation of hand grenades and bombs and antisemitic graffiti in a washroom of a trail in Nova Scotia. Also in a washroom, but this time at the Vancouver International Film Festival, vandals wrote “Kill Zionists and their sympathizers.”

Bill C-9 claims to define what is or isn’t hate speech. Ironically, the latter won’t make the cut of this “vilification and detestation” definition, because Zionists are not a protected group.

8. Muslims continue weaponizing their religion to establish dominance. In addition to the routine disruptive public prayers, they scheduled an Eid gathering in a heavily Jewish neighborhood in Toronto.

9. This neighborhood has been consistently targeted by jihadists. In a surprising change of heart, the Toronto police finally banned protests in the residential area. The pro-Hamas group was offended by the inability to harass Jews in their homes. Their newly printed posters read “Checkpoints in Palestine and now in Canada.” This Sunday, the terrorism supporters walked around the neighborhood and tried to get inside the neighborhood, but Toronto police held the line.

I give credit where credit is due, but Toronto Police still did a weird thing. The same police that allowed a performance glorifying Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, detained an anonymous “Blue Sheet Man” – an individual wearing a makeshift niqab layered with a Pride veil. He was released, has filed a complaint against his detainment, and encouraged others to join him in this performative humorous activism in the upcoming weeks.

10. Canadian activists will be joining yet another Gaza-bound flotilla of over 100 boats and 3,000 participants. I was going to write that this is a stupid idea because Gaza has more aid than it can possibly consume and this illegal flotilla will be intercepted by Israel and its participants deported, just like participants of all previous flotillas. But actually this isn’t so stupid - the flotilla is set to depart from Spain and Italy on April 12, sailing in the Mediterranean in April is a great vacation – sunbathing, swimming, and selfies.

11. The obsession with Israel continues throughout academia. UBC activists campaign for “ceasefire” 6 months into the ceasefire. They also campaign for BDS. Do they think they invented the concept? History rhymes in many ways: back in 1937, Nazis together with Arabs engaged in a boycott against Zionist goods from Palestine.

McGill Law Students’ Association voted for a boycott of Israeli academic institutions. The vote was procedurally flawed, as it only passed with 57% of the votes, while the association’s own constitution requires a two-thirds supermajority. On these grounds, a Jewish student sought a court injunction to stop the implementation of this motion, but the court rejected it. The university, including the president, is opposed to the boycott, so this story is ongoing. My position is, if you are using any products relying on Intel, Qualcomm, or Nvidia, you should not be calling for BDS.

But of course, hypocrisy is endless, and a candidate for a student election at the University of Toronto’s Munk School, the school named after one of its founding donors Peter Munk, a Hungarian Jew who narrowly escaped the Holocaust, pledges to detach “the school from its Zionist roots.”

12. The Toronto Palestinian Families received $99,500 in federal taxpayers’ money to develop resources and conduct interactive workshops for grade 8-12 students for addressing “harmful stereotypes” and “anti-Palestinian racism” in the classroom - so basically to teach students that referring to Hamas as terrorists is harmful.

13. The British Columbia Teachers Federation passed a motion to support BDS. This isn’t surprising from the BCTF; they donated $50,000 to UNRWA three weeks after October 7. But BCTF’s contributions to UNRWA are peanuts compared to federal ones. Canada is one of the top 10 UNRWA donors globally, with an annual commitment of $25 million, and at least an additional $70 million since December 2023, and a total of $355 million in 2025 alone to various “pro-Palestine” needs – pay for slay is just one example of such needs.

In the meantime, the US has cut all funding to UNRWA and is expanding its investigation into UNRWA employees’ affiliation with Hamas and their participation in October 7.

14. The Federal Court of Appeal found that CRA and Minister Champagne were in such great hurry to strip Jewish National Fund, JNF, of its charitable status that they failed to follow the previous court orders and produce the necessary documents. It is possible that the revocation was improper and lacked transparency and fairness. Now CRA has four weeks to produce the documents. The path to reinstating JNF’s charitable status is still long and nontrivial, but this is a positive step.

JNF is one of seven Canadian Jewish charities that lost their charitable status since October 7. The anti-Israel lobby demands revocation of charitable status of many others, including Chabad. The same lobby insists that simply auditing Muslim charities is Islamophobic.

15. ISIS called on Muslims to set fire to churches and synagogues during Easter across US and Europe. This year Easter and Passover nearly coincide. Some European countries deployed their military to protect Jewish institutions during Passover. The Toronto police were heavily armed. This is not an overreaction. In Toronto, a Jewish-owned restaurant was hit by at least 14 gunshots, shattering front windows and damaging the interior. The attack happened after midnight, no one was injured, but this is the 12th similar recent attack targeting Jewish businesses and institutions.

16. Rima Hassan is a French-Palestinian lawyer and European Parliament member. She repeatedly praised October 7, promoted “armed resistance” and is affiliated with violent far-left antifascist groups in France. Surprisingly, CBSA determined that Hassan’s speaking engagement in Montreal may constitute a security concern and banned her entry into Canada. She delivered her talk at the event virtually. Obviously, the media framed it as censorship, because how can a Hamas supporter be a safety concern?

A few days later, French police detained and charged Rima Hassan with glorifying terrorism. I don’t know what the threshold for this charge is in France, but I’ve seen tens of thousands of people glorifying terrorism in Canada. Maybe we should send them all to France?

17. A random example is Hossein Khademi, a senior system analyst at Rogers communications. He praises Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Ayatollah Khamenei, and also Hitler, to emphasize that he doesn’t only hate Israel, but Jews too. In general, I notice that open support for Hitler is rising. Some people delicately refer to him as “Austrian painter” and indicate that he was right. Others, happily throw a casual Seig Heil at pro-Palestinian rallies.

18. Anti-Zionist Jews are still convinced that they’ll be spared, if they just play nice. In Canada, they are diligently adopting the stolen land and genocide of Indigenous people narrative, making a flawed parallel with the Holocaust. Ironically, this parallel brings them into the anti-Western camp and aligns them with all the worst antisemites.

19. Many politicians, including the most antisemitic ones, issued their routine Passover congratulations. Mark Carney wrote the transliterated Hebrew congratulation. BC Premier David Eby translated his entire post into Hebrew. They must not be aware that Passover is not only the exodus of Jews from Egypt, but more importantly their return to Israel. The return that they celebrated and aspired to for thousands of years.

The exodus story tells that only one in every five Jews left Egypt. Possibly, time is coming for the exodus of all diaspora Jews, and hopefully, if this time comes, I will not be one of the four that remained. None of the Jews who left Egypt were allowed into the Holy Land, but maybe in the 21st century God will be more merciful.

Chag Pesach Sameach!