Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Jenn's avatar
Jenn
3d

History has a refrain: It always starts with the Jews, but rarely ends up with them.

You can always judge a civilization by how it treats its Jewish minority.

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L Denis's avatar
L Denis
3d

We already know King Charlie is a Muslim. Even the head Anglinton Bishop is calling him out for this as Long he is supposed to be head of the Christian Anglinton Church. Just google it up. So what can we do about all the Jihadists flooding into our Country? Quebec, as much as we get pi**ed off about them from time to time, is actually actively doing something about public places not being used for Muslin prayer time. BC is so far to the left that there's no hope in site. Alberta is making some headway. Enough is enough, already.

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