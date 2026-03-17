1. The most significant event in the past month was, of course, the elimination of Islamic Republic leader Ali Khamenei. Nothing can warm my heart more than watching Canadian-Iranians, Canadian-Jews, and generally freedom-loving Canadians celebrate to the sounds of Am Israel Chai and Hava Nagila.

Of course, there are Islamic terrorism-loving Canadians that mourn the assassination of the murderous tyrant. Canada is a diverse country, so some of these terrorism fans are socialists, communists, members of the Palestinian Youth Movement, or Samidoun, and some are Islamist. The latter mourn in a mosque, the former rally on the streets and chant “no to war” and “solidarity with Iran.” By “no war,” they mean that the West should continue being one-sidedly vulnerable to barbaric attacks.

2. After mourning Khamenei, Canada celebrated Al-Quds Day. Al-Quds Day was invented by the Islamic Regime in 1979, very shortly after the revolution, and its goal is to overshadow Jerusalem Day and to celebrate terrorism.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford sought an injunction to cancel Al-Quds Day rally in Toronto. Maybe someone would have taken his intentions more seriously had he not filed for the injunction on a Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the event. Unsurprisingly, the injunction wasn’t granted.

A crowd marched on the street in Toronto singing “Allahu Akbar” and waving the Islamic Republic flags. Nothing exceptional about that, to be honest. “Allahu Akbar” can be heard on the streets of Toronto routinely during public prayers.

To make Al-Quds Day more special, a jihadist screamed “death to the IDF, death to the USA.” A woman held a sign that read: “We will knock on the gates of paradise with the skulls of Zionists.” Vile antisemitic caricatures were on display – even a year ago despicable images such as these would have made national news. Today, they are just routine.

On the bright side, unlike previous years, in many Canadian cities, anti-regime Iranians together with Israelis came to counter-protest these celebrations of terrorism. In Toronto, it looks like the counter-protest was bigger than the Al-Quds rally itself.

The only ones arrested were the monarchist Iranians who set an Islamic Republic flag on fire or wore it on the soles of their shoes. I don’t necessarily support burning any flags, but we haven’t seen arrests for desecrating Israeli or even Canadian flags, and the two-tier policing is outrageous.

In the rare cases when Al-Quds Day attendees and other pro-terror activists are held accountable by law enforcement, the Canadian taxpayer funded Muslim Legal Support Centre provides them with legal defence. An even more curious twist: the co-founder of the Muslim Legal Support Centre in 2018 is Faisal Mirza. Mirza was a member of the National Security and Intelligence Review Agency (NSIRA) from 2020 to 2022, and he has been a Superior Court Justice at the Ontario Superior Court since 2023. Only a few years prior to his judicial appointment, in 2017, Faisal Mirza challenged the Canadian courts to unlist the International Relief Fund for the Afflicted and Needy (IRFAN) from the terrorist entities list. IRFAN was designated as a terrorist entity in Canada in 2014 for funneling almost $15 million to Hamas.

3. CSIS Canada posted “today, we stand against Islamophobia.” Shortly after, they had to turn off the comments.

This must have been the guiding principle when they let a top-level Islamic cleric Hojjatoleslam Morteza Tayyebi from Tehran into Canada. The first thing he did on Canadian soil was to attend the Al-Quds march.

4. In Toronto, 17 bullets were fired into an Iranian activist’s boxing gym. And within just one week alone, shots were fired at three synagogues in Greater Toronto: on March 2 at the Temple Emanu‑El in North York, on March 6 at the Beth Avraham Yoseph in Thornhill, and on March 7 at the Shaarei Shomayim in North York.

The Toronto Police Deputy Chief commented that: “We are drawing police officers away from other work, but we cannot shut the city down.”

In a press conference after the third shooting, a Toronto Star journalist asked the police chief: “Are you worried about Islamophobia?”

5. Maybe you remember the Toronto Police Constable, Farhan Ali, who bragged on the podcast that October 7 was good for Islam, because it raised the interest in this religion. In February, Ali, who had served with the Toronto Police for over 14 years, was arrested and charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault, and four counts of mischief.

6. Since we mentioned sexual assault, Peel police has begun investigating sex trafficking and exploitation of girls aged 11–14 in the Greater Toronto Area back in 2024. The investigation found that suspects used coercion, manipulation, and threats of violence to control victims and financially benefit from their exploitation. The suspects were arrested in early 2026. This crime is not antisemitic per se, but the suspects’ names are Mohamad Omar Al-Saleh, 21, Mustafa Abdo, 22, and Yousif Al-Gburi, 20 (and there is one more minor suspect whose name is not disclosed).

7. Also in Toronto, Rostam Rashidkhani harassed a Jewish home by banging on the door and making antisemitic remarks on two occasions and by playing a speech by Adolf Hitler outside the residence on the third one. He was arrested and is being charged with criminal harassment, mischief, and causing a disturbance. Maybe Muslim Legal Support Centre (see above) will defend him on a taxpayer dime.

8. Vancouver is less combatant than Toronto. The Chabad House wasn’t shot at, just rocks were thrown into the windows. Just “kill Jews” written on a skytrain seat or a street utility box. The writing is accompanied by a phone number, and according to the person on the line, the graffiti is done by a former disgruntled neighbor, who must have considered this a funny prank.

And last but not least, a humorous scene: in Victoria, the keffiyeh-wrapped, soy-latte jihad-sympathizers in front of the BC Legislature perform folk songs “we shall not be moved.”

9. Canada is a diverse country. Not only synagogues are vandalized, but also churches. Sometimes they are vandalized by anti-colonial activists, sometimes by anti-Israel activists. Often these are the same people. The First Baptist Church in Ottawa was vandalized with an anti-Israel “Jesus was Palestinian,” “Free Gaza,” and an anti-police “ACAB” graffiti.

10. Churches are being vandalized, Christmas is being renamed to “Winter holidays,” and Islamization doesn’t pause for a moment. In Calgary, Alberta, a school designates the cafeteria and lunchroom to be a “food free zone” for the duration of Ramadan, the month of “reflection, prayer, generosity and community.”

11. Demography is destiny; it changed dramatically in a Halifax neighborhood, and the “generous” Arab “community” bullied a Jewish boy out of school. After continuous harassment by Nazi salutes, Sieg Heil screams, swastika graffitis, mockery, name-calling “Jewboy” or “Jewseph,” and finally physical violence, the 15-year-old Jewish boy was pulled out. It’s been over 2 years, the perpetrators faced no consequences, and the victim still studies online.

I mentioned an incident that started even before October 7 so that no one can tell you that the rise in antisemitism in Canada is because of “genocide in Gaza,” or “the Israeli government,” or the war against the Ayatollahs... No, it’s demography and propaganda.

12. In other news from the institutions of higher learning: In Toronto Metropolitan University, an Israeli delegation, tabling with an “Ask me anything” sign, had expired milk thrown at them.

13. Saskatchewan professors held the following event: “Understanding Settler Colonialism in Canada and Palestine.” The description says that the presentation outlines “key features of settler colonialism as a structure of domination and colonial rule.” The speakers then “reflect on how this framework advances movements for liberation in Canada and Palestine.” The professors are middle-aged white women. Do they genuinely not understand what Palestine-style “liberation” in Canada would mean for them?

14. At the University of Victoria, the Students’ Society denied the ratification of the Students Supporting Israel club for the third time. At UBC, the students’ Alma Mater Society voted in the referendum to cut ties with Israeli universities. There were only four questions on the ballot. Three questions dealt with 3, 4, and 5 dollar student fee increases. The fourth question was about boycotting Israeli universities. The student society cannot actually implement the boycott; the referendum only establishes that a demand letter will be written to the UBC Senate, but this is the question that got the highest voter turnout.

15. The CRA continues its crusade against Jewish charities; this time they revoked the status of Canadian Zionist Cultural Association, an organization focused on providing Jewish and Israel‑related cultural, educational, and humanitarian programs, including scholarships, food support, and community initiatives.

16. In the meantime, the Liberal government of Canada pledged $37.7 million in humanitarian aid to Lebanon. Aid to Lebanon is not helpful until Hezbollah is disarmed, especially if the aid is sent via the terrorist-collaborating organizations like the UN, Red Cross, and Oxfam Canada.

Oxfam is notoriously known for collaborating with pro-Hamas and pro-IRGC activists, like Dr. Yipeng Ge and Samira Moyheddin, and rerouting funds to pro-Palestinian organizations, including Islamic Relief Canada; its Islamic Relief Worldwide branch is designated as a terrorist organization in Israel. Oxfam doesn’t only promote racist narratives and antisemitic blood libels; their staff was implicated in sexual exploitation and bullying scandals in Haiti. This is the organization that gets to keep its charitable status and is entrusted with delivering millions of Canadian taxpayer dollars to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

17. Oxfam was among various other Canadian charities and NGOs–Action Against Hunger, Catholic Relief Services, Handicap International, Médecins du Monde, Médecins Sans Frontières, Save the Children, World Vision– that Hamas in Gaza attempted to infiltrate in order to monitor their operations, access internal information, and divert humanitarian aid. According to Hamas documents seized by the IDF, Hamas sought to place local “guarantors” inside these organizations to report on activities, share internal documents, and influence operations from within.

18. Another Hamas-linked NGO, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, trained Gazans to edit Wikipedia pages about the Israel–Hamas war. Participants were instructed to insert testimony-based claims about “genocide in Gaza.” This propaganda campaign violates Wikipedia’s core rules against organized advocacy, coordinated editing, and conflict-of-interest manipulation. It should be renamed Al-Wikipedia or Wiki-jazeera.

I am contemplating whether to take a break after I get to the 100th digest, but at this pace, it might take a while, so luckily I don’t need to decide now.