Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maxim's maxims's avatar
Maxim's maxims
3d

Masha, stay healthy and sane (at least try to). Lehaim.

Reply
Share
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
3d

Anytime I hear about Israel being a "settler/colonial state", I always ask, "Colony of who?" There almost never seems to be an answer to that question, and when there is, it usually is "Jewish colony".

But sure, tell me again how it's not about antisemitism................

Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture