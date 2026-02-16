1. It is estimated that over forty thousand people attended the Saturday Iranian rally in Vancouver. I stood surrounded by this friendly crowd with my Israeli flag, exchanging hugs and “thank you”s with people around me. One woman asked me where she could get an Israeli flag. I gave her mine, we hugged and took a photo. This experience is both healing and heartbreaking – so many brave, young lives lost to the barbaric evil regime.

The Iranian diaspora, like the Jewish one, is educated, successful, and achievement oriented, but unlike the Jews, the Iranian people know very well who the enemies are and name them unapologetically. The Iranian diaspora in Vancouver is about 80 thousand, the Jewish is 30 thousand. A friend asked me, “why do you think so few Jews show up to the pro-Israel rallies?” and I don’t have a good answer.

2. The impunity of regime supporters in Canada is upsetting. A lone regime supporter in Calgary utters casual sexual and deadly threats. In Toronto, two Iranians who were putting up flyers in a Sephora store, exposing the connection between Huda Beauty and the Islamic Republic, were attacked by pro-Palestinians. Similarly, in Vancouver, the infamous haters of Israel harass the Iranian rallies. But there is power in numbers. The weekly socialist pro-IRGC rallies at the Vancouver Art Gallery have first stopped putting up their Islamic Republic flags, then, after a few heated interactions with monarchist Iranians, they moved to another location.

When IRGC supporters protest against Israel, it’s natural. The bitter irony is seeing woke Westerners, whose hatred of Israel first drove them into supporting Hamas, and then led them into supporting every single other evil cause – be it IRGC, Maduro, or the CCP.

3. As any post Soviet Jew who was raised worshipping academia, I still struggle to fully accept how demonstrably twisted and evil it has become. In stark contrast to how Frances Widdowson and Dallas Brodie were welcomed on campus, UBC hosted Hasan Piker last week. Among other things, Hasan Piker previously said “It doesn’t matter if f***ing rapes happened on October 7. It doesn’t change the dynamic for me.”

Piker was welcomed by BC Green Party leader Emily Lowan and his anti-Western, pro-communism speech was applauded by a packed audience at the Chan Centre. The event was sold out weeks in advance. I wish we could round up his audience and ship them all to China, one way ticket.

4. Academia delivers the best of the best. In McGill graffiti “Free Palestine” is written next to “Jews out of McGill Med” and a nearby “Kill All Jews“ inscription.

Not only in academia but also in Montreal: a restaurant was vandalized with a “You f-ing Jew” and a Star of David on its window.

5. Back to academia: in the latest discovery by the investigative journalist Melanie Bennet, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board didn’t only pay over $70,000 for anti-Palestinian racism teacher training, they also refused to disclose the contents of this expensive training out of concern for “safety or health.” What does this unsafe, unhealthy training contain?

At the same time, Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario invited Independent Jewish Voices to deliver antisemitism training to its executive. IJV is funded from the same sources as major North American pro-Hamas groups, but by being Jewish it is conveniently positioned to deliver antisemitic antisemitism training.

It is inherently wrong to think of antisemitism and anti-Palestinian racism as two equivalent biases directed at different groups. Antisemites consider Jews to be inherently evil and responsible for everything wrong in the world. Anti-Palestinian racists simply consider Hamas to be a terrorist organization.

6. Another example of APR is the writing “Israel is on the map to stay” on a t-shirt of a man opposing the Burnaby city motion to adopt the APR framework. The very existence of Israel and Israelis is anti-Palestinian racism. The motion didn’t pass at this time.

There is power in numbers. Having lost major sponsors in 2025 and following a resulting $900,000 shortfall, Toronto Pride voted against a motion to align the organization’s sponsorships with the BDS movement.

7. Last year, notable Canadian antisemite Davide Mastracci was famously building a database of Canadians who have served in the IDF. This year, Palestinian Canadian Congress (PCC), Just Peace Advocates (JPA), BDS, Ontario Palestinian Rights Association (OPRA) and, of course, The Palestinian and Jewish Unity (PAJU) are compiling a list of Jewish schools and summer camps. The Jewish identity isn’t problematic, what’s problematic is the connection to the Jewish state, for example, the celebration of Israel’s Independence day, they explain. Obviously, this is hypocrisy and gaslighting – there is no Jewish identity without the state of Israel.

Just Peace Advocates is led by Jonathan Kuttab, the co-founder of Al-Haq. JPA also has ties to Addameer. Both Al-Haq and Addameer have ties to the PFLP, both are designated as terrorist entities in Israel, and sanctioned by the US.

8. This digest’s honorable mentions are: Anas Malek, who posted “Death to J*ws“, “Bring back Hitler”, and “If Americans ever elect republicans in the future, they should all be treated like terrorists,” was terminated from his position in Telus in Ontario.



Hala Sabeh Aion, a yoga teacher from Toronto, is a supporter of the Islamic republic, compares Jews to rats and calls us "the real plague," refers to Israel as the "demonic society," praises Hamas, and prays for the day when Hezbollah will "finish you and your genocidal entity."

Madiha Najeeb, a Registered Psychotherapist in Ontario, posts materials praising the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar from her counselling practice account.

And last but not least, Fahed Sowane, has been deemed inadmissible to Canada in 2024 because of alleged money-laundering linked to Hezbollah. Good news, the Federal Court upheld the decision in a rare case of Canada disrupting Hezbollah financing. Not so good news, Fahed was in Canada almost a decade, from 2016 to 2024.

Justice is slow: Vancouver-based professional protester Susan Bibbings blocked an intersection in UBC over a year ago and only now was found guilty of mischief. Dozens of other anti-Israel protesters were blocking the intersection with her, but she was the only one charged.

9. Vancouver mayoral race features several competing Zohran Mamdani’s acolytes – Sean Orr is frequently mentioned in my digests, but allow me to introduce Muhammad Ahmad – on January 27, the international Holocaust day, he posted an image depicting a candle and listing various genocides: Holocaust, genocide in Rwanda, Bosnia, Syria, Yemen, and … you guessed right! According to Ahmad, the genocide in “Palestine/Gaza” lasts from 1948 to present moment. The fact that the Palestinian population grew tenfold in this period does not bother him.

10. Islamic Relief Canada received nearly $17 million grants from the Federal government in 2025 alone. Islamic Relief Canada is affiliated with Islamic Relief Worldwide, which is designated as a terrorist organization in Israel. In Canada, among other things, Islamic Relief funnels money into the Muslim Vote advocacy group. It wouldn’t be an unreasonable guess that the politicians that the Muslim Vote helped elect will be inclined to allocate grants to Islamic Relief Canada.

11. Marc Miller is Canada’s Minister of Identity and Culture – what a stupid position. Surprisingly, he did one good thing — abolished the Special Representative on Combating Islamophobia and the Special Envoy on Preserving Holocaust Remembrance and Combatting Antisemitism. Why is it a good thing? The latter was useless, the former was harmful. Miller claims the move is not aimed at cutting costs and to prove it he declared a new Advisory Council on Rights, Equality and Inclusion. Moreover, I am willing to bet that Jews will be represented in this council by an anti-Zionist activist.

12. The Federal government calls the CBC a “pillar of our cultural identity.” A new report exposes structural anti-Israel bias in the CBC reporting. The CBC bias was always obvious, but now it’s official and backed by data. More than anything, I am surprised that the researchers managed to find any content that wasn’t biased against Israel. They even claimed to have found some articles “favoring Israel.” I suppose that in the current media climate, objective reality would count as favoring Israel.

The shorter-than-usual length of this digest doesn’t indicate a decline in antisemitism; rather, it reflects my masterful effort to keep descriptions concise and, mostly, my busy schedule. I spent last week traveling our beautiful province, meeting the non-woke people, non city people, real normal people. This trip reminded me that I actually love this country and that this country is worth fighting for. The Legislative session in Victoria begins tomorrow, and so the fight continues…