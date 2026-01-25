What used to be a weekly digest has become monthly and there is a lot to cover.

1. Some remainders from 2025: disruptive protest at Eaton Centre on Boxing Day. Holiday shopping experience is not the same without background “we demand arms embargo” and “Intifada” chants.

Of course, the disruption continued all the way into New Year’s Eve. Santa Claus was spotted rallying with the pro-Hamas folks in Port Coquitlam, BC. Vancouver’s Al Awda held their annual “No celebration until liberation” event on December 31st, and blocked the road downtown. Jihadists in Toronto also marched and screamed “Free free…” And as if to sum up 2025, on live TV, during the countdown, Palestinian flag is seen right behind the CBC hosts.

2. In the last days of 2025, in a Toronto senior residence, multiple mezuzahs were torn from apartment doors, including those of Holocaust survivors.

In Scarborough, a restaurant opened up and it is named after a PFLP terrorist leader Kanafani.

Nothing suggests 2026 will be a better year. Swastikas and the word “hate” were spray-painted on the Shaarey Zedek synagogue in Winnipeg.

3. A Guelph University student posted a photo of himself doing a Hitler salute and praising Hitler.

Hammam Farah, a radical Hamas loving Toronto Psychotherapist, has announced that he is now the president of the Ontario Society of Registered Psychotherapists.

Nicole Keating is a lawyer with Legal Aid Ontario and also a supporter of Hamas. She calls Zionists racist and fascists, and writes that Jewish kids don’t get presents for Christmas because they killed Jesus. She also posted a tombstone with a cockroach for the state of Israel and wrote “Decolonize Earth. Indigenous land back everywhere. Colonizers must pay reparations.”

Vancouver Island based physician Emily Stuart publicly admits that she is the “kind of doctor” that brings politics to work. Then she clarifies what kind of politics she brings to work: “I am a guest on stolen land. Free Palestine. Fuck ice.“

Palestinian Authority released images of recent military training in Jericho which included international delegations. One of them is a Canadian soldier seen in the photo training Palestinian Authority military. The PA pays stipends for murderers of Israelis. On multiple occasions, the PA law enforcement agents themselves commit terror attacks.

Obviously, none of this compares with a barefoot man in a robe walking on the snow in Winnipeg and carrying a Taliban flag.

4. On January 3, a new cause was added to the pro-Palestinian protesters across Canada – Maduro and Venezuela. The protesters didn’t listen to a Venezuelan immigrant saying how horrible the Maduro regime was. Because only selected people’s “lived experience” counts for something. A far-left protester Deana Sherif was so passionate about this new cause that she violated the release conditions of her arrest and attended a pro-Maduro protest with a sign reading, “Trump is a pedophile.”

5. Around the same time, Jason Kenney, the former Canadian Minister of Defence shared that a 2008 foreign intelligence briefing detailed connections between Venezuela, Iran, and Hezbollah involving arms cooperation and drug trafficking. The briefing described Hezbollah agents using Canada for trade‑based money‑laundering schemes such as shipping stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.

The threat was known since 2008 and not addressed. In 2026, the Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree wants to fix the problem of excessive transparency: he proposed draft regulations for Canada’s foreign influence registry that would bring the penalty for a failure to register from $5 million or five years in prison to as low as $50.

6. I don’t know if Hezbollah agents ship anything from the Montreal train station, but Hezbollah supporters shut it down again to wave flags and scream.

In a pro-Hamas rally in Victoria on the steps of the Parliament, a speaker referred to Jews and Zionists as “fleas and parasites on society.”

7. Canadian Muslims weren’t satisfied by an international Islamophobia day in March, Islamic Heritage Month in October, and Islamophobia Awareness Month in November. They also designated January 29 as Islamophobia day. It comes just two days after the International Holocaust day on January 27. This year, the Manitoban Islamic Social Services, IJV, and NDP Caucus shared an Islamophobia day flyer that calls to remember victims of Islamophobia in Canada, Gaza, and… you will not believe it… on Bondi Beach.

You will not believe it, but I will. Back in December, at an anti-Israel rally a speaker started with “I condemn all violence, including on Bondi Beach” and in the next sentence assigned all blame for this and all other Islamist terrorist attacks to Israel.

8. This is probably a coincidence, but of all days, specifically on January 29, The Presbyterian Church in Canada is holding a webinar on implementing BDS as tools of peace.

9. Back to Islamophobia. In Toronto, the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) has significantly shaped the school board’s Islamophobia curriculum, teacher training, and student programs, backed by millions in government funding. NCCM was previously named CAIR-CAN; CAIR has ties to Hamas. NCCM helped develop workshops and a district-wide anti-Islamophobia strategy, linking Islamophobia with broader social justice issues. Their influence ensures Islamophobia education is deeply embedded and ongoing across the TDSB.

Just to give you an idea of the scale of the school board involvement with groups like NCCM, Toronto Palestinian Families, the Arab Canadian Lawyers Association: the investigative journalist Melanie Bennett was quoted over $7,800 just to see all their APR-related emails and messages between 2022 and 2025.

Similarly in Hamilton, Ontario, the school board heavily integrates Islamophobia lessons across multiple subjects. Islamophobia modules are extensive, interactive, and framed around systemic racism, allyship, and activism.

The article also explores comparison to antisemitism lessons that focus mainly on historical stereotypes and Jewish culture rather than addressing contemporary threats. Rather than focusing on the imbalance, I prefer to emphasize that Islamophobia is a fake concept weaponized to grant impunity to Islam.

10. I wasn’t taught about Islamophobia in school and what worries me more is the Islamization of Canada. Islamic Relief, which Israel has designated a terrorist entity, is hosting a “Keffiyeh Skate Night & Bon Fire” in Calgary.

The homepage of Muslim Neighbour Nexus depicts an endless Muslim praying crowd. “Our vision is to become a well-organized and disciplined group of Canadian Muslims seeking Allaah’s pleasure by pursuing excellence and striving for the personal and collective objectives of Islam within the Canadian mosaic as per the prophetic model,” says the website.

11. “Muslim values are Canadian values.” Since the beginning of the protests in Iran and their brutal suppression, the Canadian PM Mark Carney only commented on the situation once and urged “Iran to allow for freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.” The words “Islamic” or “IRGC” are nonexistent in his X account.

Anecdotally, the Islamic regime doesn’t reciprocate Carney’s sympathies. Tehran has designated Canada’s navy a “terrorist organization.” According to Iran’s foreign minister, this was done in retaliation for Ottawa’s decision to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity in June 2024. Let’s hope this is just the agony of the regime.

12. No one understands the dangers of Islam better than ex Muslims. Yasmine Mohammed is organizing a No Hijab Day in several cities, including in Vancouver on February 1st.

13. The time to say “I told you so” came sooner than I expected. Despite the attempts of anti-Zionist Jews to disavow Israel and Zionism and to endorse Hamas, their Palestinian comrades are turning on them. “Our erasure is not your identity crisis,” wrote the Palestinian brothers and sisters, and went on to state that under occupation and genocide, they won’t be bothered to distinguish between Zionism and Judaism. This reminds me of a joke, “Zionist Jew and anti-Zionist Jews walk into a bar and the barman says: we don’t serve Jews.”

14. Avi Lewis, an IJV member and a former Al Jazeera journalist is one of the leading contenders for the NDP leadership. Another is Heather McPherson. Her main focus is similar, anti-Israel advocacy. She sponsors a parliament petition to basically persecute Canadians who have served or volunteered for the IDF and further investigate Jewish charities in Canada.

This petition was submitted by Mirella Russell, a political refugee from Poland (what does it even mean?) who works at the Mental Health Resource Centre in BC Children’s hospital in Vancouver. She is a long-time activist, she petitioned for SOGI, and now, in addition to her anti-Israel activism, she advocates in favor of illegal immigrants, and the Venezuelan dictator.

15. Predictably, the anti-Israel activists target the IDF as a collective and as individuals. This time they targeted the Israeli standup comedian Guy Hochman who was scheduled to perform in Toronto.

As is apparent from its name, the Hind Rajab Foundation is solely dedicated to anti-Israel advocacy. They are based in Belgium, so they collaborated with the Canadian Lawyers for International Human Rights. Their name is more generic, but looking at their social media, they don’t do anything except anti-Israel advocacy either.

Even a Canadian Senator intervened and appealed to the Public Safety Minister demanding to ban Hochman from entering Canada. Obviously, none of the IRGC Senior officials, Hezbollah agents, or Chinese triads threatens Canada’s public safety as much as one Israeli comedian.

On the night of Guy’s performance, crowds of Jihadis gathered to protest and their noise disrupted a peaceful Jewish neighborhood in Toronto with their “Intifada” and “Allahu Akbar” chants. The only one who was arrested that night was a Jewish activist Meir Weinstein who stepped in to protect Hochman from being assaulted by Naveed Awan, a vile anti-Israel activist.

16. As you probably know, I work for Dallas Brodie and the OneBC provincial party. I do research and communications. We are perfectly positioned. The woke left labels us as “white supremacist” and “racist.” The work right labels us the “Zionist” or even the “Jewish” party.

For the woke right, I already mentioned Dominion Society before. There is also the Second Sons. These organizations have polished websites that try to obscure their real nature. They say, we have had too many immigrants come into Canada. Illegals and criminals should be reported. There is discrimination against white people, especially white men. DEI is bad. Trans and gender ideology is bad. So far, I agree, but they lose me at “it’s all Jews fault” splashed all over their founders’ and members’ social media.

While exploring these groups, I stumbled again upon the Vinland Resistance Movement. Unlike others, their website is blatantly unequivocal, “Like our proud Aryan forefathers, we found ourselves thrust into a desperate war against the Jewish yoke and their minions, who seek to crush the soul of our race.” A deep dive into the Canadian woke right and the Canadian neo nazis is long overdue. I plan to write it soon.