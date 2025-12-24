“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth”, George Orwell.

1. “Tis the season,” and unlike in France, we still have Christmas markets in Canada; markets where keffiyeh-wearing Islamists scream at marketgoers to remind them that Jesus was a Palestinian. At Ridgeway Plaza in Mississauga a large sign reads “Jesus was the messenger of Allah and preached Islam.”

2. Hamas supporters across the country target Indigo, the bookstore chain. In Montreal, they storm the store and scream at shoppers: “There is Only One Solution, Intifada Revolution.” In Toronto, the store was vandalized with a “Free Palestine” slogan and swastikas, leaving no possible misinterpretations of the nature of the “Free Palestine” movement. In another Indigo store in Toronto, the anti-Israel crowd of about 100 people clogged the line to return children’s books in an “economic protest meant to slow down store operations.”

In Vancouver, the Indigo protest was very dull in comparison – about a dozen noisy losers stood on the streets until rain scared them away. The Jewish community is not the only one with internal squabbles: local anti-Israel Islamists split into two groups and rally separately. The second, more openly pro-Islamic regime group held their sparsely attended, weekly rally downtown.

Another protest took place in a liquor store in Vancouver – old white dudes chanted “Free free Palestine, boycott Israeli wine.” There were less than half a dozen of them, but at least their chant rhymed.

3. Earlier in December, Canadian Security Intelligence Service, CSIS Director met with the CEO of NCCM, formerly known as CAIR-Canada, to discuss their joint efforts in fighting against Islamophobia and keeping Muslims safe. I am relieved Canada finally treats the Islamophobia problem seriously; last year it was kindly explained to us by Amira Elghawaby, Canada’s Combatting Islamophobia Representative, that Islamophobia is what leads to Muslims screaming Allahu Akbar while plowing through a crowd on a truck.

4. Speaking of Elghawaby, a recent Access to Information request revealed that she secretly paid $80,000 of taxpayer money to the Islamophobia Research Hub in York University to conduct pro-Palestine research. The produced report deemed the criticism of Hamas supporters as “racist” and defined both “sharia” and “jihad” as benign terms that are misrepresented by Westerners. The report urged “consequences” for legislators and media deemed unsympathetic to the “Palestinian cause.” Elghawaby’s office denied the sponsorship and the report was presented as neutral and objective. The report has since been taken down from the York University website but the internet remembers everything.

One would think that after this obvious fraud and corruption scandal, Elghawaby would resign in disgrace. One would be wrong. Quite the contrary, Marc Miller, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture, came to her defense and called anyone criticizing Elghawaby hateful and disgraceful.

5. Various initiatives sponsored by the Canadian government deserve their own series, but here are just a few examples:

ACLA, Arab Canadian Lawyers Association, is the group that developed the Anti Palestinian Racism manifesto in 2022. This document asserts that acknowledging that Jews are indigenous to Israel or referencing any Palestinian organization as terrorists constitutes racism. In 2025, the Canadian government awarded ACLA for the promotion of terrorism with a $100,000 grant.

Muslim Legal Support Centre received over $1.3 million of taxpayer funded grants since 2022. Among other things, Muslim Legal Support Centre provides service to people facing workplace repercussions for supporting Palestine. Good to know that my tax dollars are not only used to sponsor terrorism (via UNRWA) but also to sponsor legal help for terrorism supporters.

Another $100,000 in federal grants in 2025 was given to “Toronto Palestinian Families,” a group promoting BDS, arms embargo, and Intifada. What’s most cynical is that the grant is given for the purpose of “Combatting Anti-Semitism and Anti-Palestinian Racism.”

6. Anita Anand, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, proudly announced that the growing partnership between Canada and Qatar is grounded in friendship, cooperation, and shared values. Hard to argue with this; Qatar too is the sponsor of terrorism and a safe haven for terrorist organization leaders.

Canada doesn’t only harbor foreign terrorist leaders, we also have homegrown ones: Yves Engler, the candidate for the Federal NDP leadership, went on a posting spree on X commenting “globalize the Intifada.”

As for terrorism sponsorship, according to Israeli news, the ‘Palestinian’ police received 35 new motorcycles as a gift as part of the ongoing cooperation between the Palestinian police and Canadian officials.

7. Five Liberal and one NDP MPs tried to enter into Judea and Samaria without prior coordination through the Jordan border. They were denied entry by the Israeli authorities for security reasons. Obviously, this provoked outrage from the entire pro-jihadi camp in the Canadian government. However, it turns out that the trip was organized and sponsored by The Canadian‑Muslim Vote (TCMV) — a Canadian registered charity, which, in turn, reportedly receives the majority of its funding from Islamic Relief Canada, which is affiliated with Islamic Relief Worldwide. Islamic Relief Worldwide is listed in Israel as a terrorist organization.

Subtle nuance: all six MPs are signatories to the VotePalestine platform. Conclusion: if you publicly call for the destruction of the State of Israel and are sponsored by a terrorist organization, you might be denied entry. It’s a shame they weren’t denied re-entry back into Canada.

8. RCMP civilian analyst Leila El-Khatib founded the Muslim Federal Employees Network in 2021. She circulated pro-Palestinian, anti-Israeli internal communications within the Federal taskforce and pushed for policy changes. Among her many complaints is that the Palestinians are not recognized as indigenous people and get less support than Ukrainians. Well, Palestinians aren’t indigenous, and Ukrainians didn’t fire rockets into Russia, didn’t break into Russia to murder, torture, and kidnap Russians, and didn’t vow to destroy Russian and kill all Russians. Isn’t this a truly minor, negligible difference?

9. For example, it is not Ukrainians, but the Canadian Palestinian Association of Manitoba (CPAM) posts a portrait of the Hamas speaker Abu Obeida with a title “To god we belong and to god we return”. In addition to praising martyrdom, glorifying October 7, and sharing debunked propaganda images of fake-starving babies, CPAM provided advisory input to Canadian Museum for Human Rights’ exhibit “Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present.”

10. Anything labeled “Human rights” is necessarily anti-Israel. “Human Rights” is a children’s book depicting a huge, armed, angry IDF soldier and an oppressed, yet smiling and friendly Palestinian child. The book was recently removed from a school library in Washington state, but in Canada it is still available in the Vancouver Public Library and is being sold in Indigo. Why would Indigo promote the very ideology that makes it a target of hateful attacks? Must be an astute business plan!

11. The arrest of three men in Ontario for attempted kidnapping of women and Jews and their subsequent ISIS-related charges have made national news this week and were reposted by all Jewish advocacy groups. The chronology of the story is as confusing as it is outrageous:

The attempt to kidnap teenage girls at gunpoint took place in June. All three men – Waleed Khan (26), Osman Azizov (18), and Fahad Sadaat (19) – were arrested and charged in August. Khan was already on probation at the moment when the crime was committed, and yet both he and Azizov were released on bail shortly after the arrest. This story resurfaced again in the news in December, because both Khan and Azizov were rearrested and dozens of new charges were laid, including charges of participation, financing and facilitating ISIS terrorism for Khan. Azizov has been released on bail again.

12. The news title “Brandon Taylor Moore, a 45-year-old Saskatoon realtor, was accused of using social media to promote hate against Jewish people, and charged with public incitement of hatred and unsafe storage of a gun” seemed quite boring to me until I found Moore’s X account. He has over 180K followers, and nearly every single one of his posts is dedicated to smearing and blood-libeling Jews. According to him, Jews control all the power structures, all politics, the FDA, the porn industry, and the media; not only did Jews crucify Christ, but Jews are also responsible for the Bolshevik revolution and the killing of 60 million Russians. Jews also made Hitler and are Nazis. Jews murdered Charlie Kirk. Jews brought radical Muslims to Australia. Jews are Satanic and enemies of all people, but today’s Jews are not real Jews; Jews aren’t semitic, but they colonized the Palestinians, who are the real semites. “Anti-Semitism is the Way,” writes Moore, but then complains that he isn’t an antisemite, because everything he said is proven to be true.

In the last few years, leftist-Jews labeled me right-wing and accused me of not calling out the antisemitism on the right. I’m glad to prove them wrong. I call out antisemitism wherever I encounter it. Last week I poked the Dominion Society and Second Sons hornet’s nest and collected some impressive Jew-hating comments. My favorite was about Jews creating the KKK – I haven’t heard this one before and I was so impressed that I forgot to take a screenshot.

These commentators are not Iranian or Russian bots, they are fellow Canadians. They call themselves Canadian patriots. They hate socialists and Islamists, and rightly so. But they also blame Jews for both socialism and Islamism, so they hate Jews even more.

13. Despite all of the above Anthony Housefather declared this week at a Hanukkah celebration that “there is no better place in the world to be a Jew than in Canada.” Housefather has locked his conscience and thrown the keys away for a position in the Liberal government. Where the conscience of the people applauding his statement is, remains unknown.

“We came to drive out darkness,

In our hands – light and fire.”

are my favorite words from a Hanukkah song.

Happy belated Hanukkah and Merry Christmas!