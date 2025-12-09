Dear readers! I owe you an apology – I haven’t been writing enough in the last weeks and even my regular digests have been shamefully late. I spent six out of nine recent weeks in the Legislature in Victoria, and these were long, busy, exhausting, and exciting days.

One project, irrelevant to this digest, that I am proud to have been a part of, is the recently released documentary “Making A Killing” – please watch and share with friends:

1. Another project, relevant to this digest, that I am proud to have been a part of, is the private prosecution of the Samidoun Director Charlotte Kates. This project is still ongoing: last week we submitted statements and evidence, seeking the Federal AG approval that is required to commence proceedings. I encourage everyone to send letters or email to the AG Sean Fraser urging him to grant his approval. “Do you think he will,” I was asked in a recent interview. I don’t know. The evidence is abundant and clear, but this government has made abundantly many inexplicable decisions.

2. For example, Canada lifted visa requirements for Qatari citizens. While the US administration is working to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, Canada welcomes unvetted citizens of Qatar, the state that sponsors and hosts leaders of Muslim Brotherhood, and Hamas, and also Taliban, al‑Qaeda, and Hayat Tahrir al‑Sham leadership.

3. In the US, CAIR sponsors anti-Israel protestors and agitators and the governor of Texas declares CAIR a “foreign terrorist” and “transnational criminal” organization under Texas state law. No, the steps taken by the US governments are insufficient to properly address the threat of Islamism, but at least these are steps in the right direction, unlike in Canada, where NCCM (fka CAIR-Canada) is funded by the federal government and is empowered to dictate its Islamist pro-Hamas policy.

4. NCCM complains that Quebec’s bill banning face coverings, religious symbols in schools, and public prayer specifically targets Muslims. Don’t get confused: the demand to say “Happy Holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas” is inclusivity. The ban on blocking roads for a prayer is Islamophobia.

5. It will not come as a surprise that Services Canada urged managers to cancel coffee breaks for a month in empathy with employees fasting for Ramadan. The total 9,400 staff were told to “be respectful” of the 100 of their Muslim colleagues.

6. Moreover, anti-Israel activists disrupted Christmas shopping in Vancouver by marching with banners and screaming into a megaphone “Join us in demanding Canada stopped sending weapons to commit genocide.” There is no genocide, and Canada is not sending weapons.

7. “All I want for Christmas is the Right to Return,” says a Canadian pro-Palestinian event flyer. It’s a joint flyer by Al-Awda, FreePalestineBC, a few other accounts, and the Vancouver-Filipino communist party. The poster lists “migrant rights,” “workers rights,” but also “indigenous sovereignty” and “land back” from Palestine to the Philippines. It’s an interesting combination of hierarchies: indigenous people, migrants, and Filipino communists are welcome to live in Canada, but people who built this country are “settlers” and “colonizers.” Palestinians must be welcomed in Canada and allowed to harass Jews, and must also have the right to go to Israel and ethnically cleanse the Israeli Jews.

8. One of the head promoters of decolonial communism (or communist decolonization?) in Vancouver, Harsha Walia was arrested while disrupting Black Friday shopping at an Apple store in downtown Vancouver. She was possibly charged but released shortly after. An activist obstructing the arrest was decisively pushed aside, fell, and whipped. Has the police finally had enough?

9. In several municipalities in Southern Ontario, the police conducted seemingly coordinated early morning raids and arrested and charged several pro-Palestinian activists from the World Beyond War. Very little is known at this point, but the activists call themselves anti-war and one of the arrested is described as “queer brain-injured community organizer.”

10. Another two arrests were made at an anti-Israel protest outside Toronto’s Meridian Hall and two individuals were removed from inside the venue during a Munk Debate on the two-state solution. The protesters chanted “If we don’t get it, shut it down.” This is textbook terrorism. And the thing that they are seeking to “get” is destruction of Israel and genocide of Israelis.

Generally speaking, I think that a debate on Israeli national security policy in Canada is as inappropriate as a debate on Canadian government policies somewhere in Zimbabwe.

11. Another arrest was made in Calgary. Jamal Borhot, 35, traveled to Syria in 2013 together with his cousin Hussein Borhot to join ISIS. Hussein was earlier sentenced to 12 years in prison. Jamal was now convicted of knowingly joining a terrorist organization, participating in violent acts, and recruiting others. He awaits sentencing in January 2026 and is facing up to 30 years in prison. What’s shocking, that prior to the verdict, he had been free on bail for five years.

12. But not all recent arrests were good and lawful – professor Frances Widdowson was arrested at the University of Victoria. Our group came to campus to speak with students about the false allegation of 215 child burials in Kamloops. Last month we held similar conversations with students at the Thompson River university in Kamloops, but UVic quickly turned more chaotic, violent, and unlawful. I will write a separate post about residential schools, alleged graves, and freedom, but this incident belongs in the antisemitism report for other reasons.

First, the university that allowed months-long illegal violent pro-Hamas encampment on its grounds issued a trespass notice to two teachers and a politician for attempting to have conversations.

Second, many of the land back activists were wearing keffiyehs. Notably, the ones who pushed the brave young woman out of the circle for daring to say that the university should be a marketplace of ideas where you encounter different opinions.

13. Frances Widdowson is unwelcome on Canadian campuses, but UBC is scheduled to host Hasan Piker in February. Piker called a Jewish man a “bloodthirsty pig dog” and referred to Hamas sexual violence on October 7 as “rape fantasies” or “hallucinations.” He is not only an antisemite, he is also known for saying that “America Deserved 9/11” and praising revolutionary violence toward the wealthy and political opponents.

14. The University of Manitoba doesn’t need to invite Hasan Piker to speak, they have their very own Fadi Ennab with his PhD thesis proposal called “decolonial or a de-Zionizing approach” that delegitimizes Jewish right to self-determination. Anti-Zionism became so mainstream that I sometimes have to remind myself that in comparison no PhD proposals are being submitted to delegitimize self determination of Vietnamese or Czech people.

15. Back in UBC, the protesters caused a massive disruption by blocking the central intersection with banners like “Canada stop arming genocide” “UBC profits from genocide” and “Intifada revolution” with an inverted Hamas triangle. One of the students complained about it on reddit and wrote “I totally support the pro-Palestine protest, but why block the bus?” How endearing, he wants to support terrorism without experiencing any inconvenience.

16. On Oct 6, 2025, 30 masked individuals disrupted classes and exams at Concordia, pounding on lockers and chanting into a bullhorn. Two protest participants, unaffiliated with the university, were arrested; one of them allegedly carried a metal bar and incendiary devices and assaulted a security guard. On October 7 the campus was entirely closed citing safety concerns. Concordia Student Union staffer Julianna Smith allegedly helped organize the protest on campus, and was banned from campus by the university. In response, the Student Union and the Arts and Science Federation of Associations are accusing Concordia of ongoing repression against pro-Palestinian activism.

17. Earlier in November, the Students Supporting Israel of Toronto Metropolitan University hosted an event with an IDF soldier off campus. The event was targeted by anti-Israel protestors who disrupted, shouted, and also smashed a glass door and injured the speaker. TMU Faculty for Palestine wrote a letter full of twists and inaccuracies justifying the anti-Israel protesters’ violence. The letter was debunked in a response from a Jewish professor, but later in November, TMU cancelled the booking for another event with a pro-Israel speaker, and Shai DeLuca had to speak off campus.

18. There is an abundance of workshops for Palestine, all of them fundraise nominally for the children of Gaza, practically for Hamas. Most spread lies and blood libels, but my favourite kind is the Burlesque for Palestine: Building Bridges of Solidarity. I can’t wait for them to go on a tour in Khan Younis.

19. The Canadian International Centre of Justice for Palestinians and Legal Centre for Palestine are suing the Canadian government on behalf of 2 Canadian Palestinians for Canada’s alleged responsibility for the losses in Gaza. I don’t know whether their families in Gaza are affiliated with Hamas, but either way, they should be taking Hamas to court.

20. Just Peace Advocates, another one in the endless organizations in the anti-Israel network, are orchestrating a campaign that demands that CRA revokes the charitable status of over 50 Jewish charities. They accuse these charities, including Chabad Lubavitch, of funding the Israeli military and claim that tens of thousands of letters were sent to the CRA.

21. The Mayor of Edmonton proclaimed November 29, 2025 as a day of solidarity with the Palestinian people. November 29 is the date of the UN Partition plan vote. It is the date when the Palestinian people decided that instead of building a prosperous state in the territory offered to them, they’d rather spend the next century pursuing the extermination of Israelis. Isn’t this a great reason for solidarity?

22. Toronto-based website “Find IDF Soldiers,” led by Hamas supporter Davide Masstracci, originally listed individual IDF soldiers – present, former, and even deceased – has now been expanded to include Jewish institutions in Toronto, including synagogues, schools, and camps. The list is accompanied by pseudo-factual statements accusing Israel of genocide and ethnic cleansing, thereby casually assigning responsibility to all listed individuals and institutions.

23. The hunting season on Jews is closer than one might hope. Shawarma Royale, a restaurant chain in Toronto, posted a video where workers brutally slap a customer for asking whether shawarma is an Israeli dish. This is supposed to be a joke.

24. What you allow, you get more of. For nearly two years a pro-terror mob gathered on Sundays on the intersection at a Jewish neighborhood in Toronto. In the last few weeks they started marching through the neighborhood. This weekend, all of the mezuzas were torn off the door frames inside the Toronto Seniors Housing Corporation at Bathurst Street. Read this again, Seniors Housing. Likely some of these seniors are Holocaust survivors.

25. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights announced an upcoming permanent exhibit: “Palestine Uprooted: Nakba Past and Present.” The Jewish groups complain that the exhibit politicises history and omits the other side of the story – the Jewish refugees of the Middle East and North Africa.

As usual, the Jewish groups totally misrepresent the problem. Nakba indeed has two sides: one side is the Arabs’ failure to eliminate the Jews in Israel. The other side is the Arabs’ avenging this failure by ethnically cleansing Jews from Arab countries. History is inevitably political. Usually history is written by the victors, but only Jews rewrite history to their own detriment.

However this too is a subject for another post.