“Palestine is a country which never existed, designed in the minds of people who want to destroy the countries they live in,” said Dave Rubin. Both parts of the statement are objectively factual.

1. On November 15, 1988, Arafat proclaimed the Palestinian state. The state didn’t magically come into existence, but it didn’t stop the cities of Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Winnipeg, and Calgary from raising Palestinian flags at city halls this weekend. The official city accounts proudly posted about the ceremony. Ottawa City Hall was lit up in colors of the Palestinian flag. More flag raising ceremonies are planned in the near future, for example one in Ajax, Ontario, next week.



It makes no sense to be both celebrating the Palestinian state’s independence and demanding Palestine’s liberation all at the same time. Supporting Palestine makes you stupid.

In Mississauga, the raising of the flag was accompanied by “Allahu Akbar” screams; in Toronto – by a celebratory “I love Hamas.” This makes total sense: on October 7, the Hamas terrorists who broke into Israel were wearing a Palestinian flag on their uniform and screaming Allahu Akbar as they were killing innocent people. Supporting Palestine makes you evil.

2. At the Palestinian flag raising, the Toronto police officer turned off a counter protester’s loudspeaker that was playing the Canadian national anthem. The Toronto police are not standing on guard for thee. They are also allowing the jihadists to harass Jewish Torontonians: at least for the second weekend in a row, instead of protesting at the intersection by the Jewish neighborhood in Toronto, the jihadists go on a march in a residential Jewish neighborhood. We are one step closer to a pogrom.

3. “Save a child, kill a Rabbi,” says a chalk writing on a bridge in Toronto. “Kill all Jews” and “Allahu Akbar,” says a writing in a bathroom in Concordia.



“The most disgusting antisemitic space I have been to since Yemen,” said about Concordia Luai Ahmed, a Yemeni pro-Israel activist, after his recent visit. The slogan on the Yemeni Houthis flag reads “God is great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam.”

I wonder if Luai visited McGill, where Hamas fans took over a classroom with banners and megaphones, screamed at students “You should not go to any classes,” and shamed students for not striking: “You don’t believe that the Palestinians are worth fighting for.” Security and staff observed, and instead of removing the disruptor from the auditorium, invited them to a microphone.

4. This story is indicative of Canadian academia and labor arbitration. In October 2023, Natalie Knight, an instructor from Langara College in Vancouver, called the October 7 genocidal attack an “amazing, brilliant offensive.” In the subsequent months, she was placed on leave, reinstated, and then fired in early 2024 for making additional pro-Hamas statements.

The Langara Faculty Association (LFA) and the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators filed a joint grievance, and last week, almost two years later, an arbitrator ruled that her firing violated academic freedom and Knight must be reinstated and made whole financially. She has now resigned. I’m sure Concordia, McGill, and UVic are lining up to hire her.

5. In Vancouver, both the graffiti “Long live Hamas” and “Land back” were done by the same person. “Long live Hamas” is a call for the destruction of Israel. “Land Back” is the call for the destruction of Canada. These are echoing calls.

6. There are many ways to deny Israel’s right to exist: an Israel-born Canadian young woman was submitting documents to receive her Canadian passport and she was told by a Canada Passport employee that she cannot put “Israel” as her country of birth. She insisted and the issue was eventually resolved, but that’s little comfort.

7. A high school student from Royal West Academy in Montreal West was posting anti-Israel slurs and spreading antisemitic conspiracies. The student was suspended. Shortly after, grown men, presumably family members of the student, stood outside the school and handed out materials blaming Jews for 9/11. Then the school was vandalized with graffiti and broken windows in support of the suspended student.

The student’s mother criticized the suspension and justified the vandalism.

8. Itai Reuveni, an Israeli political scientist and public speaker, was invited to speak at Hillel on campus at the University of Victoria and then at UBC. Like most Israelis, Itai has served in the IDF, and local Hamas supporters protested against his event in Victoria. IDF service is just an excuse; they also protested an evening with Omer Shem-Tov, the former Hamas hostage.



In Vancouver, an “IOF off campus” banner was put up and a protest was planned. the UBC Hillel outsmarted the protesters and rescheduled the event to an earlier night. I find this trickery humiliating. I do not suggest ignoring the heightened security concerns involving any Jewish event, but I also do not share the joy of this successful conspiracy.

9. The organized Jewish community and I disagree on many things. The Jewish organizations endorsed the very first conviction resulting in jail time for denying the Holocaust in Canada. Denying the Holocaust is disgusting, but I don’t believe that people who say even the most outrageous things should be imprisoned.

Not even the Pakistani-origin Hussain Chaudhry, who posts “we will burn you parasitical Jewish rats,” or Zabi Jowshan, who posts a photo of an Israeli family hiding in a bomb shelter and writes “you shall all be in hell soon.” I am not saying that there shouldn’t be any consequences for these individuals, quite the contrary. No decent person should ever be their friend and the World Financial Group and RBC should fire them. Abhorrent speech should be addressed, condemned, and debunked, but not criminalized.

This sentencing is the Liberal government’s maneuver for normalizing imprisonment for speech.

10. Canadian justice is selective – it tends to let certain types of criminals go unpunished. Islamists are one of the unaccountable types: Cain Ibrahim burnt an Israeli flag on the scaffolding during a protest in Toronto and was charged with arson, but he remained undeterred, and was identified as the same person who broke the glass door and injured people at a TMU event last week. I suspect this isn’t his last appearance in this digest.

11. Unlike the Canadian justice system, the pro-Hamas lobby in Canada is very judgmental. They organized a tribunal to judge Canada for complicity in genocide in Gaza. There is no genocide, so thereby, by definition, there cannot be complicity in genocide. The tribunal organizer is Azeezah Kanji, an Al Jazeera contributor, lead author of an “Islamophobia in Canada” report, and a co-author of a Just Peace Advocate’s report “Palestine at Canadian Universities: How Institutional Complicity in Colonial Genocide is Maintained.” In what universe can such a biased individual be a tribunal arbiter, if the tribunal was seeking truth and justice, of course, rather than systemic demonization of Israel?

The tribunal’s organizer is a Director of the Islamic Noor Cultural Centre. It is a registered charitable organization. While Islamist charities have the audacity to persecute Canada, the CRA revoked the charitable status of yet another Jewish charity, the Herut Canada Charitable Foundation. The audit and the revocation of the status followed a massive pressure campaign from Just Peace Advocates and affiliated activists complaining that Herut supports Zionism, lone IDF soldiers, and Jews living in Judea and Samaria.

One of the tribunal speakers was detained by CBSA on his way to the conference. This is a natural development when one supports terrorist organizations and the border agency does its job. Unfortunately, he was then released and it is unclear to me why this insignificant story was newsworthy enough to be published by the government funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

12. Senator Yuen Pau Woo, one of the eleven Canadian officials with ties to the CCP, supported the anti-Canadian tribunal as well. Ottawa Forum on Israel / Palestine, closely aligned with Senator Woo, appeared in front of the Senate to argue that fears of widespread antisemitism are exaggerated, because Canadians are not antisemitic but rather oppose the Jewish supremacy of the state of Israel. Same old same old.

No organization with the word “Palestine” in its name would ever say that “Islamophobia is not a real concern, but rather a reasonable response to the overwhelming majority of designated terrorist entities being Islamic.” Unlike the accusations against Israel, this one is true.

Instead, all human rights and other noble-named organizations prefer to dissect and dilute the term antisemitism. A training brought to young minds at UBC by CUPE and Independent Jewish Voices is an example. IJV self-defines as an anti-Zionist Palestine solidarity organization. The description of the training states that “white supremacy and bigotry continue to rise around the world”; it poses a rhetorical question on whether criticizing Israel is antisemitic, and promises that the training will provide an understanding of anti-Palestinian racism.

13. Anti-Zionist Jews are either a religious cult, like Neturei Karta, or socialists. For example, Avi Lewis, an older, more worn-out version of Mamdani, is campaigning for the leadership of the NDP and his campaign materials are parroting those of the recently elected NYC mayor.

For over 30 years I genuinely thought that communism was dead. I have never been more wrong in my life. Communist propaganda is everywhere in Vancouver. Is it new, or was I just not paying attention five years ago?



I cannot make up my mind who scares me more – Islamists or communists. Islamists are more barbaric, but communists are the ones opening the gates wide for the barbarians. None of it really matters; we have to fight them both.

14. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service is hard at work. In the past year, they foiled multiple potentially lethal threats from Iran targeting the enemies of the regime, thwarted efforts by China and India to intimidate Canadian dissidents, and blocked Russian attempts to illegally acquire Canadian technology and goods through European front companies. CSIS also warns about rising violent radicalization of minors, with nearly 10% of terrorism investigations involving individuals under 18, including ones affiliated with Daesh or other extremist networks in Montreal, Ottawa, and Edmonton.

15. I often say “Hamas supporters” or “Hamas fans,” and this is not an exaggeration, it is an understatement. It is estimated that 450 individuals with ties to Hamas are living in Canada. Among them are prominent figures like Usama Ali, a senior Hamas executive who controls $500 million in Hamas-linked assets in several countries, and Omar Alkassab, involved in Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad funding.

How do they get into Canada? A CBSA frontline employee testified in Parliament that the Canadian refugee acceptance process includes a few questions in a mobile application, and… that’s it.

16. I will finish this digest with praise to the small, red, brave tractor who drove through a crowd of Islamists protesting in front of the US consulate in Toronto. Don’t worry, I am not a bloodthirsty monster; no Islamist was hurt, which allows me to enjoy the video without remorse. Dear Santa, I behaved really well this year; may I have a small red tractor for Christmas?