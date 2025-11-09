Are you as tired of the antisemitism digests as I am? It’s all more of the same, so I’ll start with a cool story, cover the day-to-day facts briefly, and finish with another story.

1. In 1976, Vancouver hosted a two-week UN conference, which brought roughly ten thousand participants, including a PLO delegation. The PLO delegation was led by Shafik el Hout, the PLO vice-chairman, who gave lectures, teach-ins, and discussion sessions during the event.

In the lead-up to the conference, the Vancouver City Council surprisingly voted not to host the event, but unsurprisingly Pierre Trudeau’s federal Liberal government overruled this decision. Even less surprisingly, the only Jewish cabinet minister at the time, Herb Gray, told the Jewish community to back off and support free speech.

In 1984, Zeid Terzi became the first PLO official representative to appear before a Canadian legislative body. During his testimony to the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, he advocated for Canada to recognize the PLO as the representative of the Palestinian people. He reaffirmed that the PLO did not recognize Israel but urged Canada to pressure Israel to negotiate with the PLO.

In 1989, Canada officially lifted its ban on senior-level government contacts with the PLO and the Canadian UN Ambassador held the first ambassadorial-level meeting with PLO Deputy Ambassador Nasser Al-Kidwa to discuss the Middle East peace process.

In 1991, Canada hosted a UN NGO Conference on Palestine in Montreal. Most of the delegates were North American representatives of trade unions, churches, and peace organizations. PLO Deputy Ambassador and Permanent Observer to the UN, Nasser Al‑Kidwa, attended and delivered a message from the PLO leader, Yasser Arafat.

The conference reaffirmed the right of the Palestinian people to self‑determination, called for increased cooperation among NGOs in protecting the “Palestinian lives under occupation,” and encouraged states and international organizations to give stronger support to the Palestinian cause.

Over the decades, despite occasional pushback from individual politicians or organizations, slowly but surely the Canadian political establishment legitimized and came to support the PLO and the “Palestinian cause”.

What is this cause exactly? Allow me to quote the PLO’s very own covenant:

Article 1: “Palestine is the homeland of the Arab Palestinian people; it is an indivisible part of the Arab homeland, and the Palestinian people are an integral part of the Arab nation.”

Article 9: “Armed struggle is the only way to liberate Palestine. This is the overall strategy, not merely a tactical phase…”

The other articles are hardly better. This covenant is the 1968 revision–the final version. As part of the Oslo Accords signing in 1993, the PLO sort of recognized Israel and denounced terrorism, and vaguely promised to amend the covenant accordingly. The problem is that if you remove the articles dedicated to Israel’s illegitimacy and commitment to armed resistance, there is barely anything left. Perhaps this is why the covenant was never officially amended.

And now, back to our modern times.

2. “From the river to the sea“ banner is being routinely displayed in Langara College in Vancouver.

Prince of Wales Secondary School in Vancouver was vandalized with the writing “Die Jews” and a thoroughly drawn Nazi Germany flag.

A man in a Calgary mall casually does a Nazi salute.

“Zionists kill yourself” stickers are plastered on poles in Vancouver.

UBC is covered by portraits of a smiley, keffiyeh-wearing individual, a Samidoun-rally marshal. He is running for the Board of Governors.

Also at UBC, a professor discussing the challenges with LGBTQ+@#$ rights and queerness couldn’t find better examples than Vancouver and Israel, because everywhere else in the world, the minorities’ rights are so well protected.

3. In Durham, Ontario, an elementary school is teaching the Quran. The kids were tested and graded on the Five Pillars of Islam and how to be a better Muslim.

They got ahead of themselves, but only by a few years. Canada is leading by a clear margin among the top 10 countries with the highest Muslim birth rates, followed by Pakistan, Iran, and Morocco. Considering that Canada’s birth rates are absurdly low, this paints a grim picture.

Durham District School Board also distributed a 39-page “Supporting Muslim Students / Challenging Islamophobia” guide co-authored with NCCM.

4. NCCM continues complaining that the CRA audits Muslim charities not because of their ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, but because of Islamophobia. In October, two hundred Muslim charities and community leaders co-signed an open letter against CRA audits. This is convenient – the CRA should audit these two hundred next and check for ties with terrorist entities.

Between 2011 and 2018 alone, the CRA revoked the charitable status of the following organizations: IRFAN-Canada, ISNA, World Assembly of Muslim Youth (WAMY), World Islamic Call Society (WICS), Ottawa Islamic Centre & Assalam Mosque, Islamic Shia Assembly of Canada, Canadian Islamic Trust Foundation, and Ahlul-Bayt Centre. IRFAN was also listed as a terrorist entity.

I was surprised to not find Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East among the signatories of the anti-audit letter, but they should be audited nonetheless. Another good candidate for auditing would be Independent Jewish Voices – “CJMPE is a close ally of ours,” admitted an IJV representative at the recent Senate hearing.

45 Muslim and Arab organizations signed a letter in support of Amira Elghawaby, the federal Islamophobia representative, because obviously any critique of anyone Muslim is Islamophobia.

Last year, Elghawaby tweeted that it is because of Islamophobia that a car plowed through a Christmas market in Germany, killing six people and injuring nearly three hundred. To appease the hungry Islamophobia beast, the City of Mississauga is allowing the Toronto Muslims organization to hold a flag rising ceremony titled “Palestine rises in Mississauga“ in front of the City Hall.

5. NCCM was formerly known as CAIR-CAN. They changed their name to distance themselves from the US’s CAIR, the unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation trial with documented ties to Hamas. CAIR in the US funded Zohran Mamdani’s campaign for becoming the NYC mayor. Our very own mayoral candidate and Mamdani fan-boy, Sean Orr, congratulated Mamdani on his victory.

6. During the municipal campaign in Montreal, candidates’ posters were vandalized. Some had “Zionist” written on them, and some had Nazi swastika drawn. It wasn’t all antisemitic; a candidate with an Indian name had the word “deport” written on her forehead.

Some Jewish Hasidic voters had “Allahu Akbar” shouted at them; one of the perpetrators was arrested. Isn’t the arrest an attack on free speech and Islamophobia? Maybe. But I know that if I were in a crowded public place and I heard “Am Israel Chai,” I’d be less inclined to run away or fall down on the floor and cover my head than if I heard “Allahu Akbar.”

7. “We feel the pain of what happens around the world. The genocide in Gaza impacts us all,” said the Toronto Mayor, Olivia Chow. Technically, she is not wrong. The lie about the genocide impacted the Kehillat Shaarei Torah synagogue in Toronto for the 10th time. This time, a masked young man with a hammer smashed four windows.

Rayan Malak, a Senior Credit Structuring Manager with Scotiabank, thinks that the vandalism attacks against the synagogue are just a false flag because Jews like to complain. But then, he also wrote “free Palestine all day” on October 7 and “Resistance is Here” on October 9, 2023.

8. Significantly scarier than a pro-Hamas bank manager is a pro-Hamas Bombardier employee. It’s been over five months since Bombardier was informed that their Corporate Strategy and Aftermarket Services and Support manager regularly posts “Long live the Intifada. Long live the resistance, reject normalization, support the resistance” or “Disruptive protesting is the only way that our leaders are going to face consequences.” Alexa Lavoie, the Rebel News journalist, sent numerous emails and visited the Bombardier offices in person. The only official response from Bombardier was, “We do not comment on hypothetical scenarios or speculative questions.”

9. Similarly scary is a Pakistani-trained doctor who runs the Signature Medical Center in Calgary and is a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Family Medicine at the University of Calgary. In his surprisingly abundant free time, he writes children’s books about the Nakba, “the apartheid state of Israel” and “Palestine Colonized by a Two-State Solution.” He also likes to accuse Zionists (aka, Jews) of supporting genocide, ethnic cleansing, torture, rape, organ trafficking, pedophilia, and so on and so forth.

10. Back in Toronto at the Metropolitan University, the Students for Justice in Palestine sell Hamas, Hezbollah, and AK47 pins and stickers on campus.

The same Toronto Metropolitan University refused to host an event of the Students Supporting Israel club that featured IDF reservists as speakers. The event was held in a private venue outside the campus, but this did not prevent the violent mob of Hamas supporters from showing up. They screamed, banged on the glass door, made their way inside, and eventually broke the glass door, injuring several event attendees. An injured, but very calm and restrained, yet decisive, IDF reservist kicked the of the jihadi-cosplaying intruders out of the premises. Five of them were arrested and charged with a combination of forcible entry, unlawful assembly, obstruction, and assault of a peace officer.

11. Yesterday, I attended the BC Ballet performance. Unlike last year, I didn’t see any people with watermelons or keffiyehs, but another thing happened. After the first intermission, presenters came on to the stage to thank the donors, the theatre, the audience, and the choreographers. They said, “We are grateful to welcome Sofia N, who came all the way from Italy,” and they said a few words about Sofia and her work. Then they added, “And we are grateful to welcome Shahar Binyamini,” and they said a few words about Shahar’s work, but we never found out where Mr. Binyamini came from. The Bolero that Shahar Binyamini choreographed was the most striking part of the ballet.

Last year, I attended the performance on the day of the pogrom in Amsterdam. This year, I attended the ballet during the week of the senseless, soulless slaughter of the ostriches from the Universal Ostrich Farm in Edgewood, BC. The dancing figures reminded me of these prehistoric birds. First, they were playfully running around and spinning. Towards the end, they were flailing in panic, desperately huddling together, hoping to escape the inevitable. And then darkness swallowed them.

The men who spent four hours cruelly gunning down innocent, healthy birds in a kill pen and the men who guarded the murder–these are the men who won’t hesitate to follow other orders either.