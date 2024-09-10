Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
Sep 10, 2024

Thank you for calling out this maddening evil. If the leaders of Western Civilization do not wake up in time to come down HARD on these Islamist Jew Haters, then we'll all be dhimmis paying obeisance and taxes to the caliphate. Doesn't sound too attractive to me. How about you all?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Masha Kleiner and others
Charles "The Hammer" Martel's avatar
Charles "The Hammer" Martel
Sep 10, 2024

I find it interesting that almost no one finds it ironic when a 1st or 2nd-generation immigrant to Canada derides it as "stolen" land. "Well, sweetheart, I guess that makes you possessors of stolen property!" is my response. Or trespassers, at least.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Masha Kleiner and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Masha Kleiner
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture