1. Antisemites love comparing Jews to Nazis. They love saying “Gaza is just like Ghetto Warsaw” or “October 7 is just like the uprising in Ghetto Warsaw.” Many of the graffitis–like these ones in Toronto and Vancouver–express this sentiment too.

There aren’t any similarities, but antisemites expect it to be painful for the Jews. I developed thick skin, what upsets me is the devaluation of the word “nazism.” But then, many other words lost their meaning too, like “liberation” or “resistance.”

Now that school year has started, a large portion of the digest will be dedicated to antisemitism on campuses.

2. Jewish students at the University of Calgary created a monument to murdered hostages saying “Peace takes courage.” It was vandalized within hours with the popular “no justice, no peace,” followed by the word “intifada.” Justice is another one of the words that’s been devalued.

3. Continuing to catalog the devalued words, and “freedom” is on the list. Sorry, if I sound like a broken record, but many people still don’t know it. The English version of the ending of this slogan is “Palestine will be free”, but the Arabic version is “Palestine will be Arab” (or Islamic), making it literally synonymous to genocide of Jews.

This week Meta concluded that “from the river to the sea, palestine will be free” is not hate speech and won’t be banned.

The Concordia University cafe is entirely covered with “Free Palestine” posters. The smug cafe staff enjoy mentioning that there is a Jew on the board who approved this hateful decor.

Being constantly surrounded by design elements calling for my murder is tiring. I have developed a small course for dealing with these situations, and our upcoming session is next week; if in Vancouver and want to attend, please send me a direct message.

4. A group of keffiyeh-wrapped students disrupts a class at McGill and gives a speech, calling on students to walk out of the class. The professor doesn’t seem to be bothered by this disruption. Does it mean she herself is supportive of terrorism?

5. As a Soviet Jewish kid, I was raised with great respect for academia, which is very hard for me to overcome, but even harder to retain. The behavior of academia leaders and administrators is so inexplicably weak and pathetically stupid that I am still incapable of accepting it.

In the few days leading up to the start of the school year, the entire UBC campus was covered in anti-Israel posters. On the first day of school, the UBC president issued a statement expressing his support for the humanitarian crises in Gaza and Ukraine – a parallel straight out of Russian propaganda scripts. Later that night, the president’s residence gate was vandalized with a large “Pigs off campus” poster and an actual dead pig’s head.

Why “pigs”? The UBC president’s last name is Bacon (pronounced with a French accent), and the jihad-lovers already referred to him as “pig” in the encampment-produced art and creative chants like “piggy, piggy, you can’t hide…”. They also like to refer to police officers as pigs, so this poster can have an overarching meaning.

The pig’s head reminded me of the book “Lord of the Flies,” where kids, left unsupervised, turn into barbaric monsters. At the end of the book, adults come to the rescue. In our reality, the adults are still absent, and so the barbarity keeps escalating.

The statement accompanying the act of vandalism was issued by the vandals. The statement threatens that “UBC will not know peace until we reclaim Palestine piece by piece.” They no longer pretend or hide their intentions. The “piece by piece” is as upfront as it gets.

And yet, the UBC president never issued a condemnation statement about the vandalism, and he plans to continue to engage with protesters in—what his administration calls—a respectful dialogue.

6. “Canary Mission” conducted a detailed investigation into the UofT encampment. If you were reading my earlier digests, nothing here will be a surprise:

Outside instigators supported the encampment: Palestinian Youth Movement and Samidoun.

153 professors who participated in and supported the encampment were identified.

A non-negligible number of people in the encampment were unaffiliated with UofT.

Participants in the encampment expressed significant support for terror and antisemitism; they harassed Jewish and Zionist staff and students.

The encampment violated the UofT code of conduct and caused extensive property damage.

What surprised me most about this four-minute-long video summarizing the encampment was the number of Jewish community members who commented: “It was so painful to watch we couldn’t make it through the first minute.” It only shows that our community is still in denial.

But not everyone in our community–a JForce group is seen walking around UofT. The anti-Israel individual who recorded the video doesn’t seem to enjoy the sight of Jews standing up to defend other Jews. The haters prefer seeing us scared and helpless.

The instigators continue their violent mob activities. They are increasingly open about their goals to not only liberate Palestine in its entirety but also to destroy Canada. When I hear “so-called Canada,” “from Turtle Island to Palestine,” or “KKKanada,” my blood boils, but the famous Canadian tolerance plays a cruel joke on Canadians–they are not bothered by their country being humiliated. I propose to call this phenomenon–the great Canadian paradox. You are only really offended for this country if you aren’t 100% Canadian.

Maybe there is a little hope for UofT. The protesters are still allowed their genocidal violent conduct on the lawn, but the police use force and even pepper spray to remove them from buildings they attempted to take over.

7. The weekly street-blocking prayers in Toronto look identical every week, but I will keep posting them, to avoid deceptively comforting thoughts that it is an exceptional occurrence. It is routine.

Jihadists in Toronto don’t only block roads to pray; they also block them to glorify armed resistance, Hamas, and Yemeni Houthis. They also chant: “We don’t want no two states, take us back to ‘48.” Leaving aside the fact that the phrase is grammatically incorrect and demands replacing Israel with a British colony, it makes all Western politicians' obsessive two-state illusion obsolete.

Popular Canadian classification states: “Toronto works, Montreal parties, and Vancouver relaxes." If I had to classify the Canadian antisemites, the East Coast ones are islamists, and the West Coast ones are socialists. In Vancouver, they don’t block roads to pray–except for special cases when a Hamas senior leader is assassinated–they block roads to spew hate.

A popular protest location in Vancouver is in front of a bookstore. That’s not new; socialists hate books because books expose the sad fact that socialism never works.

The chant: “We cannot do anything like the resistance does back home. We have to fight the battle here.”

Khaled Barakat, the leader of terrorist organizations PFLP and Samidoun stands on the stairs of the Vancouver Art Gallery and says literally the following: “They issue these laws that say you cannot publicly support Hamas, PFLP, and Hezbollah. Guess what? Fuck you! We support Hamas, and we support Hezbollah, and we support PFLP.”

Has anyone in Canada read the Criminal code? Does the prosecutor’s office need a consultation?

This video is from the US, but radicalization often starts there and then arrives in Canada, so let’s treat this message as a preview of the near future. WOL (Within Our Lifetime) is another name for SJP (Students for Justice in Palestine), the Canadian version of this organization is called SPHR (Solidarity for Palestinian Human Rights). They chant the following:

"Palestinians will only get justice when Israel ceases to exist!...

This is not a radical position, this is common sense.

They will be wiped out of history...

and we will be liberated by any means necessary!"

When they say it, they mean it, and we should act accordingly.

8. Palestine has become an obsession and a mental illness. Protesters disrupt the opening of the Toronto International Film Festival with screams and signs saying “RBC is killing our future.” They seem to genuinely believe that homelessness, addiction, and illegal migration in Canada have no effect on their future, nor does any other conflict in the world with an order of magnitude greater casualties. Only Palestine.

The hosts of the event behave just like the spineless university administration–pretending nothing is happening and hoping the problem will go away.

9. A Pakistani citizen has been arrested in Quebec as he attempted to enter the US to carry out a terrorist attack in the name of ISIS against Jews in New York. Why this individual was admitted into Canada remains unclear, and, similar to the previous ISIS terrorist, it wasn’t the Canadian intelligence that uncovered the plot. This time, it was the FBI.

We got lucky once again. I’m not looking forward to the day when this luck runs out.

10. You might remember the terrorist sympathizer who was hired as ​​Chief Human Rights Commissioner. Following public pressure, he was investigated and resigned… but not without having received a compensation package. Having my taxes sponsor this poisonous individual is only slightly better than sponsoring Hamas via UNRWA.

11. The national president of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) is stepping up to support his antisemitic Ontario fellow CUPE president. Instead of actually doing his job and caring for working conditions, he issued a letter accusing Israel of genocide, expressing his support for Palestine, and spewing Hamas propaganda. Apart from interfering in foreign politics, he also lashes out at Conservative politicians for not being socialist enough. In my opinion, unions are overall a relic of the past and hinder productivity more than they do good. Letting them become a political power is dangerous and harmful.

12. Can you imagine a British politician running for Parliament and featuring a flag of Cuba on their printed material? An Australian politician featuring a Venezuela flag? A US politician with a Zimbabwe flag? Somehow, a Canadian federal NDP candidate has decided to design his pamphlet to show a Palestinian flag and a call to stop the genocide in Gaza. Is he planning to do something for the Canadian people? Who cares!

When the leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, congratulated the Ukrainian people on Ukraine Independence Day a few weeks ago, most of the comments shamed him for not focusing on Canadian issues. This is the voter base of the politicians with Palestinian flags on their campaign materials.

The NDP party publicly supports this design choice.

I need to type it again, just so that I myself believe it: a Canadian politician is running for Canadian Parliament, and his pamphlet features a Palestinian flag instead of the Canadian one.

13. The more details I learn about CRA stripping the charitable status from JNF Canada, the uglier it looks. Latest discoveries show that numerous attempts by JNF leadership to meet with CRA officials, discuss, and address their concerns were ignored for years. Not only did CRA refuse to meet with JNF leadership, but they also met with members of IJV—the anti-Zionist Jewish hate group that has been lobbying against JNF.

CRA pulled the charitable status from two Jewish charities on the same day in August 2024, and antisemitic activists are now going after another two hundred, including a Center for Holocaust Studies.

The “Just Peace” activist group that is targeting Jewish charities is a Canadian human rights organization dedicated solely to Palestinian rights (and slightly to Kashmir self-determination too), because what other rights should a Canadian advocacy group defend? The top post on their twitter page praises the Canadian politician with the Palestinian flag on his campaign material.

14. John Rustad, the BC Conservatives leader, issued a powerful statement condemning the current government for allowing antisemitism to flourish, and called for the BC NDP government to protect Jewish students and faculty.

I laugh out loud when people claim that the Conservative politicians pander to the Jewish community. In one of the more Jewish ridings in Vancouver, Jews constitute about 0.7% of the voters. This isn’t a demographic you pander to. Especially in the current climate, no politician would speak up against antisemitism, unless they truly believed it. I highly value the ones that do.

History teaches us that every society that was oppressive towards Jews was also oppressive towards all other people, possibly with a slight delay. Hopefully, we learn from history.

PS: “Oppression” is yet another devalued word.