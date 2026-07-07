“Don’t you want a third child?” people would often ask me back when I was younger and still married. Perhaps to them it seemed that all my time wasted on career and hobbies would be better spent on raising more kids. “No, thank you, I always wanted exactly two children,” I would reply and routinely joke, “Two is a good balance. I can walk holding each of their hands.”

Thank God, we live in times when a woman has a choice. Even so, a choice always exists, only it takes a different form.

I am thinking about a woman standing on a railway platform. In each of her hands she holds a precious child’s hand — one bigger, one smaller. The train is about to depart, and it is a one-way route to a death camp. The shapeless human mass is pushed into the railcars by armed guards. The woman must choose which child the train will swallow, and which one she will scoop into her arms in an attempt to save.

When I think about her, I am so terrified that I wish I had only a single child. You can wrap your arms around the only one and run until your strength gives out. With two, you cannot escape.

And then I think of another woman. She stands neck-deep in a swamp, holding a two-month-old baby in her arms. The baby won’t stop crying as the Nazi German soldiers approach. She looks around at her fellow partisans. They look away, but the woman understands. She lowers the baby deeper into the thick mire. Her breasts swell. A few small bubbles break the surface.

When I think about her, I am so terrified that I wish I never had any children.

And then I remember a third woman. She lies on the floor in a dark room with a straightened metal hanger in her hand, getting ready to tear her womb into a bloody mess. She is not afraid of physical pain — she gave birth to her first child by C-section with nothing for anesthesia but her own sleeve to bite. She hardly fears anything at all; the war took her parents, the man she loved, and her freedom.

I think of them, and a merciless voice asks me – could you have done it? Could you have made that choice there, on the platform, in the swamp, on the floor with the hanger? And I cover my ears so as not to hear, and I cover my mouth so as not to answer.

I think of my great-grandmother. During the siege of Leningrad, hers was not a single choice, but a relentless series of daily choices, starving herself to save her own daughter, my grandmother, who was pregnant with my mother.

In these images, I am photographed with my mother and my grandmother, and my daughter, with me and her grandmother. And I pray to all the gods I do not believe in. O Lord, who art in heaven, let me live my small, meaningless life without knowing hunger, or untimely deaths, or inhuman choices. Let me one day take a photograph with my daughter and her daughter.

Then, I might as well die.