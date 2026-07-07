Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

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Betty Loewen's avatar
Betty Loewen
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You, your ancestors, and your People, until today, have suffered and lost more than most of us here in comfortable Canada can imagine...

But the greatest loss would be of faith in the God of Israel... Knowing He understands your pain, has been with you thru it all, and will turn it to good in the end, gives hope and a sense of purpose to it all. God will deal with the enemies of the Jewish people - our duty is to hold on in faith, stand firm in truth, and not let their hate, nor our bitterness, consume us. Perhaps He intends the needed individual inner healing to come through living in the community of a regathered, restored Israel! In spite of the recent pain, trauma and uncertainty happening there, I believe it still provides the best place for Jewish people to become whole and to find their purpose - especially in helping each other.

The galute is a curse. The Land is a blessing.

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