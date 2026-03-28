Events are unfolding faster than I can document them. So I decided it was time to zoom out.

1. Everyone knows that Canadians are very polite and everyone jokes that if you push a Canadian, he will say “sorry.” Polite is good, too polite is deadly. One day, British Columbians kindly agreed to close Joffre Lakes, one of the most gorgeous, most popular provincial parks so that the local tribe can conduct their traditional ceremonies; the closure was gradually extended from 39 days in 2023, to 60 in 2024, to 69 in 2025; the local tribe is still unhappy and complains about “colonial harm” because they demanded a 103 day closure.

And the next day, British Columbians woke up and discovered that Aboriginal Rights and Title over Metro Vancouver were handed over to the Musqueam Indian Band. Wait, what?

The agreement was signed on February 20 together with two other agreements on fisheries and marine resources management, but was kept secret until news about these agreements was published by Juno News – an independent media outlet, on March 1st. The text of the agreements was kept from the public for several more days, then leaked, and finally made public on March 5th.

More importantly, the Aboriginal Rights and Title agreement was negotiated for almost a decade. We had three general federal elections in this time and not once did the Liberal party campaign on handing a large part of Metro Vancouver over to a 1,400-member band.

Parts of the agreement are written in the Musqueam language using a phonetic alphabet. Not everyone knows, but local tribes had no written alphabet until Europeans arrived in the 19th century. I don’t know how to pronounce the name of the language–hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓–and I doubt anyone in our government or on the Musqueam reserve is fluent.

It would not be unreasonable to assume that these scribbles would mean the exact same thing as the nearby English phrase, but as a nerd I wanted to double-check. I couldn’t find an online dictionary, and ChatGPT suggested something absolutely irrelevant and fictional about the buried children in Kamloops.

Premier David Eby was challenged on not informing British Columbians about the agreement. At first, he claimed that he knew nothing about it. He really made a fool of himself, because it quickly became known that he attended the signing ceremony and sat in the front row. He then explained that he didn’t know what was being signed. In Russian there is a joke about another politician that is appropriate in this case. How do you know when Eby is lying? He is opening his mouth.



People often wonder – why does he do it? He is an ideologue – an older photo depicts a younger David Eby protesting against the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. The banner behind him reads “No Olympics on stolen land.” He truly believes that our land is stolen, and as a man of strong convictions, he aspires to return it. He has made it his mission to return it all.

2. A bit of terminology, before we can continue.

Fee simple title is the type of ownership a private person has over their home. You can buy and sell it, mortgage, rent, transfer, and leave it as inheritance. This title falls under the jurisdiction of the provincial government. If the deceased owner has no heirs whatsoever, the Crown assumes ownership, but otherwise the private citizen owns their house and the land underneath fully and permanently. This title is indefeasible.

Reserve land is owned by the Crown and allocated to the Indian band as defined in the Indian Act. Band members get assigned a house by the band council and receive a Certificate of Possession. They can rent the house and transfer it to other band members, but only with band council approval; they cannot sell or mortgage it.

Aboriginal title was recognized by Section 35 of the Constitution Act, and further defined through Supreme Court rulings. This is collective ownership where land belongs to the entire band rather than an individual.

3. Section 35 was added to the Constitution in 1982 and gave constitutional protection to Aboriginal rights and title. This led to a surge in court cases, with the most notable being Delgamuukw and Tsilhqot’in. Both cases were initiated in B.C. and went through B.C. Supreme court, B.C. Appeal Court, and the Supreme Court of Canada.

Delgamuukw: initiated by Gitxsan and Wet’suwet’en Nations in 1984 and concluded

in 1997. The nations opposed logging and resources development in what they claimed to have been their lands, and while the court didn’t fully grant their claim, it established the legal framework for granting Aboriginal land rights and the legal test for title that included exclusive occupation. A significant aspect of this court’s decision was to affirm that oral history must be given equal weight as valid evidence.

Tsilhqot’in: initiated by the Xeni Gwet’in community in 1983, this case dragged on longer but in 2014 the community was for the first time granted Aboriginal title over a large territorial area outside the reserve.

Correlation doesn’t mean causation, but many land claims that recently came to light – Cowichan, Musqueam, the Kamloops band claim of the entire City of Kamloops, Sun Peaks ski resort and the Ajax mine – started shortly after the verdict of the Tsilhqot’in case.

4. In the Cowichan case the judge ruled in August 2025 that if aboriginal title and fee simple title are declared over the same territory, then the aboriginal title is superior. In New Brunswick, where Wolastoqey Nation’s land claim covers over half the province and even extends into Quebec, the judge ruled that fee simple is superior, but the government will have to provide compensation.

So the two options are: either the local residents of the affected area will pay the price, or it will be distributed between all tax payers. Heads I win, tails you lose.

In the wake of the Cowichan ruling, it was found that the “stewards of the land” have a huge toxic dump on their reserve. This didn’t come as a complete surprise. Most reserves are far from thriving, but conveniently, all reserves, at least in British Columbia, are equipped with a “No trespassing” sign and closed to the general public.

5. The courts are only one track of land and power giveaway. The government is keeping pace. The government track is largely based on the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP). UNDRIP consists of 46 articles, all describing various rights granted to “Indigenous” people — a one-way street with no responsibilities attached. Article 26 stands out: “Indigenous peoples have the right to the lands, territories and resources which they have traditionally owned, occupied or otherwise used or acquired.” In British Columbia, this amounts to well over 100% of all land, because our 204 local bands all have overlapping territorial claims.

The provincial government of British Columbia unanimously voted for DRIPA in 2019. DRIPA stands for Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act and it mandates the government to bring all provincial legislation into alignment with UNDRIP. The federal government adopted UNDRIP in 2021.

6. The courts and both levels of governments – provincial and federal – participated in the giveaway of Queen Charlotte Islands in B.C. The islands were renamed to Haida Gwaii and, after a court filing and over two decades of negotiations, were handed over to the local band. Both Premier Eby and the then-Prime Minister Trudeau amicably signed the agreements and BC Supreme Court issued a consent order, agreed to by all parties. All parties, except British Columbians and the non-Indigenous residents of Queen Charlotte Islands, who were never consulted.

7. The list of various negotiations and agreements between the B.C government and the bands is truly endless. It spans across multiple areas: forestry, natural gas, clean energy, atmospheric benefits, consultations, revenue sharing, economic and community development, and so on and so forth. The public usually finds out about the new agreements after they are signed. Here is a random, recent example that is demonstrably one-sided: the Kitsumkalum have been granted 46.6 thousand hectares but they have not given up any rights for any future claims.

8. Another notable example of hypocrisy and double standards is the Senawk project by the Squamish Nation. Squamish Nation comprises 16 different bands, unified under the same umbrella in the early 20th century to ease negotiations. The bands don’t get along. They also claim the traditional territory, a big part of which was recognized as Musqueam territory under the recent agreement.

But in the meantime they are building a humongous project right in the heart of Vancouver. These buildings don’t follow many construction rules: high density, no parking, no surrounding infrastructure, too close to the bridge.

Rules only apply to some people, but every time I say that we should have no race-based laws, I am being called a racist. So be it.

9. The District of Squamish (the very district that recently canceled my talk on decolonization!) has formed a Land Back Task Force. This task force is a lobbying group and has no actual decision-making power. Yet. But the name gives away the intention and their mission statement also includes protection of “the Rights and Title of the Squamish.” Maybe it also includes scalping all white people, I wouldn’t be able to tell you, because some of it is written in the untranslatable language.

10. All this trouble is because nearly all of British Columbia is unceded territory, where no treaties were signed – the people who say this are either dishonest or misinformed. Ontario is largely covered by treaties, but there are 64 active land claims, claiming large swaths of land, including parts of Ottawa. Among my favorite explanations are: the borders signed in 1850 were misunderstood or the land in 1820 was sold below value. One claim simply states that the 1820 treaty is invalid.

11. But let’s look again at the Musqueam agreement. The Musqueam chief, Wayne Sparrow, issued a heartfelt statement assuring the public that his band is not going to take anyone’s private property away. Rebecca Alty, the Liberal Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs of Canada, who signed the agreement on behalf of the federal government, echoed this message. There are several fundamental problems associated with this statement:

The Chief can say one thing today and another thing tomorrow. There could be a different Chief tomorrow. The very fact that the Chief has the authority to make such a statement is flawed. The safety of our private property must be sacrosanct, but is not written into the agreement, and as the Cowichan case demonstrated, the courts don’t protect fee simple title either.

“Taking homes away” is extreme, but the band now has the capability to inflict pain on home owners in other ways. “Co-governance” and “joint decision-making” means that the band chief and council could now have a say in rezoning decisions, renovation permits for homes, or the distribution of our taxes. These are code words for Canadian citizens becoming second-class citizens controlled by entities they cannot vote for. “No taxation without representation” is a core democratic principle and it has been broken.

But first and foremost, the focus on private property, as important as it may be, is just a distraction. Metro Vancouver is more than just private property. The cities have roads and bridges, police stations and firehalls, businesses and parks, schools, libraries, community centers… The Chief and council have no fiduciary obligation to anyone except their band members. They don’t even fulfil this obligation properly, and they have no business running our cities.

12. Metro Vancouver has even more to it. It has the Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The Musqueam band already receives a significant annual amount in profit-sharing from YVR, nearly $8 million in 2024. This is not just a question of revenue, but also of operational control. We’ve already seen Indigenous groups blocking infrastructure projects and pipelines.

13. A recent example is the B.C. Coastal First Nations blocking the construction of the North Coast Pipeline agreed upon between the province of Alberta and the Liberal Government. B.C. Coastal First Nations is not really a band but an activist non-profit, also known as the Great Bear Initiative Society. The B.C. provincial and federal governments give them millions of dollars to disrupt our province and country. But money wouldn’t be a challenge for this organization, as they are also funded by numerous funds - Rockefeller Brothers Fund, Tides Canada Foundation (now known as MakeWay), Bezos Earth Fund, Sitka Foundation, and several others.

14. Exacting revenue share and blocking development is not the entire problem either. In addition to the Vancouver International Airport, the Port of Vancouver – the country’s largest and busiest port – is also part of the territory handed over to the Musqueam. As is the case with the International Airport, this is not just a question of revenue, but more importantly a question of public safety.

15. And here we finally get to the key three letters. C-C-P. Books can and are being written on this, but I will just draw a dotted line.

Tsawwassen is an exemplary case in many ways. The band signed a modern treaty and holds title over 724 hectares of land. Their traditional territory spans over 279,600 hectares and overlaps with Musqueam, Squamish, Cowichan traditional territories. On one hand, they gave up the right to further claims when signing the treaty, on the other hand, DRIPA recognizes their right to the entire territory.

The Tsawwassen band has roughly 500 members and only about half of them live on the treaty land. The non-Indigenous people living on the treaty land pay their taxes to the Tsawwassen government, which they cannot vote for.

Notably, the large “colonial” mall built on the Tsawwassen controlled treaty land was sold to Ruby Liu, a Chinese businesswoman with alleged ties to United Front and the CCP only a few years after its construction.

Also notable, the only access roads to both the Roberts Bank Superport and the Tsawwassen Ferry Terminal go through Tsawwassen controlled land. The Tsawwassen band has formal consultation rights with both the Port and the Terminal, and a benefit agreement with the port.

16. The connection between the Chinese Communist Party and the Indigenous leaders in Canada isn’t new. Joan Philip, who was a member of the Native Peoples Friendship Delegation to China back in 1975, is now a BC NDP MLA (Member of the Legislative Assembly). Her husband, Grand Chief Stewart Philip, the President of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, expressed his ideological sympathies by describing both the Chinese-Canadians and the Natives as “victims of racism of white settlers.”

While these anecdotal ties are no evidence, the “BC First Nations - China Strategy: Innovative Partnerships” document by B.C First Nations Energy and Mining Council deserves serious attention. A paragraph in the executive summary especially stands out: “First Nations communities in British Columbia are increasingly being approached by Chinese companies that are interested in gaining access to their traditional territories particularly for projects related to energy and mining.”

17. Let’s review more terminology. The term used to describe the pre-European population morphed from Indians – not an offensive word, as it derives from the legal term Indian Act – to Natives, to Aboriginals, to Indigenous, over several decades. The term that is of concern however is “First Nations,” especially when used to describe “nation-to-nation” negotiation. Nation-to-nation describes the negotiations between a band government and the Canadian governments – federal or provincial. This is a paradox and a conflict of interest. Are “First Nations” part of Canada or not? They vote for the general Canadian governments, and also for their exclusive chief and council who then negotiate with the Canadian governments.

One of the most striking demonstrations of this paradox is my own Liberal MP for Vancouver-Quadra, Wade Grant. He is Musqueam, he used to be the band’s Intergovernmental Affairs Officer, his uncle is Musqueam Chief Wayne Sparrow, and his mother Wendy Grant was the lead negotiator on the Musqueam agreement with the Federal government. In his public MP office, MP Wade Grant proudly flies the Canadian flag, the British Columbia flag... and the Musqueam flag. If this isn’t a conflict of interest, then I’m the Queen of England. By the way, Wade Grant is part Chinese, so should we be surprised if another flag were to appear in his office in the near future?

17. Everything sounds grim and hopeless, doesn’t it? Well, we are indeed in serious, growing trouble, but I will finish on a positive note. There are concrete steps that can stop and reverse the damage:

Defund the reconciliation industry: stop all voluntary transfers of public land, money, and power to any race or ancestry-based groups

Repeal federal and provincial UNDRIP Legislation (DRIPA in BC)

Repeal Section 35 of the Constitution

Repeal the Indian Act and transform all reserves into townships, where people hold title to their home.

Repeal all race and ancestry-based laws and remove all indoctrination from our schools.

Shockingly, there is only one political party in the entire country with this vision and policy. This national suicide are entirely self-inflicted. It is up to all of us to find the courage, the clarity, and the strength to make British Columbia and Canada the amazing and prosperous place it can and should be.