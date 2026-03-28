Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Canadian Zionist's chronicles

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
Mar 28

This is ridiculous. Of course China, who mistreats their minority Uyghurs, are trying to drive divisions in our society.

Our current leaders are hopeless.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Остап Ибрагимович's avatar
Остап Ибрагимович
Mar 30

Brings memories of Все вокруг колхозное, все вокруг мое - for the claimants, of course.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Masha Kleiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture