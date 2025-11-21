Canadian Zionist's chronicles
Antisemitism in Canada digest #87
“Palestine is a country which never existed, designed in the minds of people who want to destroy the countries they live in” Dave Rubin.
Nov 21
•
Masha Kleiner
24
18
5
Antisemitism in Canada digest #86
Are you as tired of the antisemitism digests as I am? It’s all more of the same.
Nov 9
•
Masha Kleiner
25
4
2
Decolonization in Canada digest #2
O Canada! Our home and native land!
Nov 3
•
Masha Kleiner
24
4
October 2025
Antisemitism in Canada digest #85
My expectations of the world are set very low at this point. I am asking for no more than people to stop wishing for my death.
Oct 29
•
Masha Kleiner
22
7
1
Decolonization in Canada digest #1
Unapologetically telling the truth is the first step of fighting back
Oct 25
•
Masha Kleiner
21
5
3
Antisemitism in Canada digest #84
They are finally home.
Oct 13
•
Masha Kleiner
30
3
Not the country I want to live in
The ostriches that broke my heart
Oct 4
•
Masha Kleiner
21
1
1
Reconcile, Decolonize, and Recycle
"In a time of deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act."
Oct 4
•
Masha Kleiner
9
3
1
September 2025
Antisemitism in Canada digest #83
If it weren’t for the “resistance,” there wouldn’t be any martyrs in Gaza.
Sep 30
•
Masha Kleiner
40
8
5
Antisemitism in Canada digest #82
Being shocked together makes it slightly more tolerable
Sep 18
•
Masha Kleiner
30
4
3
The Shifting Sands of Jewish Social Justice
Prepare to be shocked
Sep 15
•
Masha Kleiner
27
3
4
RIP, Charlie
“What you do should dictate how you feel, not the other way around.”
Sep 12
•
Masha Kleiner
23
2
2
