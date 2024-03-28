My name is Masha Kleiner, I live in Vancouver BC, Canada.

I am Jewish 🇮🇱, Israeli 🇮🇱, Canadian 🇨🇦, Zionist 🇮🇱, a mother 👩‍👧‍👦, a writer ✍🏻, a blogger ⌨️, an activist 🤳🏻, a software engineer 💻, and a rock climber 🧗🏻‍♀️.

What do I do?

Blog highlights

Antisemitism in Canada digests : #82, #81, #80, #79, #78, #77, #76, #75, #74, #73, …

The Beginner Zionist’s guide : parts one, two, three, four, five, six (seven - coming soon)

Debunk their lies : part one, two (to be continued)

Published on “Future of Jewish”: There. Is. No. Occupation (link), (Un)humanitarian Organizations Against Israel (link), Islamophobia? I plead guilty (link), A Brief History of Jew-Haters (link), Socialists and Jihadists (link)

Misc: No Suicidal Empathy (link), Radical Islam intro (link), Filling the void (link), What is the Nakba (link), Brothers in Arms (link)

Hasbara

“I am a Zionist, ask me a question” is a 1:1 conversations campaign to demystify Zionism, inform, and educate people about the history of the Jewish people, Israel, and the Middle East conflict.

“I’m a Zionist” @ UBC: video

“I’m a Zionist” @ UBC encampment: video

“I’m a Zionist” on Main St, Vancouver, part 1: video

“I’m a Zionist” on Main St, Vancouver, part 2 (video) and 3 (video)

Reach out, if you would like to join the campaign!

Direct action and counter protest

The mainstream media too often misrepresent the conflict in the Middle East, its nature, root causes, and consequences.

The terrorist and hostage walk in Vancouver and Victoria, BC (video)

The suffering of the Israeli victims, hostages, civilians, and soldiers is very often downplayed. This action seeks to bring attention to sexual violence crimes perpetrated by Hamas terrorists against Israeli women and warn Canadian society about the dangers of jihadism.

“Hamas is a terrorist organization” counter protests at the anti-Israel rallies in Vancouver, BC (video 1, video 2)

The protests across Canada (and other Western countries) are often falsely portrayed as peaceful and pro-Palestinian. This action seeks to expose their true nature: supporting Hamas and other terror groups, calling for the destruction of Israel, and being openly antidemocratic and anti-Canadian.

Inside the UBC encampment (video)

Similarly to the protests, the encampments that arose across Canadian campuses are hateful, divisive, and intimidating, and are in support of the terrorist groups hateful agenda. This video exposes their hypocrisy.

Community events

Never in our lifetime was there a greater need for a strong and united Jewish community in the diaspora. In Vancouver, I am a co-founder of a grassroots team that organizes events to bring together, empower, and uplift our community:

“Wings of Eagles” evening with Adiel Cohen: the story of Yemenite Jews at the beginning of the century, and their evacuation to Israel - “Magic Carpet” (link)

United Canadian Jewish and Zionist, Iranian, Hindu and Sikh communities marches: December 1 (video), September 2 (video)

Vancouver Pro-Israel Bridges marches: July 14 (video), June 9 (video)

Yom HaAtzmaut march (video) and community picnic (video)

Vancouver bike4Israel: Yom HaAtzmaut May 13 (video), July 31 (video)

Advocacy and petitions

Create the petition to oppose the mandatory Nakba education in BC Schools, collect over 6000 signatures and have it delivered to the BC minister of Education.

Supporting articles:

Van4Israel stickers

Co-founder of Van4Israel stickers campaign.

We are dedicated to combating antisemitism in Vancouver, Canada and to being unapologetically and proudly Jewish and Zionist.

We have already printed 8,000 stickers and our amazing community has been putting them up in the Greater Vancouver area (and a few stickers even made it as far as Germany and UK).

Please, follow us: instagram.com/van4israel